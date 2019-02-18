Six Daily Tips for DevOps | @DevOpsSUMMIT #DevOps #CloudNative #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By TJ Randall
|
Article Rating:
February 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
|
Reads:
|19,194
At its core DevOps is all about collaboration. The lines of communication must be opened and it takes some effort to ensure that they stay that way. It's easy to pay lip service to trends and talk about implementing new methodologies, but without action, real benefits cannot be realized. Success requires planning, advocates empowered to effect change, and, of course, the right tooling.
To bring about a cultural shift it's important to share challenges. In simple terms, ensuring that everyone knows what everyone else is doing can create a real team spirit and social cohesion that will drive DevOps forward. Here are six tips that can be implemented to help you get there.
1. Stand-ups
A daily team meeting where people get an opportunity to review their progress by addressing three simple questions:
- What did I do yesterday?
- What will I do today?
- What might block me from achieving my goals?
This should be short and sweet, about 15 minutes is good, and it should include the whole team. Everyone must stand to answer their questions. These daily team meetings are vital for agile development, but they can benefit any organization. They encourage developers to interact with the whole team, and they foster a greater understanding and appreciation of the challenges colleagues are facing.
2. Team events
Whether it's a Thursday night pizza tradition, a team building exercise, or a fun event, it's important to take team events seriously. They should be scheduled in properly, just like code drop day, or a go/no go meeting. All too often the first thing to get dropped when the pressure builds is team events. It's easy to forget that they serve a real purpose in terms of morale and building relationships. (And by team, we mean not just DevOps, but everyone involved in the delivery process.)
3. Alert boards
Putting up boards that relay at-a-glance information to the rest of the team can be a powerful motivational tool, and it helps to ensure that everyone knows how things are progressing. The classic example on a factory floor is "X days since we had an accident," but they have a place to play in modern software development. You can use them negatively, by saying something like "Y broke the last build," or positively, by saying "X bugs fixed today." They can also be posted on an internal website so that everyone throughout the organization, even remote workers logging in, can see them. The nice thing about these alert boards is that they can be self-updating.
4. Accessible tooling
You ideally want everyone on the same page and using the same tooling, but test departments, developers, and operations will already have preferred packages. You want to leverage their existing knowledge base and reduce disruption. What's the answer? You find tooling that is compatible with all the main tools that each team wants to use. Integrate the existing software into your overall system using plug-ins. Ensure that your tooling choice plays nicely with all the other APIs.
If you have geographically distributed teams, the tooling needs to be accessible to everyone to help foster the sense that people are working on the same project together (e.g., look for communication/collaborative elements).
5. Think, plan, implement, measure
It's important to think about how you can practically implement your steps toward integration. You can't boil the ocean. Plan to add a few clearly defined steps during each sprint and make sure that you measure them. The planning stage requires resources. Assign people to figure out how you might implement a change, to discuss the potential impact with other team members, and to secure a general buy-in that will boost your chances of success. Set a deadline for implementation and don't forget about metrics - how do you want to define and measure success? If you don't measure the effectiveness of your changes, how do you know they're benefitting you?
6. Identify internal barriers
Many organizations do not function in a way that is conducive to implementing DevOps. Business people are naturally skeptical about new costs, everyone is resistant to giving up time or resources, and fear of the learning curve or general disruption can make new tooling unattractive. Everyone must be convinced about the benefits before you can secure their support. Plan for those conversations, arm yourself with the data that you know they'll want to see, sell the idea and back up your rhetoric with metrics that can prove your point.
There's no way to implement DevOps overnight, but any step towards greater collaboration will deliver real benefits. We hope these six tips set you on the right path.
From Apollo 13 to Google SRE: When DevOps met SRE
The complexity of managing and delivering the high level of reliability expected of web-based, cloud hosted systems today, and the expectation of Continuous Delivery of new features has led to the evolution of a totally new field of Service Reliability Engineering catered for such systems.
Google, who has been a pioneer in this field, calls it Site Reliability Engineering (SRE). While it would be more aptly named Service Reliability Engineering, the name has caught on. The seminal work documenting Google approach and practices is in the book by Google by the same name (commonly referred to as the ‘SRE book'), and has become the defacto standard on how to adopt SRE in an organization. This session will cover adopting SRE as a practice in organizations also adopting DevOps; address the challenges to adopting SRE faced by large traditional enterprises, and how to overcome them.
Cloud-Native: A New Ecosystem for Putting Containers into Production
The standardization of container runtimes and images has sparked the creation of an almost overwhelming number of new open source projects that build on and otherwise work with these specifications.
Of course, there's Kubernetes, which orchestrates and manages collections of containers. It was one of the first and best-known examples of projects that make containers truly useful for production use. However, more recently, the container ecosystem has truly exploded. A service mesh like Istio addresses many of the challenges faced by developers and operators as monolithic applications transition towards a distributed microservice architecture. A tracing tool like Jaeger analyzes what's happening as a transaction moves through a distributed system. Monitoring software like Prometheus captures time-series events for real-time alerting and other uses. Grafeas and Kritis provide security policy attestation and enforcement. And there are many more.
In short, there's an entire new cloud-native ecosystem growing up around containers. Come to this talk by Red Hat technology evangelist Gordon Haff and learn all about it.
DevSecOps: The Open Source Way
DevOps purists may chafe at the DevSecOps term given that security and other important practices are supposed to already be an integral part of routine DevOps workflows. But the reality is that security often gets more lip service than thoughtful and systematic integration into open source software sourcing, development pipelines, and operations processes--in spite of an increasing number of threats.
The extensive use of modular open source software from third-parties, distributed development teams, and rapid iterative releases require a commitment to security and the adoption of security approaches that are continuous, adaptive, and heavily automated.
In this session, Red Hat Technology Evangelist Gordon Haff look at successful practices that distributed and diverse teams use to iterate rapidly. While still reacting quickly to threats and minimizing business risk. I'll discuss how a container platform can serve as the foundation for DevSecOps in your organization. I'll also consider the risk management associated with integrating components from a variety of sources--a consideration that open source software has had to deal with since the beginning. Finally, I'll show ways by which automation and repeatable trusted delivery of code can be built directly into a DevOps pipeline.
Dhiraj Sehgal works in Delphix's product and solution organization. His focus has been DevOps, DataOps, private cloud and datacenters customers, technologies and products. He has wealth of experience in cloud focused and virtualized technologies ranging from compute, networking to storage. He has spoken at Cloud Expo for last 3 years now in New York and Santa Clara.
Accelerating CI/CD with Data Management On Premise and Cloud
Updating DevOps to the latest production data slows down your development cycle. Probably it is due to slow, inefficient conventional data management practices to copy data between different developer and test environment. This problem doesn't scale as teams are adopting faster software release cycles.
In this session, Dhiraj Sehgal in Product and Solution at Delphix, will talk about DevOps and cloud-focused strategies to update hundreds of developer and test copies with updates from a master database in minutes, saving hours or even days in each development cycle. He will also discuss how new practices in DataOps to manage data across multiple sources is making their life easier and helps becoming invisible to developers for data provisioning.
As Cybric's Chief Technology Officer, Mike D. Kail is responsible for the strategic vision and technical direction of the platform. Prior to founding Cybric, Mike was Yahoo's CIO and SVP of Infrastructure, where he led the IT and Data Center functions for the company. He has more than 24 years of IT Operations experience with a focus on highly-scalable architectures.
Feb. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 06:00 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 05:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 05:30 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 05:00 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 04:00 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 03:45 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 03:15 AM EST
Feb. 18, 2019 03:00 AM EST