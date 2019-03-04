How to Deploy with Docker and Apache | @KubeSUMMIT @WSO2 #CloudNative #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Liz McMillan
Deploy in Scale with Docker, CoreOS, Kubernetes and Apache Stratos
Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) is a technology designed to make DevOps easier and allow developers to focus on application development. The PaaS takes care of provisioning, scaling, HA, and other cloud management aspects. Apache Stratos is a PaaS codebase developed in Apache and designed to create a highly productive developer environment while also supporting powerful deployment options.
Integration with the Docker platform, CoreOS Linux distribution, and Kubernetes container management system brings more scalability and flexibility to Apache Stratos PaaS.
In his session at 15th Cloud Expo, Lakmal Warusawithana, Director of Cloud Architecture at WSO2 Inc., will discuss installing and deploying sample applications using Docker, CoreOS and Kubernetes, and walkthrough how it can be extended to support new application containers. He will also demonstrate app deployment, provisioning, auto-scaling, and more.
Speaker Bio:
Lakmal Warusawithana is Director of Cloud Architecture at WSO2 Inc. Also taking on the role of Vice President of Apache Stratos, hefocuses on the development of WSO2 Private PaaS, which is built on top of the Apache Stratos project. In 2005, Lakmal co-founded the thinkCube, the pioneers in developing the next generation of Collaborative Cloud Computing products that are tailored towards Telecom operators. He oversaw the overall engineering process, giving special attention to scalability and service delivery of thinkCube solutions.
Prior to co-founding thinkCube, Lakmal spent four years at ITABS, a company that specialized in Linux based server deployments that came with a custom easy-to-use server management interface. He has also presented at numerous events, including ApacheCon, CloudOpen, QCon, JaxLondon, Cloudstack Collaboration Conference, WSO2Con and many tech meetups.
Lakmal holds a B.Sc. (Hons) Special in Computer Science from the University of Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
» CloudEXPO
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
» FinTechEXPO Blockchain
» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation
» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence
» Big Data | Analytics
» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities
» Mobility | Security
» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics
Kubernetes, Docker and containers are changing the world, and how companies are deploying their software and running their infrastructure. With the shift in how applications are built and deployed, new challenges must be solved. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at19th Cloud Expo, Sebastian Scheele, co-founder of Loodse, will discuss the implications of containerized applications/infrastructures and their impact on the enterprise. In a real world example based on Kubernetes, he will show how to ...
Mar. 5, 2019 01:00 PM EST Reads: 5,827
Just as brilliant drummers have their pick of bands, top cloud-native developers and project managers can be choosy about their employers. They're the rock stars of the business and they know it. If you're not a "destination company" like Amazon, Facebook or Google, how do you entice top talent to work for you? And if you're being wooed, what are the tip-offs that you'll be valued? We've been asking ourselves the same questions, and in this talk I'll share an approach that's working. Your com...
Mar. 5, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Mar. 5, 2019 12:45 PM EST
Containerized software is riding a wave of growth, according to latest RightScale survey. At Sematext we see this growth trend via our Docker monitoring adoption and via Sematext Docker Agent popularity on Docker Hub, where it crossed 1M+ pulls line. This rapid rise of containers now makes Docker the top DevOps tool among those included in RightScale survey. Overall Docker adoption surged to 35 percent, while Kubernetes adoption doubled, going from 7% in 2016 to 14% percent.
Mar. 5, 2019 12:30 PM EST Reads: 7,128
