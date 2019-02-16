Don't Skeu Up Containers | @KubeSUMMIT #DevOps #Docker #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead

Skeuomorphism usually means retaining existing design cues in something new that doesn't actually need them. However, the concept of skeuomorphism can be thought of as relating more broadly to applying existing patterns to new technologies that, in fact, cry out for new approaches.

In his session at DevOps Summit, Gordon Haff, Senior Cloud Strategy Marketing and Evangelism Manager at Red Hat, discussed why containers should be paired with new architectural practices such as microservices rather than mimicking legacy server virtualization workflows and architectures.

It's far more fruitful and useful to approach containers as something fundamentally new and enabling that's part and parcel of an environment including containerized operating systems, container packaging systems, container orchestration like Kubernetes, DevOps continuous integration and deployment practices, microservices architectures, "cattle" workloads, software-defined everything, management across hybrid infrastructures, and pervasive open source as part of a new platform for cloud apps.

Download Slide Deck: ▸ Here

Speaker Bio

Gordon Haff is senior cloud strategy marketing and evangelism manager at Red Hat. Prior to Red Hat, he wrote hundreds of research notes and was frequently quoted in publications like "The New York Times" on a wide range of IT topics, as well as advising clients on product and marketing strategies. He also has many years of hands-on experience with both IT software and hardware.

Register FREE Before Friday! ▸ Here

Your registration includes:

▸ DevOps sessions

▸ Containers sessions

▸ Microservices sessions

The @DevOpsSummit at Cloud Expo - to be held November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California - will expand the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality.

DevOps Summit 2015 Silicon Valley

(November 3-5, 2015, Santa Clara Convention Center, CA)

DevOps Summit 2016 New York

(June 7-9, 2016, Javits Center, Manhattan)



Photo: @DevOpsSummit Silicon Valley, November 2014

Speaking Proposals Open

The 5th International @DevOpsSummit, co-located with 17th International Cloud Expo - being held November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA - announces that its Call for Papers is open. Born out of proven success in agile development, cloud computing, and process automation, DevOps is a macro trend you cannot afford to miss.

Submit your speaking proposal today! ▸ Here

Sponsorship Opportunities Open

@DevOpsSummit, taking place Nov 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA, is co-located with 17th Cloud Expo and will feature technical sessions from a rock star conference faculty and the leading industry players in the world.

Sponsor @DevOpsSummit ▸ Here

Download Show Prospectus ▸ Here

DevOps Summit Power Panel | Balancing the Three Pillars of DevOps

In this @DevOpsSummit Power Panel - moderated by Andi Mann (founder of @Sageable) - Shannon Williams, co-founder of Rancher Labs; Haseeb Budhani, co-founder and CEO of Soha; and Dalibor Siroky, Director and co-founder at Plutora; discussed how to balance these three pillars of DevOps, where to focus attention (and resources), where organizations might slip up with the wrong focus, how to manage change and risk in all three areas, what is possible and what is not, where to start, and especially how new structures, processes, and technologies can help drive a new DevOps culture.

Microservices & IoT Power Panel at @DevOpsSummit

Buzzword Alert: Microservices and IoT at a DevOps conference? What could possibly go wrong?

In this Power Panel at @DevOpsSummit, moderated by Jason Bloomberg, president of Intellyx, panelists Roberto Medrano, Executive Vice President at Akana; Lori MacVittie, Evangelist for F5 Networks; and Troy Topnik, ActiveState's Technical Product Manager; and Otis Gospodnetić, founder of Sematext; peeled away the buzz and discuss the important architectural principles behind implementing IoT solutions for the enterprise. As remote IoT devices and sensors become increasingly intelligent, they become part of our distributed cloud environment, and we must architect and code accordingly. At the very least, you'll have no problem filling in your buzzword bingo cards.



SYS-CON.tv Interviews By Conference Chair Roger Strukhoff

Otis Gospodnetic of Sematext ▸ Video

Dalibor Siroky of Plutora ▸ Video

Charles Kendrick of Isomorphic Software ▸ Video

Jeremy Steinert of WSM International ▸ Video

Containers & Microservices Expo To Be Colocated with @DevOpsSummit Silicon Valley, November 3-5, 2015 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, CA

SYS-CON Events announced on June 9, 2015 at the Javits Center that the 2nd "Containers & Microservices Conference" will take place November 3-5, 2015, at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA, and the "Third Containers & Microservices Conference" will take place June 7-9, 2016, at Javits Center in New York City.

Containers and microservices have become topics of intense interest throughout the cloud developer and enterprise IT communities.

Microservices focuses on the business and technology of the software architecture design pattern, in which complex applications are composed of small, independent processes communicating with each other using language-agnostic APIs.

Containers are not being considered for the first time by the cloud community, but a current era of re-consideration has pushed them to the top of the cloud agenda.

Rather than just stuff an OS into a container, for example, developers and deployers should consider a spectrum of microservices and what they can do.

New York and Silicon Valley Sponsors and Exhibitors

During our last New York and Silicon Valley events, over 12,000 (audited) delegates registered and participated in the world's largest DevOps, Containers, and Microservices show, colocated with Cloud Expo. Our conference delegates met with over 150 of the world's leading technology pioneers that were among the sponsors and exhibitors, including:



SYS-CON Media CEO Carmen Gonzalez (@GonzalezCarmen) at the Javits Center, Manhattan the day before @DevOpsSummit New York 2015 opens

Acision, Actifio, ActiveState, AgilePoint, AIC , Akana, AlertLogic, Ambernet, Amplidata, Apacer Memory America Inc., Appcore, AppDynamics, AppZero, Aria Systems, Arista Networks, Automic, Avere Systems, Axis Communications, B2CLOUD, Basic6, Bestwebdesignagencies.com, Bitium, Blue Box , BMC, BroadSoft, Brother , Bsquare, BUMI, CA, Inc., Calm.io, CenturyLink, Ciqada, CiRBA, Cisco, Cloudant, an IBM Company, Cloudian, CoalFire, CodeFutures, COLUMN Technologies, CommVault, connect2.me, Connected Data, CrashPlan/Code42, Creative Business Solutions , Cynny Italia S.r.l, Dasher, dcVAST, DEAC, Dell, DevOps.com, Distrix , DragonGlass, Dyn, Edgecast , ElasticBox, Emcien, Endstream Communications/Open Data Centers, EnterpriseDB, e-SignLive, by Silanis, Esri, Evident.io, FierceDevOps, FireHost, Genband, Gigamon, GoodData, Gridstore, Harbinger Group , IAPP, IBM, IDenticard Access Control, Imperva,



@DevOpsSummit Demo Theater (June 9-11, 2015, Javits Center) on the Expo Floor attracts more delegates than the entire conference of other events

IndependenceIT, Infor, InMage, Innodisk, Intelligent Systems, Isomorhpic , ITinvolve, iwNetworks, Ixia, iXsystems , Jelastic, Kintone, KOTRA , Liaison, Litmus Automation, MangoApps, Matrix.org, MediaTek Labs, MetraTech (now part of Ericsson), Microsoft, Navisite, Net Access , Nimble Storage, NuoDB, Inc., Objectivity, OMG, Open Data Centers, OpenCrowd, Optimal Design, Oracle, OutSystems, Parasoft, Peak10, Peer 1 Hosting, PluralSight, Plutora, ProfitBricks, PubNub, Quality Technology Services , Quantum, Qubell, RackWare , Rancher Labs, Red Hat, r-evolutionapp , RingStor, Robomq.io, SafeLogic, SAP, ScaleMP, Seagate, Secure Infrastructure & Services, Sematext , SendGrid , Serena Software, Sherweb, SimpleECM, Site 24x7, Smartvue Corporation, SOASTA, SoftLayer, an IBM Company, SoftwareAG, Soha, Solgenia, SPAN Systems, Spirent, StackIQ, Stateless Networks, Storpool, Stratogent, Stratoscale, Supermicro, SUSE, Tau Institute, Telecity, Telehouse, Telestax, The New York Times , The Vision Times, TierPoint, TMCnet, Transparent Cloud Computing Consortium, Tufin, Ulunsoft, Utimaco, VASCO Data Security, Veeam, Verizon Enterprise Solutions, Vicom Computer Services, VictorOps, Virtustream, VITRIA Technology, Vormetric, WHOA.com, Will Jaya, Windstream, WSM - Website Movers International, Zentera Systems, Zerto.



@DevOpsSummit New York (June 9-11, 2015) and Silicon Valley (November 3-5, 2015) "Bronze Sponsor" AlertLogic Booth at the Javits Center

About SYS-CON Media & Events

SYS-CON Media (www.sys-con.com) has since 1994 been connecting technology companies and customers through a comprehensive content stream - featuring over forty focused subject areas, from Cloud Computing to Web Security - interwoven with market-leading full-scale conferences produced by SYS-CON Events. The company's internationally recognized brands include among others Cloud Expo® (@CloudExpo), Big Data Expo® (@BigDataExpo), DevOps Summit (@DevOpsSummit), @ThingsExpo® (@ThingsExpo), Containers Expo (@ContainersExpo) and Microservices Expo (@MicroservicesE).

Cloud Expo®, Big Data Expo® and @ThingsExpo® are registered trademarks of Cloud Expo, Inc., a SYS-CON Events company.



@DevOpsSummit New York (June 9-11, 2015) and Silicon Valley (November 3-5, 2015) "Bronze Sponsor" Actifio Booth at the Javits Center