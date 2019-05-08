|By Pat Romanski
DevOps the Cloud Enabler
You are moving to the Cloud. The question is not if, it's when. Now that your competitors are in the cloud and lapping you, your "when" better hurry up and get here. But saying and doing are two different things.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 18th Cloud Expo, Robert Reeves, CTO of Datical, explained how DevOps can be your onramp to the cloud. By adopting simple, platform independent DevOps strategies, you can accelerate your move to the cloud.
Spoiler Alert: He will also makes sure you don't forget the database in your adoption of DevOps and the cloud.
Speaker Bio
Robert Reeves is the Chief Technical Officer at Datical. He has over 17 years of experience in the software industry and has been instrumental in creating a variety of marketing leading DevOps solutions over the past 10 years. Prior to co-founding Datical, Robert was a director at the Austin Technology Incubator where he provided real world entrepreneurial expertise to member companies. In 2005 he co-founded Phurnace Software where invented and created their flagship product, Phurnace Deliver, which provides middleware infrastructure management. Today Robert advocates for Datical's customers and provides technical architecture leadership for Datical database automation solution.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:
AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand
IBM Kubernetes Presentation:
Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski
Rapidvalue Solutions Session:
Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin
Intel Kubernetes Session:
How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi
Microsoft Azure Track:
Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas
Microsoft Azure Track:
Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel
jFrog Kubernetes Session:
Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter
Platform9 Kubernetes Session:
Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti
Data Theorem Session:
Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley
SUSE Serverless Track:
OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader
Capgemini Serverless Session:
Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff
WSO2 Kubernetes Session:
Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana
Buoyant Linkerd Session:
Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel
