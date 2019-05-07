Machine Learning and #Cognitive | @ExpoDX #AI #IoT #MachineLearning

|By Elizabeth White
|
May 7, 2019
|
Machine Learning and Cognitive Fingerprinting Delivers Next Generation Analytics to Improve Safety, Performance, and Reliability
Machine Learning helps make complex systems more efficient. By applying advanced Machine Learning techniques such as Cognitive Fingerprinting, wind project operators can utilize these tools to learn from collected data, detect regular patterns, and optimize their own operations.
In his session at 18th Cloud Expo, Stuart Gillen, Director of Business Development at SparkCognition, discussed how research has demonstrated the value of Machine Learning in delivering next generation analytics to improve safety, performance, and reliability in today's modern wind turbines.
Speaker Bio:
Stuart Gillen is the Director of Business Development at SparkCognition. In this role, he is responsible for driving business engagements, partner development, marketing activities, and go-to market strategy. His areas of specialty include IoT architectures, platforms, and technologies. He also focuses on how advanced data analytics can be applied to Asset Performance Management to optimize efficiency, maintenance and safety on critical infrastructure.
Gillen previously worked for National Instruments as their Condition Monitoring Business Owner. As leader of this team he was responsible for driving the overall strategy of the NI, Condition Monitoring platform including setting and delivering on the overall growth plan.
He earned his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and M.B.A from Kansas State University.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda.
