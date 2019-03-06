Machine Learning & Security | @CloudEXPO @Symantec #ArtificialIntelligence #MachineLearning #DataScience #Cognitive

|By Pat Romanski
Using Data Science to Solve Cloud Security Challenges
Most of us already know that adopting new cloud applications can boost a business's productivity by enabling organizations to be more agile and ready to change course in our fast-moving and connected digital world. But the rapid adoption of cloud apps and services also brings with it profound security threats, including visibility and control challenges that aren't present in traditional on-premises environments. At the same time, the cloud - because of its interconnected, flexible and adaptable nature - can also provide new possibilities for addressing cloud security problems. By leveraging the power of the cloud with a data science and machine learning cloud-based solution, security and risk professionals can solve many of the traditional security challenges found in popular apps like Office 365, Google Drive, Salesforce and Box.
In her session at 19th Cloud Expo, Deena Thomchick, Senior Director of Cloud Security at Symantec, detailed how cloud-based data science, machine learning, computational analysis and intelligent algorithms can work together to help to deliver truly intelligent and responsive security and compliance for the cloud.
Attendees will learn:
- How a foundation of data science enables better visibility, control and response to cloud security threats
- How data science can fuel more accurate User Behavior Analysis (UBA) of cloud activity
- How data science can enable more accurate data governance in the cloud
Speaker Bio
Deena Thomchick, Senior Director of Cloud Security at Symantec, has spent more than 25 years in technology and security. In addition to her current focus on CASB, her background includes encryption, advanced threat protection, network security and endpoint security. She's an avid evangelist and regularly speaks at industry events including appearances at Gartner Symposium, IT Summit, and SecureWorld.
