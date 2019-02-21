Infrastructure-Agnostic Managed Kubernetes Service by @Platform9Sys | @KubeSUMMIT #CloudNative #Serverless #Kubernetes

Platform9, the open-source-as-a-service company making cloud infrastructure easy, today announced the general availability of its Managed Kubernetes service, the industry's first infrastructure-agnostic, SaaS-managed offering. Unlike legacy software distribution models, Managed Kubernetes is deployed and managed entirely as a SaaS solution, across on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. The company also introduced Fission, a new, open source, serverless framework built on Kubernetes. These offerings feature a drastically simplified operational and consumption model that eliminates the steep learning curve currently associated with Kubernetes, and allow DevOps and IT teams to focus on solving core business problems.

"SaaS-managed delivery makes Kubernetes accessible to a much larger audience at a time when many development teams are committing to microservices as their cloud-native development paradigm," said Sirish Raghuram, chief executive officer at Platform9. "We have built our reputation on our OpenStack-as-a-service offering, which remains a core focus -- and propelled 400 percent customer growth for Platform9 in 2016 alone. While enterprises will be running virtualized workloads on OpenStack for years to come, though, there's growing demand for platforms that offer a choice of virtualization, microservices or both. Microservices in particular require a more intuitive, managed approach that reduces time-to-value for Kubernetes projects and work on any choice of infrastructure: on-premises, in the cloud or across multiple clouds."

Kubernetes has emerged as the standard for container orchestration and microservices, but projects are often hampered by the prohibitively steep learning curve required to effectively use Kubernetes, and the technical complexity needed to fully integrate and manage production Kubernetes environments. Platform9's Managed Kubernetes service is fully integrated, truly infrastructure-agnostic and introduces a much faster, more manageable way to leverage Kubernetes. It saves considerable time and capital for DevOps and IT teams, allowing them to integrate across any combination of cloud platform or on-premises infrastructure without re-engineering a single line of code -- or worrying about backend configuration and maintenance.

"Platform9 Managed Kubernetes is a positive addition to the ecosystem in helping make Kubernetes run anywhere," said David Aronchick, Kubernetes Product Manager at Google. "This illustrates the innovation and momentum from the thousands of contributors to the project that are moving Kubernetes forward as the standard for cloud-native and containerized applications."

"A significant challenge with running containerized applications in production is managing the container orchestration software stack. For instance, engineers need to watch upgrade of the Docker runtime or the cluster orchestration agent to ensure that there is no downtime for production applications during upgrade," said Kuldeep Chowhan, cloud architect at Expedia. "Managed Kubernetes provides significant value to companies that are serious about use of containers because it eliminates the complexity of managing the container orchestration layer, while running on any infrastructure."

Managed Kubernetes Features

Platform9 Managed Kubernetes features a number of important capabilities, making it truly enterprise-grade:

Pure-Play Kubernetes , SaaS-Managed : Managed Kubernetes packages upstream releases as a "SaaS managed" solution, meaning it will always be 100% pure-play, avoiding vendor lock-in. Because the solution is deployed, monitored, supported and upgraded as SaaS, users can focus on using Kubernetes without the management overhead.

, : Managed Kubernetes packages upstream releases as a "SaaS managed" solution, meaning it will always be 100% pure-play, avoiding vendor lock-in. Because the solution is deployed, monitored, supported and upgraded as SaaS, users can focus on using Kubernetes without the management overhead. Fully Integrated, Runs Anywhere : Several Kubernetes integrations are included out-of-the-box: end-to-end security, multi-tenant controls for user quotas w/ SSO integration, integration with external persistent storage and load-balancers, making it easy to use in any infrastructure from on-premises to public cloud providers (such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Compute Engine).

: Several Kubernetes integrations are included out-of-the-box: end-to-end security, multi-tenant controls for user quotas w/ SSO integration, integration with external persistent storage and load-balancers, making it easy to use in any infrastructure from on-premises to public cloud providers (such as AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Compute Engine). Highly Available: Managed Kubernetes creates highly available, multi-master, multi-etcd Kubernetes clusters that can span across availability zones in your private or public cloud environment. This means your Kubernetes environment can tolerate local failures across one or more availability zones.

Managed Kubernetes creates highly available, multi-master, multi-etcd Kubernetes clusters that can span across availability zones in your private or public cloud environment. This means your Kubernetes environment can tolerate local failures across one or more availability zones. Runs Side-by-Side with OpenStack: Managed Kubernetes is offered as a peer service to Platform9 Managed OpenStack, giving customers the freedom of choice across both. Microservices developers can use Kubernetes independent of OpenStack, virtualized application developers can use OpenStack, and IT/Operations can manage across both frameworks through a single management pane.

For a more detailed technical overview of Platform9 Managed Kubernetes, click here.

Fission: De Facto Open Source Alternative to AWS Lambda

Fission represents the fastest, simplest way to start developing applications for Kubernetes. It provides a simple, serverless interface to leverage Kubernetes, enabling DevOps and IT teams to write REST-based application backends, event-driven automation or custom application controllers. Instead of taking weeks to realize the value from Kubernetes' powerful abstractions, developers can now deploy simple REST functions to Kubernetes within hours.

Fission, which is fully open source, is similar to AWS Lambda in providing an intuitive serverless developer experience. However, Fission differs from AWS Lambda in several important ways:

Runs anywhere : Fission decouples serverless from the underlying infrastructure. It can be run anywhere Kubernetes can run, which ranges from developer's laptops, to datacenters in enterprises and service providers, and public clouds such as Google Container Engine or Amazon Web Services.

: Fission decouples serverless from the underlying infrastructure. It can be run anywhere Kubernetes can run, which ranges from developer's laptops, to datacenters in enterprises and service providers, and public clouds such as Google Container Engine or Amazon Web Services. Open and extensible : Fission is an open-source project (under inception with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation), thereby enabling a wide ecosystem of contributors and users to collaborate under the umbrella of open-source. The framework is extensible to various languages and runtimes.

: Fission is an open-source project (under inception with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation), thereby enabling a wide ecosystem of contributors and users to collaborate under the umbrella of open-source. The framework is extensible to various languages and runtimes. Makes Kubernetes more user-friendly: Fission provides a more intuitive first experience for anyone new to Kubernetes or microservices, and will accelerate time-to-utility for Kubernetes. In addition, Fission makes it easy to integrate other Kubernetes services, enabling greater automation and flexibility for applications being built using the leading micro-services framework.

Additional Resources

Contribute to Fission: https://github.com/fission/fission

Learn more about simplifying Kubernetes with Platform9: http://www.platform9.com/managed-kubernetes

Request a free trial of Platform9 Managed Kubernetes: http://platform9.com/free-trial

About Platform9

Platform9 provides open source-as-a-service for enterprises that need faster and easier ways to manage cloud infrastructure across multiple platforms. Unlike do-it-yourself or legacy solutions, Platform9 delivers best-of-breed cloud infrastructure like OpenStack and Kubernetes as SaaS-managed solutions to reduce cost and time to value, all while avoiding being locked into a single vendor ecosystem. Platform9 helps DevOps and IT teams focus on solving core business problems while automating much of the set-up and management process on the back end. It has enabled customers like Box, Blue Cross Blue Shield and PlayStation to realize a greater than 99 percent success rate with OpenStack projects. Founded in 2013 by a team of early VMware engineers, Platform9 is backed by Menlo Ventures and Redpoint Ventures, and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif. For more information, visit www.platform9.com.

Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns

Serverless applications increase developer productivity and time to market, by freeing engineers from spending time on infrastructure provisioning, configuration and management. Serverless also simplifies Operations and reduces cost - as the Kubernetes container infrastructure required to run these applications is automatically spun up and scaled precisely with the workload, to optimally handle all runtime requests.



Recent advances in open source technology now allow organizations to run Serverless and Kubernetes reliably, at scale, also on on-premises and private cloud infrastructure. The ability to achieve the benefits of Serverless on existing infrastructure - and not having to rely solely on public clouds - has greatly increased the adoption of Serverless across industries, including financial services, IoT, retail, healthcare, and more.



Serverless offers an incredible opportunity for business accelerate innovation and reduce operational costs - both for green field applications, as well as for established organizations with legacy applications and technical debt.



In this talk, we would discuss 3 key uses cases primed for Serverless, and share design patterns and tips to allow you to take advantage of Serverless in your organization, today.



We will cover:



Serverless as a ‘strangler' pattern for modernizing monolithic, legacy applications and infrastructure

Event-driven processing: from fraud detection, transaction processing, mobile apps, IoT sensors, etc.

Batch and real-time big data augmentation/data exposure

We will also use the open source Fission.io serverless framework to demo how you can implement these use cases to run Serverless apps on-premises or in the cloud.

Speaker Bio:

Vamsi Chemitiganti is Chief Strategist at Platform9 Systems. Vamsi works with Platform9's Client CXOs and Architects to help them on key business transformation initiatives.In previous roles, Vamsi was the CTO for RiskCounts - a FinTech based in NYC. Prior to that spent eight years as the Chief Architect for Red Hat's Global Financial Services Vertical based out of NYC. Vamsi also spent two years as the General Manager (Financial Services) at Hortonworks.



In both roles, Vamsi was responsible for driving Red Hat and Hortonworks technology vision from a client business standpoint. The clients Vamsi engages with on a daily basis span marquee financial services names across major banking centers in Wall Street, Toronto, London & in Asia. These include businesses in capital markets, retail banking, wealth management and IT operations. He holds a BS in Computer Science and Engineering as well as an MBA from the University of Maryland, College Park. He is also a regular speaker at industry events on topics ranging from Cloud Computing, Big Data, AI, High-Performance Computing and Enterprise Middleware. In 2013, Wall Street and Technology Magazine identified Vamsi as a Global Thought Leader. Vamsi writes weekly on financial services business and technology landscape at his highly influential blog - http://www.vamsitalkstech.com

Not Your Mother's Cloud: Best Practices for Enterprise Hybrid Cloud

To enable their developers, ensure SLAs and increase IT efficiency, Enterprise IT is moving towards a unified, centralized approach for managing their hybrid infrastructure. As if the journey to the cloud - private and public - was not difficult enough, the need to support modern technologies such as Containers and Serverless applications further complicates matters. This talk covers key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting your hybrid cloud in a way that:



Supports self-service, "public cloud" experience for your developers that's consistent across any infrastructure.



Gives Ops peace of mind with automated management of DR, scaling, provisioning, deployments, etc.



Goes beyond VMs, to future-proof your solution to support Containers, Serverless, and what's coming next



Improves CAPEX and OPEX across the board, and gets you to a deployable, scalable solution without having to spend years re-architecturing or developing complex integrations.

Speaker Bio:

Madhura leads Product Management at Platform9. Before co-founding Platform9, Madhura spent 7 years at VMware Engineering, where she grew to be technical lead for several key products including vCloud Director, Update Manager and ConfigControl.



Madhura helped spearhead vSphere's transformation into a policy driven product suite, working broadly across groups to pull together the vision. Madhura holds a M.S. in Computer Science from Stanford University, specializing in databases and distributed systems.



When she isn't sweating the details on product, Madhura can be found rock-climbing, swing dancing and exploring San Francisco.

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.

Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.



As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks

This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.

Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.

The Most Popular 20 Cloud-Native, Serverless and Kubernetes Speakers and Sessions at ServerlessSUMMIT Silicon Valley

Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:

AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:

Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand

IBM Kubernetes Presentation:

Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski

Rapidvalue Solutions Session:



Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin

Intel Kubernetes Session:



How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi

Microsoft Azure Track:



Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas

Microsoft Azure Track:



Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel

jFrog Kubernetes Session:



Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter

Platform9 Kubernetes Session:



Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti

Data Theorem Session:



Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley

SUSE Serverless Track:



OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader

Capgemini Serverless Session:



Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh

Red Hat Kubernetes Track:



Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff

WSO2 Kubernetes Session:



Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana

Buoyant Linkerd Session:



Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg

Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:



Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel

Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:

Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel

