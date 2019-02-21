CoreOS Eases Adoption of Kubernetes | @DevOpsSUMMIT @RedHat @CoreOS #DevOps #CloudNative #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Liz McMillan
|
Article Rating:
|February 21, 2019 01:30 PM EST
(March 23, 2017) - To bring cloud native container infrastructure to all companies, CoreOS extends CoreOS Tectonic, the enterprise Kubernetes solution, from AWS and bare metal to more environments, including preview availability for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. CoreOS has also extended its container image registry, Quay, so that it can manage and store complete Kubernetes applications, which are composed of images along with configuration files. Quay now delivers a first-of-its-kind Kubernetes Application Registry that with this release is also integrated with Kubernetes Helm so that deployment of an application can be completely automated.
The demand for cloud native containerized infrastructure is on the rise for companies all around the world. Businesses like BMW, CDK Global, Concur and Ticketmaster are among the enterprises using CoreOS Tectonic for Kubernetes.
"We are seeing many companies embracing digital transformation, with part of that effort made possible by embracing a modern cloud native infrastructure that includes the use of containers and container orchestration. CoreOS has consistently promoted this transformation, and the announcements the company has made extends their solution across more of the environments where customers are likely to deploy their cloud native applications," said Al Gillen, Group Vice President, Software Development and Open Source, IDC. "Embracing products such as these solutions from CoreOS will help enterprises take the next steps needed to take full advantage of cloud native deployments."
CoreOS Tectonic Preview Support for Installer Across New Environments
With this release, the Tectonic Installer has been extended so that it can be customized and provide a repeatable, automated install experience. This new capability allows it to be extended to new environments more easily and expands its support for AWS and bare metal installs with preview support for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. The installer will be released in open source so that the Kubernetes community can adopt and enhance this tool.
With broad adoption of Kubernetes as the platform of choice to orchestrate and manage containerized applications, making Tectonic available in more environments has become a critical requirement and is fueling further adoption. Tectonic delivers a fully supported Kubernetes platform along with the key enterprise capabilities that make it easier to manage and upgrade so that organizations can move their apps into production more confidently.
With the extended Tectonic Installer, users get:
- Environment flexibility: An improved, scriptable installer makes it easy to deploy highly available, secure Kubernetes clusters by default. Repeatable across environments, users can try out customizations for their environments. Includes increased customization of networking and VPC options (including deploying into an existing VPC and subnet) and custom tagging for AWS resources.
- HA deployment options: Users can now deploy a cluster with multi-worker, multi-controller and multi-node etcd on AWS and bare metal.
- Simplified deployment: With the preview installer released in open source, users now have options to deploy Kubernetes on a multitude of cloud providers.
- Automated: With the need for dev clusters, test clusters, QA clusters, and more, the installer allows users to save time and automate the install of their clusters.
This Tectonic release also delivers Kubernetes version 1.5.5, which includes:
- More self-driving capabilities: Addition of Dex, Flannel and the Tectonic Console in this release as components controlled by CoreOS's experimental Operators.
- Tectonic Console: Now v1.0.0, with improvements to the navigation, menus and labels. The console displays node selectors and provides an editing modal, and has improvements in the Kubernetes and Tectonic channel statuses and error messages.
Use and Learn Kubernetes with Tectonic Hands-on Tutorials
Tectonic and the new installation experience is available now at no cost for use up to 10 nodes. A new set of hands-on tutorials have also been made available that provide general education on Tectonic and Kubernetes.
CoreOS Quay: The place to store containers and applications for Kubernetes
In Kubernetes, an application may comprise numerous container images and the configuration files that are required to make it run in production. CoreOS Quay now enables users to natively store and manage these complete applications, making it the first Kubernetes Application Registry. What was previously an unspecified and error prone process is made familiar to existing registry users. Automation can now be applied to applications using Quay, making it easier to keep production environments of all sizes configured consistently.
To accomplish this, CoreOS has extended Helm, the Kubernetes package manager, such that it has the capability to push, pull and search for Charts from an App Registry. By leveraging a new registry plugin, Helm can now interact directly with Quay to pull an application definition and then use this to retrieve the necessary images and apply the configurations to ensure the application is successfully deployed. All of this is done through a community-driven API specification, called App Registry, that enables the Kubernetes ecosystem to develop more sophisticated tools and more reliable deployment pipelines.
"It is wonderful to see the CoreOS team integrate Quay and Helm so that customers can automate application deploy on Kubernetes," said Gabriel Monroy, CTO of Deis. "CoreOS continues to provide products that help companies automate their infrastructure. Quay Kubernetes Application Registry is another step toward making automated infrastructure a reality."
"We want everyone to be successful with cloud native technologies. To do this we continue to lead new developments in upstream open source communities and help create shared community specifications," said Brandon Philips, CTO of CoreOS. "And the Quay App Registry is an example of new innovations coming from our continued focus on the Kubernetes community. For customers seeking an enterprise solution we are also bringing Kubernetes to more companies across more environments with CoreOS Tectonic and Quay Enterprise."
CoreOS is presenting Tectonic and Quay at KubeCon / CloudNativeCon Berlin, March 29-30.
About CoreOS Tectonic
CoreOS Tectonic delivers the most current, pure upstream release of Kubernetes allowing organizations to easily scale their containerized applications, deploy them consistently and easily port/manage these applications across environments. Tectonic also provides the key enterprise capabilities that eases install of Kubernetes with a customizable installer, simplifies management of your cluster with the Tectonic Console and automates upgrades so that the platform is always up to date and secure. These automated upgrades combined with its highly resilient architecture deliver self-driving application infrastructure.
Tectonic is available in any environment, cloud or on-premise. Learn more at https://coreos.com/tectonic.
About CoreOS Quay
CoreOS Quay is an enterprise grade, secure image registry for containerized applications. Quay enables developers and DevOps to store, build and deploy their Docker and rkt containers in any environment. Quay also analyzes your images for security vulnerabilities, identifying potential issues so you can maintain and mitigate security risk. Quay Enterprise is a private instance of Quay that is deployed behind your firewall. It delivers geo-replication to increase performance across distributed development sites and increase resiliency and redundancy for disaster recovery. Learn more at https://quay.io/.
About CoreOS
CoreOS is a leading member of the open source community and creator of CoreOS Tectonic, a self-driving infrastructure platform built on Kubernetes. Tectonic provides the operations capabilities and enterprise features that are fueling broad adoption of scalable and resilient containerized applications. CoreOS created and maintains several open source projects including Container Linux, a secure Linux distribution that automates updates and is streamlined for running containers, and etcd, the distributed data store for Kubernetes. The CoreOS team is comprised of experts in container management and distributed systems from cloud-scale pioneers like Google, Twitter and Rackspace. Learn more at https://coreos.com/ or @CoreOS.
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, which will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA introduces three full conference tracks examining Cloud-Native and Serverless technologies.
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities ▸ Here
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks
Register Today and SAVE ▸ Here
Speaking Opportunities ▸ Here
Silicon Valley Faculty ▸ Here
Silicon Valley Schedule ▸ Here
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of the Excel® spreadsheet application. A collection of network maps and reports created with NodeXL can be seen in the NodeXL Graph Gallery, an archive of data sets uploaded by the NodeXL user community.
NodeXL is brought to you by the Social Media Research Foundation, a group of researchers dedicated to creating open tools, generating and hosting open data, and supporting open scholarship related to social media.
NodeXL development is supported by NodeXL Pro license fees.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
The Most Popular 20 Cloud-Native, Serverless and Kubernetes Speakers and Sessions at ServerlessSUMMIT Silicon Valley
Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:
AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand
IBM Kubernetes Presentation:
Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski
Rapidvalue Solutions Session:
Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin
Intel Kubernetes Session:
How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi
Microsoft Azure Track:
Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas
Microsoft Azure Track:
Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel
jFrog Kubernetes Session:
Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter
Platform9 Kubernetes Session:
Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti
Data Theorem Session:
Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley
SUSE Serverless Track:
OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader
Capgemini Serverless Session:
Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff
WSO2 Kubernetes Session:
Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana
Buoyant Linkerd Session:
Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies For More Than a Decade
CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.
Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:
» CloudEXPO
» DevOpsSUMMIT
» ServerlessSUMMIT
» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO
» FinTechEXPO Blockchain
» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation
» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence
» Big Data | Analytics
» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities
» Mobility | Security
» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics
Sponsorship and Exhibit Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA
CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Show Prospectus ▸ HERE
Prospectus At-a-Glance ▸ HERE
Attendee Profile ▸ HERE
Keynote Opportunities ▸ HERE
General Session Opportunities ▸ HERE
Diamond Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE
Platinum Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE
Gold and Silver Sponsorship Opportunities ▸ HERE
Bronze Sponsorship and Exhibitor Packages ▸ HERE
Benefits of Exhibiting at CloudEXPO 2019 ▸ HERE
CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here
- Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers
- Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours
- Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session
- Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications
- Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage
- Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal
- Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers
- Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts
About DXWorldEXPO LLC
DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.
In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th...
Feb. 21, 2019 02:30 PM EST
xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ...
Feb. 21, 2019 02:00 PM EST
Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes was originally built by Google, leveraging years of experience with managing container workloads, and is now a Cloud Native Compute Foundation (CNCF) project. Kubernetes has been widely adopted by the community, supported on all major public and private cloud providers, and is gaining rapid adoption in enterprises. However, Kubernetes may seem intimidating and complex ...
Feb. 21, 2019 02:00 PM EST Reads: 6,582
If you are part of the cloud development community, you certainly know about “serverless computing,” almost a misnomer. Because it implies there are no servers which is untrue. However the servers are hidden from the developers. This model eliminates operational complexity and increases developer productivity. We came from monolithic computing to client-server to services to microservices to the serverless model. In other words, our systems have slowly “dissolved” from monolithic to function-...
Feb. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EST
Technology has changed tremendously in the last 20 years. From onion architectures to APIs to microservices to cloud and containers, the technology artifacts shipped by teams has changed. And that's not all - roles have changed too. Functional silos have been replaced by cross-functional teams, the skill sets people need to have has been redefined and the tools and approaches for how software is developed and delivered has transformed. When we move from highly defined rigid roles and systems to ...
Feb. 21, 2019 01:45 PM EST
CoreOS extends CoreOS Tectonic, the enterprise Kubernetes solution, from AWS and bare metal to more environments, including preview availability for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. CoreOS has also extended its container image registry, Quay, so that it can manage and store complete Kubernetes applications, which are composed of images along with configuration files. Quay now delivers a first-of-its-kind Kubernetes Application Registry that with this release is also integrated with Kubernetes Helm...
Feb. 21, 2019 01:30 PM EST
VANCOUVER, Canada, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Source Summit North America – The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes® and Prometheus™, today announced that Google Cloud has begun transferring ownership and management of the Kubernetes project's cloud resources to CNCF community contributors. Google Cloud will help fund this move with a ...
Feb. 21, 2019 01:15 PM EST
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined. NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of...
Feb. 21, 2019 01:00 PM EST
Platform9, the open-source-as-a-service company making cloud infrastructure easy, today announced the general availability of its Managed Kubernetes service, the industry's first infrastructure-agnostic, SaaS-managed offering. Unlike legacy software distribution models, Managed Kubernetes is deployed and managed entirely as a SaaS solution, across on-premises and public cloud infrastructure. The company also introduced Fission, a new, open source, serverless framework built on Kubernetes. These ...
Feb. 21, 2019 12:45 PM EST
To enable their developers, ensure SLAs and increase IT efficiency, Enterprise IT is moving towards a unified, centralized approach for managing their hybrid infrastructure. As if the journey to the cloud - private and public - was not difficult enough, the need to support modern technologies such as Containers and Serverless applications further complicates matters. This talk covers key patterns and lessons learned from large organizations for architecting your hybrid cloud in a way that: Su...
Feb. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EST
IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and opera...
Feb. 21, 2019 12:15 PM EST
Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers.
Feb. 21, 2019 12:00 PM EST
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential. DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
Feb. 21, 2019 11:45 AM EST
In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace....
Feb. 21, 2019 11:30 AM EST Reads: 6,129
As Apache Kafka has become increasingly ubiquitous in enterprise environments, it has become the defacto backbone of real-time data infrastructures. But as streaming clusters grow, integrating with various internal and external data sources has become increasingly challenging. Inspection, routing, aggregation, data capture, and management have all become time-consuming, expensive, poorly performing, or all of the above. Elements erases this burden by allowing customers to easily deploy fully man...
Feb. 21, 2019 11:30 AM EST