CoreOS Eases Adoption of Kubernetes | @DevOpsSUMMIT @RedHat @CoreOS #DevOps #CloudNative #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

(March 23, 2017) - To bring cloud native container infrastructure to all companies, CoreOS extends CoreOS Tectonic, the enterprise Kubernetes solution, from AWS and bare metal to more environments, including preview availability for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. CoreOS has also extended its container image registry, Quay, so that it can manage and store complete Kubernetes applications, which are composed of images along with configuration files. Quay now delivers a first-of-its-kind Kubernetes Application Registry that with this release is also integrated with Kubernetes Helm so that deployment of an application can be completely automated.

The demand for cloud native containerized infrastructure is on the rise for companies all around the world. Businesses like BMW, CDK Global, Concur and Ticketmaster are among the enterprises using CoreOS Tectonic for Kubernetes.

"We are seeing many companies embracing digital transformation, with part of that effort made possible by embracing a modern cloud native infrastructure that includes the use of containers and container orchestration. CoreOS has consistently promoted this transformation, and the announcements the company has made extends their solution across more of the environments where customers are likely to deploy their cloud native applications," said Al Gillen, Group Vice President, Software Development and Open Source, IDC. "Embracing products such as these solutions from CoreOS will help enterprises take the next steps needed to take full advantage of cloud native deployments."

CoreOS Tectonic Preview Support for Installer Across New Environments

With this release, the Tectonic Installer has been extended so that it can be customized and provide a repeatable, automated install experience. This new capability allows it to be extended to new environments more easily and expands its support for AWS and bare metal installs with preview support for Microsoft Azure and OpenStack. The installer will be released in open source so that the Kubernetes community can adopt and enhance this tool.

With broad adoption of Kubernetes as the platform of choice to orchestrate and manage containerized applications, making Tectonic available in more environments has become a critical requirement and is fueling further adoption. Tectonic delivers a fully supported Kubernetes platform along with the key enterprise capabilities that make it easier to manage and upgrade so that organizations can move their apps into production more confidently.

With the extended Tectonic Installer, users get:

Environment flexibility: An improved, scriptable installer makes it easy to deploy highly available, secure Kubernetes clusters by default. Repeatable across environments, users can try out customizations for their environments. Includes increased customization of networking and VPC options (including deploying into an existing VPC and subnet) and custom tagging for AWS resources.

An improved, scriptable installer makes it easy to deploy highly available, secure Kubernetes clusters by default. Repeatable across environments, users can try out customizations for their environments. Includes increased customization of networking and VPC options (including deploying into an existing VPC and subnet) and custom tagging for AWS resources. HA deployment options : Users can now deploy a cluster with multi-worker, multi-controller and multi-node etcd on AWS and bare metal.

: Users can now deploy a cluster with multi-worker, multi-controller and multi-node etcd on AWS and bare metal. Simplified deployment: With the preview installer released in open source, users now have options to deploy Kubernetes on a multitude of cloud providers.

With the preview installer released in open source, users now have options to deploy Kubernetes on a multitude of cloud providers. Automated: With the need for dev clusters, test clusters, QA clusters, and more, the installer allows users to save time and automate the install of their clusters.

This Tectonic release also delivers Kubernetes version 1.5.5, which includes:

More self-driving capabilities: Addition of Dex, Flannel and the Tectonic Console in this release as components controlled by CoreOS's experimental Operators.

Addition of Dex, Flannel and the Tectonic Console in this release as components controlled by CoreOS's experimental Operators. Tectonic Console: Now v1.0.0, with improvements to the navigation, menus and labels. The console displays node selectors and provides an editing modal, and has improvements in the Kubernetes and Tectonic channel statuses and error messages.

Use and Learn Kubernetes with Tectonic Hands-on Tutorials

Tectonic and the new installation experience is available now at no cost for use up to 10 nodes. A new set of hands-on tutorials have also been made available that provide general education on Tectonic and Kubernetes.

CoreOS Quay: The place to store containers and applications for Kubernetes

In Kubernetes, an application may comprise numerous container images and the configuration files that are required to make it run in production. CoreOS Quay now enables users to natively store and manage these complete applications, making it the first Kubernetes Application Registry. What was previously an unspecified and error prone process is made familiar to existing registry users. Automation can now be applied to applications using Quay, making it easier to keep production environments of all sizes configured consistently.

To accomplish this, CoreOS has extended Helm, the Kubernetes package manager, such that it has the capability to push, pull and search for Charts from an App Registry. By leveraging a new registry plugin, Helm can now interact directly with Quay to pull an application definition and then use this to retrieve the necessary images and apply the configurations to ensure the application is successfully deployed. All of this is done through a community-driven API specification, called App Registry, that enables the Kubernetes ecosystem to develop more sophisticated tools and more reliable deployment pipelines.

"It is wonderful to see the CoreOS team integrate Quay and Helm so that customers can automate application deploy on Kubernetes," said Gabriel Monroy, CTO of Deis. "CoreOS continues to provide products that help companies automate their infrastructure. Quay Kubernetes Application Registry is another step toward making automated infrastructure a reality."

"We want everyone to be successful with cloud native technologies. To do this we continue to lead new developments in upstream open source communities and help create shared community specifications," said Brandon Philips, CTO of CoreOS. "And the Quay App Registry is an example of new innovations coming from our continued focus on the Kubernetes community. For customers seeking an enterprise solution we are also bringing Kubernetes to more companies across more environments with CoreOS Tectonic and Quay Enterprise."

CoreOS is presenting Tectonic and Quay at KubeCon / CloudNativeCon Berlin, March 29-30.

About CoreOS Tectonic

CoreOS Tectonic delivers the most current, pure upstream release of Kubernetes allowing organizations to easily scale their containerized applications, deploy them consistently and easily port/manage these applications across environments. Tectonic also provides the key enterprise capabilities that eases install of Kubernetes with a customizable installer, simplifies management of your cluster with the Tectonic Console and automates upgrades so that the platform is always up to date and secure. These automated upgrades combined with its highly resilient architecture deliver self-driving application infrastructure.

Tectonic is available in any environment, cloud or on-premise. Learn more at https://coreos.com/tectonic.

About CoreOS Quay

CoreOS Quay is an enterprise grade, secure image registry for containerized applications. Quay enables developers and DevOps to store, build and deploy their Docker and rkt containers in any environment. Quay also analyzes your images for security vulnerabilities, identifying potential issues so you can maintain and mitigate security risk. Quay Enterprise is a private instance of Quay that is deployed behind your firewall. It delivers geo-replication to increase performance across distributed development sites and increase resiliency and redundancy for disaster recovery. Learn more at https://quay.io/.

About CoreOS

CoreOS is a leading member of the open source community and creator of CoreOS Tectonic, a self-driving infrastructure platform built on Kubernetes. Tectonic provides the operations capabilities and enterprise features that are fueling broad adoption of scalable and resilient containerized applications. CoreOS created and maintains several open source projects including Container Linux, a secure Linux distribution that automates updates and is streamlined for running containers, and etcd, the distributed data store for Kubernetes. The CoreOS team is comprised of experts in container management and distributed systems from cloud-scale pioneers like Google, Twitter and Rackspace. Learn more at https://coreos.com/ or @CoreOS.

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.

Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.



As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.

NodeXL is a template for Microsoft® Excel® (2007, 2010, 2013 and 2016) on Windows (XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10) that lets you enter a network edge list into a workbook, click a button, see a network graph, and get a detailed summary report, all in the familiar environment of the Excel® spreadsheet application. A collection of network maps and reports created with NodeXL can be seen in the NodeXL Graph Gallery, an archive of data sets uploaded by the NodeXL user community.

NodeXL is brought to you by the Social Media Research Foundation, a group of researchers dedicated to creating open tools, generating and hosting open data, and supporting open scholarship related to social media.

NodeXL development is supported by NodeXL Pro license fees.

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

