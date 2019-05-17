DevOps and Digital Transformation | @DevOpsSUMMIT #CloudNative #Serverless #AI #AIOPs #DevOps #DevSecOps #Kubernetes

|By Liz McMillan
The Role of DevOps in Digital Transformation
New competitors, disruptive technologies, and growing expectations are pushing every business to both adopt and deliver new digital services. This ‘Digital Transformation' demands rapid delivery and continuous iteration of new competitive services via multiple channels, which in turn demands new service delivery techniques - including DevOps.
In this power panel at @DevOpsSummit 20th Cloud Expo, moderated by DevOps Conference Co-Chair Andi Mann, panelists Dhiraj Sehgal, Product and Marketing at Tintri, Leo Vasiliou, Director of Web Performance Engineering at Catchpoint Systems, Thomas Hooker, Vice President of Marketing at CollabNet, Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate at NetApp, Don Demcsak, DevOps and Cloud Native Modernization Principal at Dell EMC, and Lev Lesokhin, EVP Strategy & Analytics at CAST, examined how DevOps helps to meet the demands of Digital Transformation - including accelerating application delivery, closing feedback loops, enabling multi-channel delivery, empowering collaborative decisions, improving user experience, and ultimately meeting (and exceeding) business goals.
Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.
The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.
DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike. Recent research has shown that DevOps dramatically reduces development time, the amount of enterprise IT professionals put out fires, and support time generally. Time spent on infrastructure development is significantly increased, and DevOps practitioners report more software releases and higher quality. Sponsors of DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO will benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks
This month @nodexl announced that ServerlessSUMMIT & DevOpsSUMMIT own the world's top three most influential Kubernetes domains which are more influential than LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, Medium, Infoworld and Microsoft combined.
ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks.
The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!
Today we have announced our first 12 sessions.
Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.
The Most Popular 20 Cloud-Native, Serverless and Kubernetes Speakers and Sessions at ServerlessSUMMIT Silicon Valley
Monta Vista Ventures Presentation:
AIOps Disruption for Cloud, IT and SaaS - Muddu Sudhakar
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Securing Applications and Pipelines on a Container Platform - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Service Mesh with Enhanced Observability and Traceability - Veer Muchandi
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Container Technologies - Impact on Enterprises - Veer Muchand
IBM Kubernetes Presentation:
Hybrid Container Serverless Mobile Backend - Marek Sadowski
Rapidvalue Solutions Session:
Serverless Architecture on AWS - Avinash Thakur
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Continuous Security with Kubernetes - Chris Van Tuin
Intel Kubernetes Session:
How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure - Rami Radi
Microsoft Azure Track:
Docker on Azure Hands-On Lab - Docker to Helm - Rags Srinivas
Microsoft Azure Track:
Policy Driven Enterprise Security For Kubernetes - Dave Strebel
jFrog Kubernetes Session:
Building a Kubernetes Powered Central Go Modules Repository - Leon Stigter
Platform9 Kubernetes Session:
Serverless Applications You Can Implement Today: 3 Key Use Cases and Design Patterns - Vamsi Chemitiganti
Data Theorem Session:
Serverless Applications vs Apps Built in Docker Containers - Doug Dooley
SUSE Serverless Track:
OpenStack and Kubernetes Get the Heat Treatment - Cameron Seader
Capgemini Serverless Session:
Microservices Implementation at Scale - Rishi Singh
Red Hat Kubernetes Track:
Containers: Don't Skeu Them Up. Use Microservices Instead - Gordon Haff
WSO2 Kubernetes Session:
Cloud Native Programming with Docker, Kubernetes, and Ballerina - Lakmal Warusawithana
Buoyant Linkerd Session:
Microservice Forensics: Investigating Problems in Production - Thomas Rampelberg
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Shift Left Security In a Containerized World - Gunjan Patel
Palo Alto Networks Containers Session:
Container Security Best Practices - Gunjan Patel
ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.
There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.
So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.
