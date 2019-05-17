Is DevOps Falling into the Maturity Trap? | @DevOpsSUMMIT #CloudNative #Serverless #AIOps #DevOps #DevSecOps

Guest post by Intellyx Principal Analyst Charles Araujo

I was at a conference recently when I saw it. I sighed and shook my head.

A development manager from a large enterprise organization was explaining how they had created a DevOps maturity model based on CMMI. They went on to describe their current state of maturity and their plans to get to ‘full maturity' in the next three years. He continued by explaining how they had presented this plan to executive management and subsequently received approval for a new ‘DevOps team.'

Many organizations are now looking to DevOps maturity models to gauge their DevOps adoption and compare their maturity to their peers. However, as enterprise organizations rush to adopt DevOps, moving past experimentation to embrace it at scale, they are in danger of falling into the trap that they have fallen into time and time again.

Unfortunately, we've seen this movie before, and we know how it ends: badly.

The Danger of Maturity

Perhaps I'm overreacting. I am sure that organizations that go down the maturity road are well-intentioned. The challenge, however, is that once an organization starts talking about maturity, benchmarks, and comparing itself to its peers, it always seems to be the beginning of the end.

In my previous life as a consultant, I conducted many maturity assessments (not of DevOps, but in several other areas). I always hated doing them. I knew that they would provide limited value, except to make the client feel that they weren't doing "too bad," and then to point out all of the areas in which they were deficient - so that we could sell them more consulting to fix those things.

At some point, I decided that I had played this game long enough and, therefore, stopped doing assessments. The great irony, however, was that my clients begged me to keep doing them.

What I discovered was that enterprise executives loved having these external assessments done for them. It allowed them to show that they were progressive, monitoring their current state and taking action to improve.

It was great political cover. But it almost never resulted in any marked improvement in the organization's operational state. It was just a dance.

The Risks Inherent in ‘Doing DevOps'

As DevOps adoption increases across many enterprises, there has been a predictable rise of DevOps maturity models, mostly from consulting and technology companies, to help them assess their current state - and, of course, to sell them more consulting or new technology to improve their maturity.

And like all maturity assessments that have come before them, it is unlikely that they will lead to any significant organizational transformation, but instead merely give enterprise organizations political cover, confident that they are ‘doing DevOps.'

Consulting and technology companies often create assessments to assess the progress of things like DevOps because they are essentially cultural transformations. As such, these efforts are unlike traditional IT projects and are difficult to measure and report progress.

Enterprise executives, always under pressure to justify their resource spend and activities, are therefore willing consumers of these assessments, because they help leadership justify its efforts. For the same reason, executives also start to create structural edifices that likewise help them communicate to the organization that they are taking action.

These political demands are why there has been a recent trend within large enterprise organizations to create new DevOps teams and new roles such as the ‘DevOps engineer.' But these creations not only miss the point, they actually increase the risk of undermining the very cultural shift they are trying to (or should be trying to) create.

At its core, DevOps is a cultural transformation - a new way of working and collaborating - that brings the organization together to deliver better services more efficiently, rapidly, and reliably. While adopting DevOps principles in narrow bands within an organization made sense for companies experimenting with this new concept, the entire organization must ultimately apply such principles holistically throughout the enterprise to be both effective and transformative.

The creation of DevOps teams or new DevOps-specific roles is antithetical to this objective.

Don't Confuse DevOps with Continuous Delivery

Organizations should not view DevOps as a project or even a methodology, but instead as an overarching philosophy that governs how the entirety of the IT organization operates. To a certain extent, the use of ‘dev' and ‘ops' in the name creates a false impression of its real focus: creating a collaborative and integrated operating model for IT -and over time, for the entire organization as it becomes increasingly software-defined.

But rather than this holistic approach, many organizations view DevOps as just another development methodology and as synonymous with deployment automation. They, therefore, attempt to apply it on an application-by-application basis. This approach is wrongheaded.

Organizations should not confuse DevOps with its closely-related cousin, the Continuous Delivery (CD) movement. CD is essentially a structured process by which developers continually integrate code throughout the development lifecycle and, using high degrees of automation, rapidly test and deploy that code into production.

CD is a powerful approach that can increase organizational agility, dramatically decrease time-to-market and improve software quality and reliability. It is often critical for any customer-facing, business critical application. But it is not necessarily a good fit for every application within an enterprise.

In enterprise organizations, there are many applications, which, while critical to business operations, are not providing competitive advantage to the organization and simply do not demand the rate of change or warrant the investment in automation that CD provides and requires. Organizations should, therefore, apply CD principles on an application-specific basis.

This is not true of DevOps. Instead, organizations should adopt it holistically, embracing it as the new way work gets done within IT, and by extension, throughout the entire enterprise - what Intellyx calls the DevOps Virus.

The Intellyx Take

In all of the swirl and hype that surrounds DevOps, there is one group of organizations that never talk about maturity: DevOps pioneers.

Sitting at that same conference where I heard the enterprise application manager regale us with the stories of his DevOps maturity model, I also had the opportunity to gain insights from one of the founders of the DevOps movement at Netflix.

Never once did he mention the word ‘maturity.' Instead, he talked about the business objectives they were trying to achieve. He discussed how they were continually seeking to improve their deployment processes. He shared how they were always looking for ways to make both their systems and their development efforts more resilient. He explained how they were applying new tools to help them on their quest.

But he never talked about maturity.

Having spent the early part of my career in a large enterprise, I am well-versed in the political reality that is corporate IT. I understand the razor's edge that enterprise executives must walk to get things done and move the organization forward while dealing with the constant push to reduce costs and justify resources.

Conducting maturity assessments and creating new organizational teams and roles are understandable reactions to these pressures. But allowing the organization to go down this road puts it at risk of undermining the cultural transformation that must be at the heart of DevOps adoption.

Copyright © Intellyx LLC. Intellyx publishes the Agile Digital Transformation Roadmap poster, advises companies on their digital transformation initiatives, and helps vendors communicate their agility stories. As of the time of writing, none of the organizations mentioned in this article are Intellyx customers. Image credit: Darion.

As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.



Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.



As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to Present 50 Rockstar Speakers and 60 Serverless and Kubernetes Sessions in Three Simultaneous Tracks

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.

So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.

Register Today and SAVE ▸ Here

Speaking Opportunities ▸ Here

Sponsorship & Exhibit Opportunities ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Faculty ▸ Here

Silicon Valley Schedule ▸ Here

ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO to present 50 rockstar speakers, 60 sessions in three simultaneous tracks. Call for Papers Here.

The three-day event will take place June 24-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA and will be colocated with CloudEXPO Silicon Valley!

Today we have announced our first 12 sessions. We are accepting speaking submissions for ServerlessSUMMIT through Friday, February 8th.

Our CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 schedule showcases 200 presentations, including keynotes, technical sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands-on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in the 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019. We are excited to add the ServerlessSUMMIT to this lineup!

Cloud-Native thinking and Serverless Computing are now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

The widespread success of cloud computing is driving the DevOps revolution in enterprise IT. Now as never before, development teams must communicate and collaborate in a dynamic, 24/7/365 environment. There is no time to wait for long development cycles that produce software that is obsolete at launch. DevOps may be disruptive, but it is essential.

As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.

Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and operational metrics.

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO Celebrates Its 12th Event in Six Years

ServerlessSUMMIT and DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO expands the DevOps community, enable a wide sharing of knowledge, and educate delegates and technology providers alike.

There's a real need for serious conversations about Serverless and Kubernetes among the people who are doing this work and managing it.



So we are very pleased today to announce the ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO.

At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

CloudEXPO Has Been the M&A Capital For Cloud Companies

CloudEXPO has been the M&A capital for Cloud companies for more than a decade with memorable acquisition news stories which came out of CloudEXPO expo floor. DevOpsSUMMIT New York faculty member Greg Bledsoe shared his views on IBM's Red Hat acquisition live from NASDAQ floor. Acquisition news was announced during CloudEXPO New York which took place November 12-13, 2019 in New York City.

Our Silicon Valley 2019 schedule will showcase 200 keynotes, sessions, general sessions, power panels, and hands on tutorials presented by 150 rockstar speakers in 10 hottest conference tracks of 2019:

» CloudEXPO

» DevOpsSUMMIT

» ServerlessSUMMIT

» Kubernetes at CloudEXPO

» FinTechEXPO Blockchain

» DXWorldEXPO Digital Transformation

» AI | ML | DL | Artificial Intelligence

» Big Data | Analytics

» IoT | IIoT | Smart Cities

» Mobility | Security

» Enterprise Cloud Hot Topics

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Show Prospectus ▸ HERE

Prospectus At-a-Glance ▸ HERE

Attendee Profile ▸ HERE

Keynote Opportunities ▸ HERE

General Session Opportunities ▸ HERE

Diamond Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Platinum Sponsorship Opportunity ▸ HERE

Gold and Silver Sponsorship Opportunities ▸ HERE

Bronze Sponsorship and Exhibitor Packages ▸ HERE

Benefits of Exhibiting at CloudEXPO 2019 ▸ HERE

CloudEXPO is the single event where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discus cloud computing and all that it entails. For more than a decade, sponsors and exhibitors of CloudEXPO benefit from unmatched branding, profile building and lead generation opportunities through our following unique tools. For more information on sponsorship, exhibit, and keynote opportunities call us at 954 242-0444 or contact us ▸ Here

Featured on-site presentation and ongoing on-demand webcast exposure to a captive audience of industry decision-makers

Showcase exhibition during our new extended dedicated expo hours

Breakout Session Priority scheduling for Sponsors that have been guaranteed a 40-minute technical session

Online advertising on 4,5 million article pages in SYS-CON's leading i-Technology Publications

Capitalize on our Comprehensive Marketing efforts leading up to the show with print mailings, e-newsletters and extensive online media coverage

Unprecedented PR Coverage: Unmatched editorial coverage on Cloud Computing Journal



Tweetup to over 184,000 plus Twitter followers

Press releases sent on major wire services to over 500 industry analysts

FinTech and Blockchain Are Now Part of CloudEXPO 2019 Program

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO, June 24-26, 2019 at Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA will find fresh new content in full new FinTech & Enterprise Blockchain track.

DXWorldEXPO Showcases Cutting-Edge IoT, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Digital Transformation

Now is the time for a truly global DX event, to bring together the leading minds from the technology world in a conversation about Digital Transformation. DX encompasses the continuing technology revolution, and is addressing society's most important issues throughout the entire $78 trillion 21st-century global economy.

DXWorldEXPO® has organized these issues along 10 tracks, 22 keynotes and general sessions, and a faculty of 222 of the world's top speakers.

DXWorldEXPO® has three major themes on its conference agenda:

Technology - The Revolution Continues

Economy - The 21st Century Emerges

Society - The Big Issues

Global 2000 companies have more than US$40 trillion in annual revenue - more than 50% of the world's entire GDP. The Global 2000 spends a total of US$2.4 trillion annually on enterprise IT. The average Global 2000 company has US$11 billion in annual revenue. The average Global 2000 company spends more than $600 million annually on enterprise IT. Governments throughout the world spend another US$500 billion on IT - much of it dedicated to new Smart City initiatives.

For the past 10 years CloudEXPO® helped drive the migration to modern enterprise IT infrastructures, built upon the foundation of cloud computing. Today's hybrid, multiple cloud IT infrastructures integrate Big Data, analytics, blockchain, the IoT, mobile devices, and the latest in cryptography and enterprise-grade security.

Digital Transformation is the key issue driving the global enterprise IT business. DX is most prominent among Global 2000 enterprises and government institutions.

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, and FinTechEXPO.