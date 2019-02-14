Container Clouds | @KubeSUMMIT @DateraInc #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

Flip the Switch to Container Clouds

Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point.

In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the benefits of the cloud without losing performance as containers become the new paradigm. Topics included:

How containerized stateful applications can be automated to scale

Options to manage persistent data

Container storage and deployment models that deliver the greatest agility

Speaker Bio

Bill Borsari is Head of Systems Engineering at Datera. With more than 20 years of experience in the storage industry specializing in virtualization and cloud computing, he has held senior roles at Nimble Storage, SeaMicro, Parascale and Picsel Technologies. In 2015, he organized the 30th anniversary event for the Amiga Computer at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.

In his current role as Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, Bill leads the sales engineering team and focuses on generating customer success. He holds a BA from University of Maryland College Park where he double-majored in Decision & Information Systems and Management Science with Statistics.

