Container Clouds | @KubeSUMMIT @DateraInc #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes

February 14, 2019
|
|4,337
Flip the Switch to Container Clouds
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point.
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the benefits of the cloud without losing performance as containers become the new paradigm. Topics included:
- How containerized stateful applications can be automated to scale
- Options to manage persistent data
- Container storage and deployment models that deliver the greatest agility
Speaker Bio
Bill Borsari is Head of Systems Engineering at Datera. With more than 20 years of experience in the storage industry specializing in virtualization and cloud computing, he has held senior roles at Nimble Storage, SeaMicro, Parascale and Picsel Technologies. In 2015, he organized the 30th anniversary event for the Amiga Computer at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, CA.
In his current role as Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, Bill leads the sales engineering team and focuses on generating customer success. He holds a BA from University of Maryland College Park where he double-majored in Decision & Information Systems and Management Science with Statistics.
CloudEXPO | DevOpsSUMMIT | DXWorldEXPO 2018 New York will be held November 12-13, 2018 in New York City.
Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DXWorldEXPO within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term.
A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.
