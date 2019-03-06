Data Privacy with @CalligoCloud | @CloudExpo #IaaS #Cloud #CIO #Security #GDPR #DigitalTransformation

Latest Stories

ServerlessSUMMIT and Kubernetes Faculty Members at CloudEXPO By Roger Strukhoff As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. Mar. 6, 2019 08:45 PM EST

Multicloud Integration Will Disrupt Digital Experience By Zakia Bouachraoui Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions. New research shows that delivering on multicloud e... Mar. 6, 2019 08:30 PM EST

CloudEXPO TV: Data Privacy with Calligo Cloud By Elizabeth White "Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA. Mar. 6, 2019 08:00 PM EST Reads: 5,158

I'm Not Scared of DevOps By Andreas Grabner DevOps is speeding towards the IT world like a freight train and the hype around it is deafening. There is no reason to be afraid of this change as it is the natural reaction to the agile movement that revolutionized development just a few years ago. By definition, DevOps is the natural alignment of IT performance to business profitability. The relevance of this has yet to be quantified but it has been suggested that the route to the CEO's chair will come from the IT leaders that successfully ma... Mar. 6, 2019 08:00 PM EST Reads: 26,570

Intel Cloud Infrastructure Presentation at CloudEXPO by Rami Radi By Carmen Gonzalez On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure... Mar. 6, 2019 08:00 PM EST

Docker Meets Kubernetes By Liz McMillan Kubernetes, Docker and containers are changing the world, and how companies are deploying their software and running their infrastructure. With the shift in how applications are built and deployed, new challenges must be solved. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at19th Cloud Expo, Sebastian Scheele, co-founder of Loodse, will discuss the implications of containerized applications/infrastructures and their impact on the enterprise. In a real world example based on Kubernetes, he will show how to ... Mar. 6, 2019 06:00 PM EST Reads: 5,827

Flip the Switch to Container Clouds By Pat Romanski Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene... Mar. 6, 2019 06:00 PM EST

StackRox Enhances Compliance Capabilities for Kubernetes Security By Zakia Bouachraoui The StackRox Kubernetes Security Platform enables companies to automatically and instantly check for compliance, identify gaps or non-compliance with controls, obtain clear and detailed remediation information, and provide evidence of compliance ahead of audits. Pre-built reports and drill-down capabilities provide the flexibility to meet the various requirements of audit, compliance and security teams. Mar. 6, 2019 05:00 PM EST

Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Mar. 6, 2019 05:00 PM EST

CloudEXPO TV Interview with Total Uptime at CloudEXPO New York By Pat Romanski Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu... Mar. 6, 2019 05:00 PM EST

David Linthicum's On-Demand Serverless Keynote at CloudEXPO By Carmen Gonzalez In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th... Mar. 6, 2019 04:00 PM EST

Sysdig Enhances Its Cloud-Native Intelligence Platform By Pat Romanski Today's enhancements also add long-term compliance trending and dashboarding for Kubernetes and OpenShift environments and out-of-the-box frameworks for National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) 800-190 and PCI compliance standards. With Snyk integrations, Sysdig adds enhanced vulnerability management. This release also introduces Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) enrichment capabilities and guided compliance remediation. These out-of-the-box frameworks, integrations, ... Mar. 6, 2019 04:00 PM EST

Speaking Opportunities at ServerlessSUMMIT at CloudEXPO By Zakia Bouachraoui As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr... Mar. 6, 2019 03:45 PM EST

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley Introduces ServerlessSUMMIT Faculty By Roger Strukhoff IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives. Serverless and Kubernetes are great examples of continuous, rapid pace of change in enterprise IT. They also raise a number of critical issues and questions about employee training, development processes, and opera... Mar. 6, 2019 03:30 PM EST