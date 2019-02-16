Scheduling Techniques in Kubernetes | @KubeSUMMIT #CloudNative #Serverless #DevOps #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Liz McMillan
|
Article Rating:
February 16, 2019 01:30 AM EST
|
Reads:
|4,643
Implement Advanced Scheduling Techniques in Kubernetes
Is advanced scheduling in Kubernetes achievable?
Yes, however, how do you properly accommodate every real-life scenario that a Kubernetes user might encounter?
How do you leverage advanced scheduling techniques to shape and describe each scenario in easy-to-use rules and configurations?
In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Oleg Chunikhin, CTO at Kublr, answered these questions and demonstrated techniques for implementing advanced scheduling. For example, using spot instances and cost-effective resources on AWS, coupled with the ability to deliver a minimum set of functionalities that cover the majority of needs - without configuration complexity.
You'll get a run-down of the pitfalls and things to keep in mind for this route.
Speaker Bio:
Oleg Chunikhin, CTO at Kublr, has been working in the field of software architecture and development for nearly 20 years. He joined Kublr in 2017, as he specializes in DevOps technologies including Kubernetes, Docker, and Puppet.
He has successfully defined Kublr's technology strategy and innovative standards, tools, technologies, and processes.
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations.
Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility.
As they do so, IT professionals are also embracing the reality of Serverless architectures, which are critical to developing and operating real-time applications and services. Serverless is particularly important as enterprises of all sizes develop and deploy Internet of Things (IoT) initiatives.
