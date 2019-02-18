CloudBees Makes Kubernetes a Reality for Enterprise DevOps | @KubeSUMMIT @CloudBees #Serverless #Kubernetes

Latest Stories

Google to Present Serverless and Machine Learning Sessions By Zakia Bouachraoui When a company wants to develop an application, it must worry about many aspects: selecting the infrastructure, building the technical stack, defining the storage strategy, configuring networks, setting up monitoring and logging, and on top of that, the company needs to worry about high availability, flexibility, scalability, data processing, machine learning, etc. Going to the cloud infrastructure can help you solving these problems to a level, but what if we have a better way to do things. ... Feb. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST

First Kubernetes Certified Service Providers By Pat Romanski The KCSP program is a pre-qualified tier of vetted service providers that offer Kubernetes support, consulting, professional services and training for organizations embarking on their Kubernetes journey. The KCSP program ensures that enterprises get the support they're looking for to roll out new applications more quickly and more efficiently than before, while feeling secure that there's a trusted and vetted partner that's available to support their production and operational needs. Feb. 18, 2019 02:30 PM EST Reads: 107

DevOps vs SRE vs Cloud-Native By Liz McMillan DevOps is under attack because developers don't want to mess with infrastructure. They will happily own their code into production, but want to use platforms instead of raw automation. That's changing the landscape that we understand as DevOps with both architecture concepts (CloudNative) and process redefinition (SRE). Rob Hirschfeld's recent work in Kubernetes operations has led to the conclusion that containers and related platforms have changed the way we should be thinking about DevOps and... Feb. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST Reads: 4,489

Darktrace Keynote On-Demand Presentation at CloudEXPO New York By Carmen Gonzalez In an age of borderless networks, security for the cloud and security for the corporate network can no longer be separated. Security teams are now presented with the challenge of monitoring and controlling access to these cloud environments, as they represent yet another frontier for cyber-attacks. Complete visibility has never been more important-or more difficult. Powered by AI, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System technology is the only solution to offer real-time visibility and insight into ... Feb. 18, 2019 02:00 PM EST

David Linthicum's On-Demand Serverless Keynote at CloudEXPO By Zakia Bouachraoui In a recent survey, Sumo Logic surveyed 1,500 customers who employ cloud services such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP). According to the survey, a quarter of the respondents have already deployed Docker containers and nearly as many (23 percent) are employing the AWS Lambda serverless computing framework. It's clear: serverless is here to stay. The adoption does come with some needed changes, within both application development and operations. Th... Feb. 18, 2019 01:45 PM EST

xMatters Named "Technology Sponsor" of CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Liz McMillan xMatters helps enterprises prevent, manage and resolve IT incidents. xMatters industry-leading Service Availability platform prevents IT issues from becoming big business problems. Large enterprises, small workgroups, and innovative DevOps teams rely on its proactive issue resolution service to maintain operational visibility and control in today's highly-fragmented IT environment. xMatters provides toolchain integrations to hundreds of IT management, security and DevOps tools. xMatters is the ... Feb. 18, 2019 01:15 PM EST

CloudBees Acquires Key Kubernetes Engineering Leadership By Yeshim Deniz CloudBees, Inc., the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, today announced a major investment in Kubernetes technology across all areas of the business. CloudBees has made Kubernetes a key part of its lon... Feb. 18, 2019 01:15 PM EST

Sponsorship and Speaking Opportunities at CloudEXPO Silicon Valley By Zakia Bouachraoui At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug... Feb. 18, 2019 01:00 PM EST

Demystifying Kubernetes for Enterprise Developers By Liz McMillan Kubernetes is an open source system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications. Kubernetes was originally built by Google, leveraging years of experience with managing container workloads, and is now a Cloud Native Compute Foundation (CNCF) project. Kubernetes has been widely adopted by the community, supported on all major public and private cloud providers, and is gaining rapid adoption in enterprises. However, Kubernetes may seem intimidating and complex ... Feb. 18, 2019 12:30 PM EST Reads: 6,582

Setting up a Multi-Million Dollar SaaS Service with Kubernetes By Liz McMillan In his session at 20th Cloud Expo, Mike Johnston, an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io, will discuss how to use Kubernetes to setup a SaaS infrastructure for your business. Mike Johnston is an infrastructure engineer at Supergiant.io with over 12 years of experience designing, deploying, and maintaining server and workstation infrastructure at all scales. He has experience with brick and mortar data centers as well as cloud providers like Digital Ocean, Amazon Web Services, and Rackspace.... Feb. 18, 2019 11:00 AM EST Reads: 6,129

Ten Attributes of Serverless Computing Platforms By Janakiram MSV Serverless Computing or Functions as a Service (FaaS) is gaining momentum. Amazon is fueling the innovation by expanding Lambda to edge devices and content distribution network. IBM, Microsoft, and Google have their own FaaS offerings in the public cloud. There are over half-a-dozen open source serverless projects that are getting the attention of developers. Feb. 18, 2019 10:45 AM EST

51 Useful Docker Tools for Every Stage of the Development Pipeline By Stackify Blog Docker is sweeping across startups and enterprises alike, changing the way we build and ship applications. It's the most prominent and widely known software container platform, and it's particularly useful for eliminating common challenges when collaborating on code (like the "it works on my machine" phenomenon that most devs know all too well). With Docker, you can run and manage apps side-by-side - in isolated containers - resulting in better compute density. It's something that many developer... Feb. 18, 2019 09:45 AM EST

Flip the Switch to Container Clouds By Liz McMillan Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene... Feb. 18, 2019 08:45 AM EST Reads: 4,337

Serverless Architecture on AWS at KubeSUMMIT Silicon Valley By Yeshim Deniz Serverless Architecture is the new paradigm shift in cloud application development. It has potential to take the fundamental benefit of cloud platform leverage to another level. "Focus on your application code, not the infrastructure" All the leading cloud platform provide services to implement Serverless architecture : AWS Lambda, Azure Functions, Google Cloud Functions, IBM Openwhisk, Oracle Fn Project. Feb. 18, 2019 08:30 AM EST