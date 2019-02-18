CloudBees Makes Kubernetes a Reality for Enterprise DevOps | @KubeSUMMIT @CloudBees #Serverless #Kubernetes

|By Yeshim Deniz
|
February 18, 2019
CloudBees, Inc., the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, today announced a major investment in Kubernetes technology across all areas of the business. CloudBees has made Kubernetes a key part of its long-term strategy by fully supporting it in CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise, acquiring key Kubernetes talent and joining the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. With today’s news, CloudBees offers the industry’s first Kubernetes-based, enterprise-ready continuous delivery solution, CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise, delivering multi-cloud portability.
The Kubernetes vision is to democratize the building of distributed systems. As adoption of Kubernetes increases, the project is growing in popularity; it currently has more than 1,500 contributors who have made 62,000+ commits. Kubernetes acts as a cloud orchestration layer, reducing barriers to cloud adoption and eliminating vendor lock-in for enterprises wanting to use cloud service providers. Organizations can develop and run applications on any public cloud, such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat OpenShift and Google Cloud Platform.
CloudBees Acquires Key Kubernetes Engineering Leadership
CloudBees has incorporated the Kubernetes thought leadership and engineering prowess of James Strachan, James Rawlings and Robert Davies. This elite team of engineers has been behind some of the industry’s most successful open source projects, such as: the Groovy language, ActiveMQ (recently released as an official AWS service - Amazon MQ), Apache Camel/ServiceMix and most recently, fabric8, a continuous delivery platform for Kubernetes, based on Jenkins.
This team is now at CloudBees, developing a next-generation continuous delivery platform that will enable DevOps teams to rapidly deliver Kubernetes-native applications. The platform is being built from the ground up, to leverage Kubernetes distributed system strengths while abstracting away the complexities of Kubernetes and providing advanced continuous delivery capabilities.
“Kubernetes is all about simplifying how software is built, deployed and managed. Companies also want to deploy in a cloud-agnostic way, and with every major cloud platform now supporting Kubernetes, you can pick up and run on any cloud-provider you choose,” said Strachan, senior architect at CloudBees. “The goal is to improve the developer experience and build software faster, more flexibly and more securely.”
CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise - DevOps and Continuous Delivery with Kubernetes
Today, DevOps software delivery pipelines represent a tremendous compute workload; over 17 million jobs are executed by Jenkins monthly, on 674,000+ servers. CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise now offers deep integration with Kubernetes and a way for IT organizations to leverage investments in all environments - on-premise and in the cloud – to run DevOps workloads, with no changes required. This provides a highway to Kubernetes adoption for IT organizations by allowing any developer, not just those doing cloud native development, to realize the benefits of automatic scalability, elasticity and portability.
Cloud Native Computing Foundation Membership
To mark its commitment to Kubernetes, CloudBees joined the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF), an organization that sustains and integrates open source technologies like Kubernetes. CNCF serves as the neutral home for collaboration and brings together the industry’s top developers, end users and vendors. It has signed up the six largest public cloud providers and crossed the 100-member mark in less than two years. The ecosystem benefits from broader input, contributions and financial support to fuel more rapid adoption of cloud native computing.
“As enterprises evolve applications and IT environments to the cloud, CloudBees will be there to embrace them with a cloud native continuous delivery platform, built on Kubernetes,” said Sacha Labourey, CEO and co-founder of CloudBees. “We are fully committed to Kubernetes on multiple levels: engineering, product, strategic partnerships. Kubernetes permeates our company DNA. Our flagship CloudBees Jenkins Enterprise will now allow enterprises to evolve their software development and delivery seamlessly across on-premise infrastructure, private and public clouds. As the industry embraces Kubernetes, CloudBees is the only continuous delivery solution that works across all computing environments.”
About CloudBees
CloudBees is the hub of enterprise Jenkins and DevOps, providing companies with smarter automation solutions and insights for accelerating software development. Our continuous delivery solutions offer developers and enterprises the industry’s broadest DevOps portfolio, from on-premise to cloud native, from self-managed to self-service, from guided best practices to flexible choice. By making the software delivery process more productive, manageable and hassle-free, CloudBees puts companies on the fastest path to transforming great ideas into great software and returning value to the business more quickly.
Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Verizon Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Google+.
