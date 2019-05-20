Kubernetes Keynote with Sheng Liang | @CloudEXPO #DevOps #APM #CIO #CloudNative #Serverless #Docker #Kubernetes

|By Pat Romanski
|
Article Rating:
May 20, 2019
How Containers Will Usher in a New Era of Cloud Computing
In his keynote at 19th Cloud Expo, Sheng Liang, co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs, discussed the technological advances and new business opportunities created by the rapid adoption of containers. With the success of Amazon Web Services (AWS) and various open source technologies used to build private clouds, cloud computing has become an essential component of IT strategy.
However, users continue to face challenges in implementing clouds, as older technologies evolve and newer ones like Docker containers gain prominence. He explored these challenges and how to address them, while considering how containers will influence the direction of cloud computing.
Speaker Bio:
Sheng Liang is a co-founder and CEO of Rancher Labs. Prior to starting Rancher, he was CTO of the Cloud Platforms group at Citrix Systems after their acquisition of Cloud.com, where he was co-founder and CEO. He has more than 15 years of experience building innovative technology. He was a co-founder at Teros, which was acquired by Citrix in 2005 and led large engineering teams at SEVEN Networks, and Openwave Systems.
