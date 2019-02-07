Call for Papers Opens for @DevOpsSUMMIT Silicon Valley 2019 | #CloudNative #DevOps #APM #Serverless #Monitoring #ContinuousDelivery

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

CloudEXPO | DevOpsSUMMIT | DXWorldEXPO Silicon Valley Will Take Place June 25-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara California

DevOpsSUMMIT at CloudEXPO, to be held June 25-26, 2019 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA - announces that its Call for Papers is open. Born out of proven success in agile development, cloud computing, and process automation, DevOps is a macro trend you cannot afford to miss. From showcase success stories from early adopters and web-scale businesses, DevOps is expanding to organizations of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises - and delivering real results. Among the proven benefits, DevOps is correlated with 20% faster time-to-market, 22% improvement in quality, and 18% reduction in dev and ops costs, according to research firm Vanson-Bourne. It is changing the way IT works, how businesses interact with customers, and how organizations are buying, building, and delivering software.

From showcase success stories from early adopters and web-scale businesses, DevOps is expanding to organizations of all sizes, including the world's largest enterprises - and delivering real results. Among the proven benefits, DevOps is correlated with 20% faster time-to-market, 22% improvement in quality, and 18% reduction in dev and ops costs, according to research firm Vanson-Bourne. It is changing the way IT works, how businesses interact with customers, and how organizations are buying, building, and delivering software.

With a growing number of both adopters and providers, this rapidly changing market is full of opportunity for technology providers, practitioners, and consumers alike.

With a growing number of both adopters and providers, this rapidly changing market is full of opportunity for technology providers, practitioners, and consumers alike. In this explosive market opportunity, it is not enough to just get in on the action, you need to stand out from the crowd.

Help plant your flag in the fast-expanding business opportunity that is DevOps.

Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with the introduction of DXWorldEXPO within the program. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term.

A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throughout enterprises of all sizes.

This year we are presenting a MEGA faculty of 222 rockstar speakers. Submit your speaking proposal which will be instantly shared with conference advisory board. All accepted proposals are confirmed within six hours of paper submission.

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 Conference Agenda, Our MEGA Expo Floor of 200 Booths and 250 Sessions

CloudEXPO Silicon Valley 2019, DevOpsSUMMIT Silicon Valley 2019 and DXWorldEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 agenda will present 22 keynotes and general sessions, 222 rockstar faculty members, and 250 sessions and in 10 distinct conference tracks.

Cloud-Native | Serverless

DevOpsSummit

FinTechEXPO - New York Blockchain Event

CloudEXPO - Enterprise Cloud

DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation (DX)

Smart Cities | IoT | IIoT

AI | Machine Learning | Cognitive Computing

BigData | Analytics

The API Enterprise | Mobility | Security

Hot Topics

CloudEXPO | DevOpsSUMMIT | DXWorldEXPO Silicon Valley 2019 will cover all of these tools, with the most comprehensive program and with 222 rockstar speakers throughout our industry presenting 22 Keynotes and General Sessions, 250 Breakout Sessions along 10 Tracks, as well as our signature Power Panels. Our Expo Floor will bring together the leading global 200 companies throughout the world of Cloud Computing, DevOps, IoT, Smart Cities, FinTech, Digital Transformation, and all they entail.

As your enterprise creates a vision and strategy that enables you to create your own unique, long-term success, learning about all the technologies involved is essential. Companies today not only form multi-cloud and hybrid cloud architectures, but create them with built-in cognitive capabilities.

Cloud-Native thinking is now the norm in financial services, manufacturing, telco, healthcare, transportation, energy, media, entertainment, retail and other consumer industries, as well as the public sector.

CloudEXPO is the world's most influential technology event where Cloud Computing was coined over a decade ago and where technology buyers and vendors meet to experience and discuss the big picture of Digital Transformation and all of the strategies, tactics, and tools they need to realize their goals.

FinTech Is Now Part of the DXWorldEXPO | CloudEXPO Program

Financial enterprises in New York City, London, Singapore, and other world financial capitals are embracing a new generation of smart, automated FinTech that eliminates many cumbersome, slow, and expensive intermediate processes from their businesses.

Accordingly, attendees at the upcoming 23rd CloudEXPO | DXWorldEXPO June 25-26, 2019 Silicon Valley faculty will find fresh new content in two new tracks called:

FinTechEXPO

Blockchain Silicon Valley Event

which will incorporate FinTech and Blockchain, as well as machine learning, artificial intelligence and deep learning in these two distinct tracks.

FinTech brings efficiency as well as the ability to deliver new services and a much improved customer experience throughout the global financial services industry. FinTech is a natural fit with cloud computing, as new services are quickly developed, deployed, and scaled on public, private, and hybrid clouds.

More than US$20 billion in venture capital is being invested in FinTech this year. We're pleased to bring you the latest FinTech developments as an integral part of our program.

About DXWorldEXPO LLC

DXWorldEXPO LLC is a Lighthouse Point, Florida-based trade show company and the creator of DXWorldEXPO - Digital Transformation Conference & Expo. The company produces and presents the world's most influential technology events including CloudEXPO, DevOpsSUMMIT, FinTechEXPO - Blockchain Event.