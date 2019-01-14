Intel Presentation at @CloudEXPO New York | @Intel @IntelSoftware @ZhannaGrinko #CIO #DataCenter #DigitalTransformation

|By Pat Romanski
|
Article Rating:
|January 14, 2019 06:15 AM EST
When the Clouds Part: How to Better Manage Your Cloud Infrastructure
Download slide deck Here
View on demand presentation Here
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure for today even as you're forecasting for tomorrow.
Speaker Bio:
Rami Radi is a Senior Software Application Engineer who has been at Intel for 14 years and has held several positions across multiple domains including Enterprise, HPC, Mobile, and Datacenter. He is passionate about bridging the gap between software and hardware and helping customers and partners make the most out of Intel architectures. In his current role, he supports customers in adopting, integrating, and customizing Intel's Data Center Manager to extract telemetry data that would allow them to optimize workload distribution, scheduling, heating/cooling, and power management.
Intel is an American multinational corporation and technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California, in the Silicon Valley. It is the world's second largest and second highest valued semiconductor chip maker based on revenue after being overtaken by Samsung, and is the inventor of the x86 series of microprocessors, the processors found in most personal computers (PCs). Intel supplies processors for computer system manufacturers such as Apple, Lenovo, HP, and Dell. Intel also manufactures motherboard chipsets, network interface controllers and integrated circuits, flash memory, graphics chips, embedded processors and other devices related to communications and computing.
