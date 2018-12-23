The Executive Talk: TRC Construction PCL (SET:TRC)

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 23, 2018 11:31 PM EST
BANGKOK, Dec 24, 2018 - (ACN Newswire) - TRC Construction PCL (SET:TRC) Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Pasit Leesakul discusses the company's strategy and outlook in The Executive Talk (TET) by ShareInvestor.com.
TET: TRC has undergone strategic shifts in its business model, could you explain what the changes are and why they were made?
TRC began as a traditional contractor before transitioning into an EPC Contractor focusing on oil and gas sector. We specialize in engineering, design and construction for the gas pipeline networks, mid-stream to processing gas and this included bio-diesel, renewable plants, petrochemicals and oil and gas.
In 2007, we acquired Sahakarn Wisavakorn Co., Ltd. (SKW), a pure civil works company, and during 2012-2016, we acquired APOT, the potash mine. In 2016 and 2017 as the oil prices declined, the projects launched decreased and there was an influx of Chinese competition and the price competition was severe. Therefore when we looked at the future of TRC, we wanted to return being at the forefront of an industry similar to where we were in the past.
So today we position ourselves as "A Pioneer Organization Innovation who delivers innovation project solution in the region" (CLMVT). Innovation means we will do our best to exceed our clients' expectation in quality, safety, speed and at reasonable cost. There are a few new sectors that we have identified where we can be leader such as intra-logistic and underground piping and cable laying.
TET: Could you explain further on what intra-logistics is and what has TRC achieved thus far?
Logistics comprises of three systems which are software trace, warehouse management and traffic management system. We will focus on the software systems and the warehouse management which is the intra-logistics. The difference between this and conventional logistics applies from the initial design of a warehouse, typical conventional warehouses are approximately 10 meters in height, whereas we are building a 40 meters height warehouse that has a higher load potential with an Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS) for PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (PTTOR).
This will be the first of such projects that we aim to roll out in Thailand and are looking at working with other major logistic-related to improve efficiency of current warehouse systems. The positive for an intra-logistic focus is that we will be the first mover in Thailand with higher margins compared to other infrastructure contractors because we are part of the system which results in recurring income. The owners will benefit since the required amount of land is less, the efficiencies of such system are far above the conventional systems.
TET: Given that construction is still one of TRC's core businesses, how are projects progressing and what type of projects does TRC typically look to bid for?
As of end of October 2018, our backlog value was THB 5.6 million. There are also several projects released such as Thai Oil Plc. that announce its USD 4.8 billion investment expansion in the Clean Fuel Project (CFP). New projects from IRPC Plc. and the Thai Government's Eastern Economic Corridor should provide opportunities as well. We are positioning ourselves as a contractor in those fields. SKW, our fully owned subsidiary, is more focused in this and has obtained several projects ranging from water pipelines, road works, interchanges, and is very diversified amongst the infrastructure projects. The key for us is not to do simple roads nor highways, but ones that require engineering solutions such as the recent project we won, the construction of the overpass bridge at the Na Ranong Intersection which is a complex project that takes 900 days and values THB 1.2 billion.
Another interesting project is the Thailand Smart Metro project by the Metropolitan Electric Authority, TOT, CAT and Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand. The government wants to bring the communication cables underground and is looking for private companies to do this 127.3 km project during the period of 2017-2021. So SKW has partnered with a Chinese firm specializing in underground piping systems and should we be able to own these lines, the telecommunication companies would have to rent the bandwidth which leads to another form of recurring income for us.
TET: TRC has been involved with the exciting Potash project, what is this project and where is the situation today?
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
Our viewpoint is that all the ingredients are coming together. We gradually invested in APOT during 2012-2016 when the potash prices had dropped significantly, and they have since recovered along with the other commodity prices. However, the continued price volatility is a risk that will have to be managed. APOT first needs an additional equity partner because it is a THB 40-60 billion project which is too large for TRC to take it independently and we are seeing positive progress here.
TET: How do you view the industry in Thailand developing?
We see that the intra-logistics trend will begin in the next few years as many firms will start to utilize this technology. Companies are beginning to discuss outsourcing their warehouse management to us due to the concerns of manpower, theft, organization and so forth.
Also, with the continued rapid growth of e-commerce, there will be a natural change for the industry to improve its warehouse management systems to what we offer.
For construction, the EEC should be a positive development because there's a broad range of potential from petrochemicals, to value based, to high tech projects and the government's continued push to improve Thailand's infrastructure will be positive for the construction companies in Thailand.
TET: What may investors misunderstand about TRC?
Investors and even some former customers still acknowledge TRC as a pipeline company which we no longer are. Our vision is to be a pioneer company and it will take time for the industry and investors to see this even though our portfolio is already well diversified with petrochemicals, oil & gas, industrials, intra-logistics, underground, pharmaceuticals and complex civil works.
TET: Where do you see TRC in the next three years?
In three years, we expect the recurring income to begin and that with our continued internal developments and expansions within our new segments. As a first mover, we have strong advantage ahead of the competition. With these success cases and future plans, we will be able to show that TRC is indeed a pioneer organization who delivers innovative project solutions for its customers throughout the region.
About The Executive Q&A Series
The Executive Q&A Series is presented by ShareInvestor, Asia's leading financial internet media and technology company and the largest investor relations network in the region. The interview was conducted by Pon Van Compernolle. For more information, Email [email protected]. Website: www.ShareInvestorThailand.com
Source: TRC Construction PCL
Copyright 2018 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST