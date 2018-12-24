Kingdom of the Netherlands To Showcase 50 Innovative Dutch Technology Startups In The Holland Pavilion at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
December 24, 2018 08:00 AM EST
AMSTERDAM, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Kingdom of the Netherlands and StartupDelta today announced the 50 participating startup companies who will take part in the Holland Pavilion January 8 – 11 at Sands Expo, Eureka Park, Hall G-51726 in Las Vegas at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's gathering place for all those who thrive on the business of consumer technologies. Dutch ingenuity has played a significant role in the world's evolution over the past 500+ years, in large part because the Dutch are extremely good at finding smart solutions that address the world's most challenging problems. The country's startups who are participating at CES 2019 are no different in that respect, focusing heavily on key sectors defining today's modern economies, including digital health, robotics and drones, smart mobility, 3D printing, IoT, ecommerce, smart home, AI, blockchain, smart city, circular economy, energy transition, and more.
According to the 2018 Global Innovation Index, the Netherlands ranks as the second most innovative country in the world, and first in the following categories: logistic performance, cluster development, knowledge and technology outputs, and creative outputs. The Netherlands offers one of the most attractive startup ecosystems in the world, and the Dutch 'can-do' mentality makes the Netherlands a perfect incubator for startups who are working to solve some of the world's toughest challenges. From sea level rise to a sustainable, circular economy, the Netherlands is leading the world in diverse sectors such as medtech, cleantech, 3D printing and agtech. Dutch universities, corporations and government form a 'triple helix", working together to give startups the independence to create and bring their products to life.
"The Netherlands has world-class technology and entrepreneurs who like to use it to tackle major societal challenges," said HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje, Special Envoy at Startup Delta, the organization working with public and private partners to strengthen and connect the Dutch startup ecosystem and help startups realize their global growth potential. "At CES a delegation of 50 startups will show the innovative power of the Netherlands. The goal is to introduce them at CES to potential investors, customers, partners and distributors."
The 50 selected startups participating in the Holland Pavilion at CES 2019 are a testament to the depth and breadth of the Dutch technology ecosystem, and span multiple sectors. They include:
- Digital Health/Medtech: Braincarta, Breath in Balanz, Chrono Eyewear, Crescent Tech, ECG Excellence, Facecode, Kepler Vision, Robot Care Systems Lea, Somnox and Uvisio
- Robotics and Drones: Drones for Work, Laevo, SkelEx
- Ecommerce/Consumer Tech/Smart Home/High End Audio: Absolute Audio Labs, DDIV, DEN, Expivi, Game Timer, Gem Vision, GlanceClock, House of Haptics, Qoobi, Roader, SlashLead, Th3rd, Travis and Volareo
- Enterprise Solutions/IoT: Crownstone, Olisto, Scalys, Seal Network and SwipeGuide
- Sports Tech: DashTag, OpenRTLS
- AI/Blockchain: Belleron, BrainCreators, CryptoHopper, Smilo and 20Face
- Smart City/Circular Economy/Energy Transition: 4YEF, Circularise, Sound Energy and UMS
- Edtech: CoVince
- Smart Mobility: Etergo, Pal-V and We.Stream
- AR/VR: Studio-X and Tiledmedia
"The Netherlands is the gateway to Europe with a relatively small population of 17 million people, and is the birthplace of WiFi, Bluetooth, the compact disc and LED technology – as well as historic breakthroughs such as the wood saw, microscope and submarine," said Gerbert Kunst, San Francisco-based Consul General of the Netherlands. "This showcases our innovative Dutch skills and entrepreneurial spirit for tackling some of the world's toughest societal challenges to find global solutions – not only in consumer technology, but also in digital health, water management, agriculture, smart mobility and creating circular economies."
About Startup Delta
StartupDelta is working with public and private partners to strengthen and connect the Dutch startup ecosystem to help startups further realize their global growth potential. StartupDelta's ambition is to make the Netherlands the most attractive location for startups in Europe, so that innovative entrepreneurs can start, grow and internationalize faster. StartupDelta is led by Startup Envoy HRH Prince Constantijn van Oranje. Follow us on Twitter, like us on Facebook, or learn more at https://www.startupdelta.org.
About the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, San Francisco
More than 825K jobs in the United States are the result of the strong economic relations with the Netherlands. The Consulate General of the Netherlands in San Francisco connects the Netherlands and the 13 western states of the United States. They link American businesses and organizations to Dutch expertise and innovation, and help Dutch businesses and organizations find partners or a soft landing in the U.S., for instance through the Holland Tech Square at CES. They also provide consular services.
