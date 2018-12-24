"Goldenpackage.kr" and "Dillybeez.com" to Sponsor Live Broadcast of Supernational Christmas Performance at New York Times Square

|By PR Newswire
|
December 24, 2018 09:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Goldenpackage.kr" and "Dillybeez.com" will be sponsoring a live broadcast performance, connecting the U.S. and South Korea on Christmas Eve (December 24, 11:00 am) at Times Square, NYC. The organizations are calling for public attention in the name of "Part time for 2035" to plastic pollution and other issues. Performers such as DP. Haejong Gwon, NY Cable TV announcer Jihye Choi, model/actress Katya, and other player will be participating in the performance.
At the same time, Korean entertainers such as singer Ji-heon Park, MC Seung-joo Baek, speaker Dong-jun Park for temp-worker, actress Jina, actor Ryan Kim, actress/media artist Sora Kang, among others will participate in an event to be held in Seoul, South Korea to call for public interest in plastic pollution issues.
The two events will be aired lived on Facebook page (www.facebook.com/parttime2035).
For the Times Square performance, 300 Christmas candy and chocolate baskets have been prepared for participants. In addition, those participating in the photo zone will receive Starbucks coupons that are redeemable at Starbucks stores in the United States. Recently, Starbucks has announced that it will eliminate disposable plastic straws from all of its branches around the world by 2020.
Regarding this sponsor for the Christmas events, Joseph Kim, an official for "Goldenpackage.kr" and "Dillybeez.com" explained, "The current plastic pollution issue isn't a problem that arises in the recent years. It is a problem for the whole world that cannot be solved in one day."
Plastic pollution is becoming a huge problem, and support for the plastic straw ban is on the rise in New York City. Recently, a related ordinance proposed by Rafael Espinal, a New York city council member, calls for banning all disposable plastic straws from cafes, restaurants and bars in the city. The ban is widely supported by environmental groups as well as the municipal government and related industries. Most of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, a service industry association among restaurants, hotels, bars, etc. also support a bill banning the use of straws.
In fact, the bigger problem than the straw is, in some ways, a plastic lid that covers a paper cup of disposable beverages and coffee that is consumed in fast food stores and large coffee franchises. There is currently no replacement for it, so it is being consumed in large quantities every day around the world. To show the seriousness of this problem, "Goldenpackage.kr" and "Dillybeez.com" are sponsoring biodegradable high-strength paper lids for disposable coffee cups, as well as high-strength paper plates, bowls and to-go boxes at the Korea event, with an aim to attract the public's interest in plastic pollution.
"Part time for 2035" cooperates with anti-plastic, eco-friendly, venture-backed companies and will expand its activities to include other environmental issues and sectors. This year's performances will be sponsored by "http://Goldenpackage.kr", " http://Dillybeez.kr", "http://Otophagy.com", "http://Toktak.kr", "http://Glovistar.com", Sunjin Cosmetics & Tradings U.S.A. LLC, JML Photo & Video, and other companies.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/goldenpackagekr-and-dillybeezcom-to-sponsor-live-broadcast-of-supernational-christmas-performance-at-new-york-times-square-300770570.html
SOURCE Part time for 2035
