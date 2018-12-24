KLA-Tencor Corporation and Orbotech Ltd. Continue to Pursue Merger Clearance in the People's Republic of China

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 24, 2018 09:00 AM EST
MILPITAS, Calif., and YAVNE, Israel, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ: KLAC) and Orbotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ORBK) today announced that KLA-Tencor continues to have advanced discussions with the State Administration for Market Regulation of the People's Republic of China (SAMR) regarding clearance of the proposed merger involving KLA-Tencor and Orbotech with a goal of obtaining clearance as soon as practicable in 2019.
Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20140123/SF50413LOGO
About KLA-Tencor:
KLA-Tencor Corporation, a leading provider of process control and yield management solutions, partners with customers around the world to develop state-of-the-art inspection and metrology technologies. These technologies serve the semiconductor and other related nanoelectronics industries. With a portfolio of industry-standard products and a team of world-class engineers and scientists, the company has created superior solutions for its customers for more than 40 years. Headquartered in Milpitas, Calif., KLA-Tencor has dedicated customer operations and service centers around the world. Additional information may be found at www.kla-tencor.com (KLAC-F).
About Orbotech:
Orbotech Ltd. is a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. Orbotech Ltd. provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs), flat panel displays (FPDs), and semiconductor devices (SDs), designed to enable the production of innovative, next-generation electronic products and improve the cost effectiveness of existing and future electronics production processes. Additional information may be found at www.orbotech.com (ORBK.F).
Forward-Looking Statements:
Statements in this press release other than historical facts, such as statements regarding the receipt of SAMR clearance of the proposed merger are forward-looking statements, subject to the Safe Harbor provisions created by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current information and expectations, and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in such statements.
Additional Information and Where to Find It:
This press release is provided in respect of a proposed business combination involving KLA-Tencor and Orbotech Ltd. ("Orbotech"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for any securities or a solicitation of any vote or approval nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, sale, issuance or transfer would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The proposed transaction was submitted to the shareholders of Orbotech for their consideration through the proxy statement/prospectus described below. On May 16, 2018, KLA-Tencor filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") that included a preliminary proxy statement/prospectus with respect to Orbotech in connection with the merger of an indirect subsidiary of KLA-Tencor with and into Orbotech, with Orbotech surviving, and with respect to KLA-Tencor's common stock to be issued in the proposed transaction. The Registration Statement was amended and declared effective on June 7, 2018, a copy of the final proxy statement/prospectus contained therein was first made available to Orbotech shareholders on June 7, 2018 and was mailed to Orbotech shareholders on or about June 15, 2018 and the Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders of Orbotech was held on July 12, 2018. KLA-Tencor and Orbotech may also file other documents with the SEC regarding the proposed transaction.
This press release is not a substitute for any prospectus, proxy statement or any other document that KLA-Tencor or Orbotech has or may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. Investors and security holders of KLA-Tencor and Orbotech are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and any other relevant documents that will be filed with the SEC carefully and in their entirety when they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed transaction.
You may obtain copies of all documents filed with the SEC regarding this transaction, free of charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). In addition, investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed with the SEC by KLA-Tencor on KLA-Tencor's Investor Relations page (http://ir.kla-tencor.com) or by writing to KLA-Tencor Corporation, Investor Relations, 1 Technology Drive, Milpitas, CA 95035 (for documents filed with the SEC by KLA-Tencor), or by Orbotech on Orbotech's Investor Relations page (investors.orbotech.com) or by writing to Orbotech Ltd., Investor Relations, 7 Sanhedrin Boulevard, North Industrial Zone, Yavne 8110101 Israel (for documents filed with the SEC by Orbotech).
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kla-tencor-corporation-and-orbotech-ltd-continue-to-pursue-merger-clearance-in-the-peoples-republic-of-china-300770574.html
SOURCE KLA-Tencor Corporation
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST