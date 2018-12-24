Hot Topics Recap: Holiday Showcase 2018

|By Business Wire
|
|December 24, 2018 12:08 PM EST
SALT LAKE CITY--In the Holiday Countdown, Will Your Shipping Strategy Bring Success? Source: Visible Supply Chain Management
ATLANTA--Trio of Hazardous Holidays Threaten U.S. Highway Travelers; Thanksgiving is Past, but Christmas and New Year’s Danger Looms Source: Road Safe America
PHOENIX--This Holiday Season, PetSmart® and its Shoppers Give More than Two Million Plush Toys to Local Communities and Generate $885,000 to Support Pets in Need Source: PetSmart, Inc.
ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Plays Santa Claus Source: Western Dental
WASHINGTON--Escape the Holiday Hustle and Bustle with a Sneak Peek of National Geographic’s New Series Valley of the Boom Source: National Geographic
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--Merry Maids Helps You Prepare for Inevitable Holiday Surprises Source: Merry Maids
ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Recommends Check-ups for Kids During the Holiday Season Source: Western Dental
PURCHASE. N.Y.--Mastercard SpendingPulse: Online Shopping Shines Bright This Holiday Season Source: Mastercard Investor Relations
The City Choir of Washington (TCCW) Extends the Holiday Season with Twelfth Night Celebration Source: The City Choir of Washington
JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--Southeastern Grocers Exceeds Goal of 20 Million Meals* Donated to Feeding America® in 2018 Source: Southeastern Grocers, Inc.
BEDFORD, Mass.--NativeScript-Powered Portable North Pole App Exceeds a Quarter Million Unique Sessions Per Day Leading into Final Week of Holiday Season Source: Progress
PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--Times Square Gets Cheesy This Holiday Season with Kraft American Singles Source: The Kraft Heinz Company
CALABASAS HILLS, Calif.--The Cheesecake Factory Makes Last-Minute Holiday Gift Card Shopping Twice as Sweet with Double the Rewards Online for One Day Only, December 20, 2018 Source: The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated
LOS ANGELES--MapleStory M Introduces New Evan Class and Mini-Games Source: Nexon America Inc.
MIAMI--An Effective Remedy to Curb Holiday Stress Source: Quietud Sagrada
HAMILTON, N.J.--How Retailers Handle Returns Influences Consumer Buying Habits According to Research from Voxware Source: Voxware
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Switch is the Fastest-Selling Video Game System of This Generation Source: Nintendo
BURBANK, Calif.--DC Universe: the Ultimate Holiday Binge-Watching Destination Anchored with the Season Finale of Original Series Titans on December 21 Source: DC UNIVERSE
WASHINGTON--November Retail Sales Increase 5 Percent Over 2017, Putting Holiday Spending on Track to Meet NRF Forecast Source: National Retail Federation
BOSTON--College Savings: A Gift Idea That Lasts For Years Source: MEFA
REYKJAVIK, Iceland--Iceland Naturally Releases “Christmas is Coming” Video About Iceland’s Christmas Yule Lads Just in Time for The Holidays Source: Iceland Naturally
WASHINGTON--Historic Hotels of America Announces The 2018 Top 25 Most Magnificent Gingerbread Displays at Historic Hotels in the United States of America Source: Historic Hotels of America
LOS ANGELES--Iconic Holiday Curmudgeon Returns to Mobile in Jam City’s Panda Pop “Grinchmas” Takeover Source: Jam City
SEATTLE--Amazon Extends Holiday Free Shipping Promotion to December 18 and Expands Prime FREE One-Day Shipping (or faster) to 10,000 Cities and Towns Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
CHICAGO--Yule Forget About It: People Forget the Majority of Gifts They Receive, According to a New Groupon SurveySource: Groupon
SAN FRANCISCO--WILLIAMS SONOMA AND STREETEASY PARTNER WITH AWARD-WINNING GINGERBREAD ARTIST TO BUILD ‘GINGERBREAD CITY’ Source: Williams Sonoma
MIAMI--CareCloud Helps Ease Holiday Stress for Urgent Care Centers Source: CareCloud
MENLO PARK, Calif.--Christmas 2018 Powered by Deliv Source: Deliv
LOS ANGELES--Want a Bigger Bonus this Holiday Season? Be a Team Player, According to a Korn Ferry Sales Compensation Analysis Source: Korn Ferry
NEW YORK--Find the Perfect Last-Minute Gift at Macy’s Source: Macy’s
IRVING, Texas--Creative Gifting Made Easy: Michaels Kids Gift Shop Offers Perfect Last-Minute Gifts for Holiday 2018Source: The Michaels Companies, Inc.
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.--Kohl’s Offers Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers Around-The-Clock Shopping and Free In-Store Pick Up Through Christmas Eve Source: Kohl’s
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--Has Santa Been Stumped? Americans Are Running Out of Gift Ideas, According to Survey by BJ’s Wholesale Club Source: BJ's Wholesale Club
DENVER--SendGrid Publishes Industry’s First Inbox Protection Rate to Increase Cybersecurity and Privacy Transparency Around the Holidays Source: SendGrid, Inc.
LOS ANGELES--Holidays Can be Stressful for Children with Autism and Their Families Source: Alternative Behavior Strategies
SOMERSET, N.J.--Oticon Opn Hearing Aids Save Christmas for Santa Claus Source: Oticon
MONTREAL--CCM Inspires Youth Hockey Players to Do Good This Holiday Season Source: CCM Hockey
LOWELL, Ark.--J.B. Hunt Announces Participation in Wreaths across America for Fifth Consecutive Year Source: J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.
WASHINGTON--Insurance Fraud Grinches: 9 Most-Brazen Insurance Scammers of 2018 Source: Coalition Against Insurance Fraud
NEW YORK--Gillette Venus Teams Up with YouTube Star Remi Cruz for Limited-Edition Razor Source: Procter & Gamble
AUSTIN, Texas--From Holiday Ecommerce to Personalized Learning Experiences, WP Engine’s Digital Experience Platform Enabled Customer Success in 2018 Source: WP Engine
BELLEVUE, Wash.--T-Mobile CEO John Legere Serves Up Leadership Advice and a Mean Pot Roast - in New #SlowCookerSunday CookbookSource: T-Mobile
DALLAS--Mr. Cooper Survey: Holidays Bring Spending Stress to Many Americans Source: Mr. Cooper
NEW YORK--MoviePass Subscribers Get Value-Added Options in 2019 Pricing Plans Source: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.
MELVILLE, N.Y.--Equifax Identity Theft Data Poses Risk for Retailers and Shoppers This Holiday Season Source: Intellicheck
SANTA PAULA, Calif.--Limoneira's 12 Days of Citrus: Surprising Ways to Use Citrus Fruits to Give the Holidays an Unexpected Twist Source: Limoneira Company
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--Psst, Boss, Here’s What Your Employees Want Most This Holiday — Meaningful Work Source: ServiceNow
NORRISTOWN, Pa.--Wild Lights Winter Holiday Festival Opens at Elmwood Park Zoo Source: GES Events
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--Holiday Survey Reveals Consumer Shopping Habits This Season Source: Quotient Technology Inc.
NEW YORK--Barnes & Noble Announces Top Gifts to Make the Holidays Special This Season Source: Barnes & Noble, Inc.
AUSTIN, Texas--Whole Foods Market Spreads Holiday Cheer With Return Of 12 Days of Cheese Source: Whole Foods Market
TANNERSVILLE, Pa.--A Heartwarming Story from FDNY Foundation and Camelback Resort to Brighten Your Holiday Season Source: Camelback Resort
ORANGE, Calif.--Western Dental Offers Tips on How to Maintain Good Oral Health During the Holidays Source: Western Dental
FAIRFAX, Va.--Apple Federal Credit Union Tips Help Consumers Avoid Email Scams this Holiday Season Source: Apple Federal Credit Union
CINCINNATI--‘Tis the (Flu) Season: Cintas Offers Tips to Reduce the Spread of Infection During Holiday Travel Source: Cintas Corporation
NEW YORK--B&H Launches Digital Gifting for the Holidays Source: B&H
NEW YORK--Celebrate National Believe Day At Macy’s With Double Donations to Make-A-Wish® and Wishes Across America Source: Macy’s
PITTSBURGH--IDI Consulting Launches Fourth Annual Toys for Tots Drive Source: IDI Consulting
MEMPHIS, Tenn.--FedEx Helps Deliver Holiday Joy with Mobile Gifting Truck Source: FedEx Corp.
LOS ANGELES--PuppySpot Advocates Responsible Puppy Gifting This Holiday Season Source: PuppySpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--Books-A-Million Announces 2018 Holiday Gift Guide Recommendations Source: Books-A-Million
LEXINGTON, Ky.--Holiday Gift Idea: A&W Launches Centennial Book to Benefit Disabled Vets Source: A&W Restaurants
NEW YORK--Majority of Americans Want to Buy Online and Pick-up In-store to Reduce Holiday Shopping Stress This Year Source: Synchrony
NEW YORK--Tim Hortons® U.S. Swaps Snowballs for Snowbits This Holiday Season Source: Tim Hortons®
WASHINGTON--WGL Energy Partners with Children’s National to Light Up Washington Region through ‘Light Up Dr. Bear’ Donation Campaign Source: WGL Energy Services, Inc.
NEW YORK--Barnes & Noble Announces Storytime Pajama Party Featuring The Polar Express in Stores NationwideSource: Barnes & Noble, Inc.
NAPLES, Fla.--Six Out of 10 Americans are Anxious About Bills and Nearly Half are Late on Paying Them, Study ShowsSource: ACI Worldwide
LEHI, Utah & SAN FRANCISCO--Ancestry Breaks November Sales Record Source: Ancestry
ARLINGTON, Va.--Online Shopping and Cyber Monday Break Records Over Thanksgiving Week, Says CTA Source: Consumer Technology Association
NEW YORK--Monetate’s Five Day Global Holiday Ecommerce Analysis Reveals A Drop in Shopping Cart Conversion RateSource: Monetate
SEATTLE--Amazon Announces Record-Breaking Holiday Shopping Weekend: Cyber Monday Once Again Becomes the Single Biggest Shopping Day in the Company’s History with the Most Products Ordered Worldwide Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO--QUESTLOVE DEBUTS POPCORN COLLECTION WITH WILLIAMS SONOMA Source: Williams Sonoma
PHOENIX--DollarDays’ Nonprofit Purchasing Index Reports Top 10 Most-Wanted Items for the Holiday Season Source: DollarDays
WASHINGTON--Thanksgiving Weekend Multichannel Shopping Up Almost 40 Percent Over Last Year Source: National Retail Federation
LOS ANGELES--Top 5 Reasons to Give the Gift of Popcornopolis Source: Popcornopolis
FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--Shop, Save & Ship: Holidays are Handled Thanks to Staples Source: Staples
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--So Many Pains, So Little Time! BJ’s Wholesale Club Saves Members from Holiday Hassles with Convenient Shopping Solutions Source: BJ’s Wholesale Club
SEATTLE--“Alexa, Donate to Toys for Tots” Source: Amazon.com, Inc.
REDMOND, Wash.--Nintendo Hits Big Milestones from Thanksgiving to Cyber Monday Source: Nintendo
BOSTON--Wayfair Reports 58% Increase in Direct Retail Sales for Peak Five-Day Holiday Shopping Weekend Source: Wayfair, Inc.
