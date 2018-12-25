PINTEC to enter into Strategic Business Co-operation with Fullerton Financial to jointly expand digital lending business in China

BEIJING, Dec. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pintec Technology Holdings Limited ("PINTEC", Nasdaq: PT), a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China, and Fullerton Credit ("FC") have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly expand digital lending solutions to the China market. FC is a group of micro-credit companies wholly owned by Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("FFH").

FC provides operating and consumer loans for individuals, micro businesses and SMEs, with total cumulative loans disbursed exceeding more than RMB15 billion to date. Established in 2008, FC has both online and offline lending presence in 31 locations in China, serving over 50,000 customers. FC has been consistently named one of the "Top 100 Competitive China Micro-credit Companies" by the China Microfinance Research Institute.

As part of this cooperation, PINTEC will develop digital lending solutions for FC for various online consumer scenarios, and provide technical support to connect FC with a wider range of small and micro-sized enterprises and individual customers.

FFH entered China's micro-credit market in 2008, and established four micro-credit companies under the brand FC by the end of 2017. Prior to this, FFH, as an early entrant in the China market, partnered with Bank of China to establish a joint venture, BOC Fullerton Community Bank, which today forms the largest network of community banks covering 22 provinces in China.

Mr. Gan Chee Yen, CEO of FFH, said that the strategic cooperation with PINTEC is a reflection and continuation of FFH's strategy of leveraging technology and broadening of customer segments to serve the China market.

Mr. William Wei, founder and CEO of PINTEC, said that as a leading independent technology platform enabling financial service in China, PINTEC possesses advanced technologies, serves massive customers in numerous scenarios through online and offline business partners, and provides financial institutions with overall solutions including system development, scenario access, customer screening, and asset management. The cooperation with FFH and FC will help PINTEC further promote digital lending solutions among financial institution customers to realize the company's mission to "Power the Future of Finance."

About PINTEC

PINTEC is a leading independent technology platform enabling financial services in China. With its mission to "Power the Future of Finance", PINTEC aims to advance financial services by providing customizable and modular fintech solutions to its financial and business partners. In fields such as online travel, e-commerce, telecommunications, online education, SaaS Platforms, financial technology, internet search, and online classifieds and listings, PINTEC enables financial services for institutional partners with point-of-sale financing solutions, personal installment loan solutions, business installment loan solutions, wealth management solutions and insurance solutions. PINTEC's services include series of steps: consulting services, SaaS technology services and other value-added services. PINTEC has cooperated with a number of business partners and financial partners, including without limitation Xiaomi, Qunar, Ctrip, China Telecom BestPay, Vip.com, shouqianba.com, Minsheng Securities, Orient Securities, Yunnan Trust, Guoyuan Securities and China National Investment & Guaranty Corporation. PINTEC has launched two joint ventures to serve the Southeast Asian market: Avatec.ai (S) Pte. Ltd, formed in 2018 to offer credit assessment services and solutions, while PIVOT Fintech Pte. Ltd ("PIVOT"), formed in 2017 to provide robo-advisory services. On October 25, 2018, PINTEC was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Market with American depositary shares trading under the symbol "PT".

For more information, please visit www.pintec.com

About Fullerton Financial (FFH)

Fullerton Financial Holdings Pte. Ltd. (FFH) is an independently-operated strategic and operating investor in financial and related services in emerging markets. FFH creates shareholder value by being committed to building differentiated business models focused on the Mass Market and SME segments, and an enabler of digital innovation for our portfolio companies. FFH is a wholly-owned independent portfolio company of Singapore-headquartered investment company, Temasek. As at 31 December 2017, FFH's total assets stood at S$25.6 billion, and its portfolio includes investments in 9 financial institutions located in 8 countries.

For more information, please visit www.fullertonfinancial.com

