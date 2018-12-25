University of Electro-Communications eBulletin: Digital Public Media and Mid-air Display Technology

|By PR Newswire
|
December 25, 2018 11:50 PM EST
TOKYO, December 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
University of Electro-Communications (UEC) publishes the December 2018 issue of the UEC e-Bulletin that includes short video profiles of UEC researchers describing their activities in mid-air display technology, soft robots, and molecular materials with ultralong-lived phosphorescence.
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802262/Electro_adhesion_enabled_soft_gripper.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802261/Sunny_Day_Display.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802259/Molecular_materials.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802260/Research_Goals.jpg )
(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802258/Irago_Conference_2018.jpg )
Research highlights from high impact publications are 'soft robotic gripper based on dielectric elastomer actuators', Jun Shintake; 'Digital Public Media: Mid-air Display Technology', Naoya Koizumi; and 'Molecular materials with ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons: Persistent room-temperature phosphorescence and nonlinear optical characteristics under continuous irradiance', Shuzo Hirata
The Topics section features research updates on 'Advanced group IV materials and their applications for ICT devices' by Takahiro Tsukamoto.
News and Events are 'UEC participated in WUST'S 120th Anniversary Celebration' and 'The Irago Conference 2018'.
December 2018 issue of UEC eBulletin
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/
Research Highlights
Soft robotic gripper based on dielectric elastomer actuators
Soft robots that are composed of compliant materials offer important advantages over conventional rigid robots, such as simplified body structure and control, as well as high robustness and versatility.
More
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/soft-robotic-gripper-based-on-dielectric-elastomer-actuators.html
Reference
Jun Shintake, Samuel Rosset, Bryan Schubert, Dario Floreano, Herbert Shea, Versatile soft grippers with intrinsic electro-adhesion based on multifunctional polymer actuators, Advanced Materials, vol. 28, no. 2, pp. 231-238, (2015).
Digital Object Identifier : 10.1002/adma.201504264
https://doi.org/10.1002/adma.201504264
Digital Public Media: Mid-air Display Technology
Recently, virtual reality technology plays an important role as an interface between current cyber physical systems and wearable displays, and HMD is HMD is a hot topic. The problem with wearables is that the same information cannot be shared by many users even though they are in the same space. It needs other information presentation and sharing methods that people share together.
More
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/digital-public-media-mid-air-display-technology.html
Reference
Naoya Koizumi, Sunny Day Display: Mid-air Image Formed by Solar Light, Proc. of the 2017 ACM International Conference on Interactive Surfaces and Spaces, pp. 126 - 6 (2017).
Digital Object Identifier (DOI): 10.1145/3132272.3134137
https://dl.acm.org/citation.cfm?doid=3132272.3134137
Molecular materials with ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons
The lifetime of triplet state of molecular materials is generally shorter than 1 ms at room-temperature (RT) because nonradiative deactivation of the triplet state is usually rapid at RT. However, if the fast nonradiative deactivation from the triplet state is largely suppressed, triplet excitons with a very long lifetime at RT can form. Molecular materials with the long exciton lifetimes could potentially lead to the realization of new applications that are unfeasible using conventional molecular materials with short exciton lifetimes.
More
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/research-highlights/2018/molecular-materials-with-ultralong-lived-room-temperature-triplet-excitons.html
Reference
Shuzo Hirata, Materials science using ultralong-lived room-temperature triplet excitons: Molecular persistent room-temperature phosphorescence and nonlinear optical characteristics under continuous irradiance, Journal of Materials Chemistry C, 2018.
Digital Object Identifier (DOI): 10.1039/C8TC01417E
https://pubs.rsc.org/en/content/articlelanding/2018/tc/c8tc01417e#!divAbstract
Researcher Video Profiles
Jun Shintake, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical and Intelligent Systems Engineering
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/jun-shintake.html
Naoya Koizumi, Assistant Professor, Media Information Science Course, Department of Informatics
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/naoya-koizumi.html
Shuzo Hirata, Assistant Professor, Graduate School of Informatics and Engineering
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/researcher-video-profiles/2018/shuzo-hirata.html
Topics
Takahiro Tsukamoto
Assistant Professor, Department of Engineering Science, UEC, Tokyo.
http://www.tsukamoto.es.uec.ac.jp/index.html
Advanced group IV materials and their applications for ICT devices http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/topics/2018/advanced-group-iv-materials-and-their-applications-for-ict-devices.html
News and Events
UEC participated in WUST'S 120th Anniversary Celebration
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2018/reportuec-participated-in-wusts-120th-anniversary-celebration.html
On 26 October, Prof. Abe, the Vice President of UEC, and Assist. Prof. Sasaki visited Wuhan University of Science and Technology (WUST) and attended the 2018 University President Forum and 120th Anniversary Celebration of WUST. Prof. Abe participated in the President Forum as a presenter together with WUST's overseas partners from England, the U.S., Germany, Singapore and others. Prof. Abe started his presentation with congratulatory speech, and then gave introductory presentation of UEC's research and education strategies. In the panel discussion, panelists and audience shared their insights and had active discussion on growing impact of AI on society.
The Irago Conference 2018
"360-degree outlook on critical scientific and technological challenges for a sustainable society"
The Irago Conference 2017 was held on 1 November 2018 at the Shinjuku Washington Hotel, Tokyo. The conference was organized by University of Electro-Communications, Toyohashi University of Technology, and Tokai University. This was 8th in this series of conferences providing a platform for networking between scientists, graduate students, and policy makers to interact and share ideas to find solutions for some the major issues of the 21st century.
http://www.ru.uec.ac.jp/e-bulletin/news/2018/the-irago-conference-2018.html
About the University of Electro-Communications (http://www.uec.ac.jp/)
The University of Electro-Communications (UEC) in Tokyo is a small, luminous university at the forefront of pure and applied sciences, engineering, and technology research. Its roots go back to the Technical Institute for Wireless Commutations, which was established in 1918 by the Wireless Association to train so-called wireless engineers in maritime communications in response to the Titanic disaster in 1912. In 1949, the UEC was established as a national university by the Japanese Ministry of Education and moved in 1957 from Meguro to its current Chofu campus Tokyo.
With approximately 4,000 students and 350 faculty members, UEC is regarded as a small university, but with expertise in wireless communications, laser science, robotics, informatics, and material science, to name just a few areas of research.
The UEC was selected for the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) Program for Promoting the Enhancement of Research Universities as a result of its strengths in three main areas: optics and photonics research, where we are number one for the number of joint publications with foreign researchers; wireless communications, which reflects our roots; and materials-based research, particularly on fuel cells.
Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/
Further information:
The University of Electro-Communications
1-5-1 Chofugaoka, Chofu, Tokyo 182-8585
E-mail: [email protected]
Website: http://www.uec.ac.jp/
