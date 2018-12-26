Venture Construction Group of Florida Equips Staff Members with Advanced First Aid Certifications

|By PR Newswire
|
December 26, 2018
STUART, Fla., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) held a First Aid, CPR and AED training on Nov. 10. All staff members including field workers, superintendents, sales teams, site managers, production managers, project managers, senior management, and administrative personnel attended and received certifications. The course was led by Life Safety Solutions, an American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center and an Emergency Care and Safety Institute (ECSI) Education Center. Based in Palm City, Life Safety Solutions provides extensive training by AHA certified instructors.
"We prioritize safety. It's not just a best practice, it's a requirement. We value any educational opportunity to prevent work-related injuries, illnesses, and death. In the event our team is met with the challenge of mitigating an unforeseeable health-related circumstance, each and every staff member is certified and equipped with life-saving skills," says Stephen Shanton, president of Venture Construction Group of Florida.
The First Aid, CPR and AED certification meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) workplace requirements and provides preparedness skills to recognize and care for a variety of first aid, breathing, and cardiac emergencies involving adults, children and infants. The course incorporates the latest science and teaches students to recognize and care for a variety of first aid emergencies such as burns, cuts, scrapes, sudden illnesses, head, neck, back injuries, heat and cold emergencies and how to respond to breathing and cardiac emergencies. The AED training teaches how to use an automated external defibrillator on both children and adults.
According to the American Heart Association, there are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S. It is estimated that nearly 90 percent of cardiac arrest victims die before they reach a hospital or other source of emergency help. Communities with AED programs, which include comprehensive CPR and AED training, have achieved survival rates of 40 percent or higher for cardiac arrest victims.
Life Safety Solutions provides training and safety programs including First Aid, CPR, Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs), Emergency Epinephrine Training & Management, Safety & Security Assessments, Emergency Planning and Loss Control Services Florida and at locations throughout the United States.
About Venture Construction Group of Florida
Founded in 1998, Venture Construction Group of Florida (VCGFL) is an award-winning leader in construction, restoration, renovations, roofing, storm damage repairs, and 24/7 emergency services throughout Florida, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Bahamas and the Caribbean. Specializing in industrial/ commercial projects, VCGFL assists property managers, condominium boards, homeowner associations, association boards, hotels and business complexes with general contractor services, specialty construction, historical restoration, water and flood mitigation, and property repairs due to fire, flood, water, wind and hurricanes. VCGFL holds leading industry awards including the Coatings Pro Contractor Award, Pro Remodeler Forty Under 40 Award, Qualified Remodeler Top 500 Remodelers Award, Qualified Remodeler Master Design Award, Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association S.T.A.R. Spotlight Trophy for the Advancement of Roofing Awards in Sustainability and Community Service. CEO Stephen Shanton is a proud member of the prestigious Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Entrepreneur Magazine hails "YEC Consists of Some of the Most Well-Respected Minds in Entrepreneurship." With offices in Boca Raton, Ft. Myers, Naples, Orlando, Panama City Beach, Stuart, Tampa, San Juan, and Nassau, VCGFL is committed to operational excellence and exceptional customer service. VCGFL takes care of the details every step of the way including roofing, siding, windows, drywall, flooring, paint, gutters to rebuilding properties after major storm events from hurricanes, tornadoes, and hailstorms. VCGFL carries the industry's leading accreditations and is an exclusive certified National Storm Damage Center Preferred Contractor, Windstorm Insurance Network WIND Certified Umpire®, WIND Certified Appraiser®, WIND Certified Fellow®, Certified Member of the United Association of Storm Restoration Contractors, Platinum Preferred Certified Contractor with the National Insurance Restoration Council. VCGFL is a proud member of Insurance Appraisal and Umpire Association (IAUA), Restoration Industry Association (RIA), Property Liability and Resource Bureau (PLRB), Florida Roofing and Sheet Metal Contractors Association (FRSA), Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS) Industry Members Association (EIMA), National Association of Home Builders (NAHB). VCGFL is a registered U.S. Federal Government Contractor and holds leading certifications including Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, Mule-Hide Legacy Contractor, Certified CertainTeed Contractor and Duro-Last Certified Contractor status. VCGFL credentials have been vetted and screened through independent third party Global Risk Management Solutions. For more information call 866-459-8351 or visit us online at http://www.VCGFL.com.
Media Inquiries:
Kristina Moreno
Elev8 Consulting Group
Ph: 386.243.5388
Em: [email protected]
Web: http://www.elev8cg.com
SOURCE Venture Construction Group of Florida
