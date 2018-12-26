Amazon Customers Made this Holiday Season Record Breaking with More Items Ordered Worldwide than Ever Before

|By PR Newswire
|
December 26, 2018 06:00 AM EST
Customers purchased millions more Amazon Devices this holiday season compared to last year – the best-selling Amazon Devices in Canada this holiday season included the All-New Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote, Echo, and Fire HD 8 Tablet
Items shipped with FREE One-Day Shipping or FREE Same-Day Delivery in Canada increased over 100% this holiday season
This holiday season, tens of millions of people worldwide started Prime free trials or began paid memberships
SEATTLE, Dec. 26, 2018 /CNW/ - Amazon today announced a record-breaking holiday season thanks to its customers all around the world, with more items ordered worldwide than ever before. Amazon customers shopped at record levels from a wide selection of products across every department, discovering top holiday gifts and trending products.
Prime memberships continued to grow this holiday season, with tens of millions of people worldwide starting Prime free trials or paid memberships, to benefit from FREE Same-Day, One-Day or Two-Day shipping, in addition to entertainment benefits.
Mobile Shopping
- This holiday season customers in Canada shopped when and where they wanted with 57% ordering items on the Amazon App on their mobile devices.
Fast and Free Shipping & Delivery
- Items shipped with FREE One-Day Shipping or FREE Same-Day Delivery in Canada increased over 100% this holiday season.
Amazon Devices & Alexa
- The best-selling products across all categories on Amazon.ca included the All-New Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote, Echo, and All-New Fire HD 8 Tablet.
- It was a record holiday season for smart home devices on Amazon.ca with the Amazon Smart Plug, Teckin Smart Plug, and PHILIPS Hue White A19 Bulb as the best-sellers.
- Customers around the world asked Alexa how many days or sleeps until Christmas this holiday season – customers in the United Kingdom were the most excited, asking twice as much as customers in any other country.
Canada's Best-Sellers
- Instant Pot, KRUPS Professional Electric Burr Coffee Grinder, and the Anova Precision Cooker were among the best-selling kitchen products in Canada.
- L.O.L. Surprise! Dolls, Exploding Kittens: Original Edition, and Cards Against Humanity: Canadian Edition were among the best-selling toys and games in Canada.
- Simple Joys by Carter's and Amazon Essentials were among the best-selling Amazon Brands in Canada.
- Mario Badescu Facial Spray with Aloe, Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, and Bioderma Sensibio H2O Micellar Water were among the best-selling luxury beauty products in Canada.
- A Star Is Born (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), The Beatles (50th Anniversary 3CD Deluxe Edition), and Bohemian Rhapsody (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) were among the best-selling albums in Canada.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
SOURCE Amazon Canada
