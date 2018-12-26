Shady Grove Fertility Kicks Off 2019 with 6 Physician-Hosted Webinars and 8 Seminars to Reach and Teach the Community about Infertility

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shady Grove Fertility (SGF) remains dedicated to their core mission of helping the one in eight couples affected by infertility by hosting regular free educational events. To kick off the new year, SGF will host eight seminars and six webinars on topics ranging from what to expect when you're not expecting, getting started with fertility treatment, preserving your fertility through egg freezing, financial options for affording fertility care, and much more. Each event concludes with a question and answer session so that attendees have the opportunity to get their personal questions answered by the practice's physicians and specialists.

Medical advances and changing societal norms are causing a huge rise in the number of women who are choosing to freeze their eggs to preserve their fertility and reduce the relentless pressure of the ticking biological clock. SGF recognizes that cost is a determining factor of whether or not someone might move forward with egg freezing, which is why they have developed unique financial programs to help make egg freezing more affordable. The newest financial program offers one cycle with long term (5 years) storage for as low as $195 per month depending on credit and length of financing term, plus a refund for women who choose to thaw/use their eggs early.

"With advanced age comes a decrease in fertility potential. Egg freezing allows women who aren't quite ready to build a family to plan for the future when the time is right," says Shruti Malik, M.D. an egg freezer herself, of SGF's Fair Oaks, VA office who will be hosting the Egg Freezing webinar on Thursday, January 17 at noon.

During the webinar, Dr. Malik will discuss the modern day technological advances in the field of egg freezing and why egg freezing is a viable option for preserving a women's fertility. She will discuss the best time to freeze eggs, what outcomes can be expected, how to interpret success rates, and review SGF's unique financial programs for affording egg freezing.

The "What to Expect When You're Not Expecting" seminar is SGF's signature event that is hosted in each of the practice's six regions. This month, SGF Atlanta physician, Dr. Natalie Stentz will be hosting the event at their Atlanta-Northside location on Wednesday, January 9 at 7:00 p.m. During the seminar, attendees will learn about the different touchpoints of the fertility journey at SGF and what to expect under the care of a fertility specialist.

"Not knowing what to expect when seeing a fertility specialist is what sometimes prevents people from scheduling that initial appointment. The purpose of this event is to alleviate some of that fear and arm attendees with the knowledge and confidence they need to make informed decisions," says Stentz.

If you want to learn more about how a fertility specialist can help you conceive, find a seminar near you in one of the practice's six regions: Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Washington, D.C., Georgia, and Florida, or sign up for a virtual webinar. Visit the SGF calendar of events. All events are complimentary but interested parties must register to attend.

Upcoming January Seminars

January 3 | Leesburg, VA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Naveed Khan

January 9 | Atlanta-Northside, GA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Natalie Stentz

January 15 | Warrington, PA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Ryan Martin

January 23 | Tampa, FL | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Celso Silva

January 23 | Fredericksburg, VA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Nancy Durso

January 29 | Mechanicsburg, PA | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Melissa Esposito

January 31 | Silver Spring, MD | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Lauren Roth

January 31 | Annapolis, MD | What to Expect When You're Not Expecting | Dr. Jeffrey McKeeby

Upcoming January Webinars

January 8 | Online | IVF Webinar | Dr. Shruti Malik

January 10 | Online | Becoming an Egg Donor | SGF Egg Donor Team

January 16 | Online | Weight and Fertility | Megan Sylvester, RDN, LDN

January 17 | Online | Egg Freezing | Dr. Shruti Malik

January 22 | Online | Getting Started | Dr. Naveed Khan

January 23 | Online | Financial Options | Patient Financial Services Team

January 29 | Online | What Your Menstrual Cycle Says about Your Fertility | Dr. Brianna Schumacher

SGF is a leading fertility and IVF center of excellence with more than 50,000 babies born and counting. With 32 locations throughout MD, PA, VA, D.C., GA, and FL, we offer patients individualized care, accept most insurance plans, and make treatment affordable through innovative financial options, including treatment guarantees. More physicians refer their patients to SGF than any other center. Call 1-888-761-1967 or visit ShadyGroveFertility.com.

