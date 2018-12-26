New Extraordinary Online Casino Guide for UK Gamblers

|By PR Newswire
|December 26, 2018 07:58 AM EST
LONDON, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OnlineCasinoBox is excited to announce its official launch in December 2018 as the world's best online casino guide and review site. The brand's main mission is to bring the online casino community with the best insights into finding the perfect online casinos based on personal tastes and preferences. OnlineCasinoBox saw a very pressing need within the market to provide information about illegitimate casinos, about shedding light on false information and of course, to steer clear of unreliable sources. OnlineCasinoBox paths the way of finding only true and accurate information based on extensive research in the online casino market. Comprised of a team of experts, OnlineCasinoBox is able to collect casino data, thoroughly analyze it and then present it to the casino community. With OnlineCasinoBox, you are privy to up to date information on casinos, a list of exclusive bonuses and a massive range of slots you can play for free. You can have peace of mind that at OnlineCasinoBox, you can make the best decision on where you choose to play!
Geos
With such a strong mission, OnlineCasinoBox is surely on its way to bring players the best resources in the industry. That's why the team has chosen to exclusively service the ever-growing needs of European market, with a specific focus on United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, and France. Since OnlineCasinoBox only focuses on 8 geo-markets at the moment, it can laser focus its attention on providing the best services to these countries. The European online casino market is huge and also filled with unreliable information. By servicing the need for quality and accurate info, OnlineCasinoBox can position itself as the best of the best in the business of online casino reviews. As a player in one of the above-mentioned countries, you can easily find out about what the latest is in the industry, along with the perfect tools to choose the best online casino based on your personal preferences.
Plans for 2019
OnlineCasinoBox has some great plans for the year 2019. You can expect to see an expansion for its services to reach new geo-countries and with that amidst, it will open up a whole new world to providing global players with new exclusive bonuses and casino options. Further to this, OnlineCasinoBox aims to shun casinos that operate unfairly or illegally and will provide gamblers with the best information in terms of player protection. It goes without saying that with this in the plans for 2019, OnlineCasinoBox will rise as the best worldwide online casino guide.
Compare Casinos on OnlineCasinoBox
You can easily compare a long list of casinos at OnlineCasinoBox in the most convenient way. Unlike any other site, you have the option to compare casinos to see the differences in a number of areas, such as:
- Bonus Advantage such as Welcome bonus, Free Spins and other bonuses
- Withdrawal Advantage such as payment methods, pending times and limits
- Other advantages such as Casinobox Rating, total games, developers and games types
- Overall score with rating
Find Best Bonuses of any Type
Looking for something other than the standard casino bonus deals on the net? OnlineCasinoBox has the perfect solution. You can play with exclusive bonuses to get the most out of your online casino journey. Check out what OnlineCasinoBox has to offer when it comes to big casino bonuses, the best wagering requirements and great bonus package deals.
Test any Casino Games or Slot Machines for Free
At OnlineCasinoBox, you can find a great variety of online casino slots for free. Simply search for the best slot games by filtering your options according to alphabetic order, by the amount of times the games were played, by their rating, by specific themes that interest you, by specific features or by a list of casinos.
Looking for New Experts
OnlineCasinoBox is on the hunt to partner with the best of the best in the online casino industry. Are you a games blogger or writer, do you have a passion for streaming your experiences on YouTube or Twitch? Or perhaps you're an article author or an expert in the field of online casinos? If so, get in touch with the within the OnlineCasinoBox team via email at [email protected]
Contact:
Joan Kent
+351918593990
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-extraordinary-online-casino-guide-for-uk-gamblers-300770734.html
SOURCE OnlineCasinoBox
