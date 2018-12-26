Top global universities take up ASC19 Student Supercomputer Challenge

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 26, 2018 09:00 AM EST
BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration for the ASC19 Student Supercomputer Challenge has begun. Registered teams hail from top international institutes such as Tsinghua University, Peking University, Hong Kong Baptist University, National Tsing Hua University, Nanyang Technological University, Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg, University of Warsaw and so on. The deadline of registration is January 7th after which the preliminary competition will begin.
According to the ASC Committee, this year's challenge will continue to focus on cutting-edge technologies and the latest supercomputer applications to guide young students to broaden their horizon and solve major scientific problems with supercomputers. This has been ASC's mission since its inception in 2012. ASC15 collaborated with SKA, the world's largest radio array telescope project, on a challenge involving Gridding, the most complex computational process of SKA. ASC17 invited students to optimize MASNUM, marine science and numerical modeling, on the world's then fastest supercomputer, the Sunway TaihuLight. ASC18 asked participants to a challenge for RELION, a critical application for the 2017 Nobel Prize-winning cryo-electron microscopy technology. In recent years, artificial intelligence applications have also become the "new normal" of the ASC Challenge, including the multi-core optimization of the speech recognition DNN from iFLYTEK in 2016, intelligent driving traffic forecast from Baidu in 2017, and machine reading comprehension from Microsoft in 2018. These problems cover the latest AI frameworks, algorithms and technical issues.
Jack Dongarra, the Chair of ASC Advisory Committee, a distinguished Professor at the University of Tennessee, has described ASC as having "by far the most intense competition" of the student cluster contests he has witnessed. It not only boosts the development of supercomputers, but also guides students' career development.
Many teachers and students attending previous challenges strongly agree on the significance of ASC for personal development. Cui Peng, the Captain of Qinghai University Team at ASC18, found his calling in supercomputing through participating in ASC. He has participated in ASC for three consecutive years since 2016, entered the final and won the First Prize this year. He believes that ASC is of great significance to undergraduates, because they can learn about hardware, software, system architecture and operating system, and put the culmination of this knowledge into practice. Meanwhile, he had gained a lot of cutting-edge expertise and developed his interest in doing research from the challenge. This experience played a very important role in his admission to the master's program in Computer Sciences at Tsinghua University.
"I have learned a lot from ASC, mainly because the competition covers many spheres," said Liu Siyuan, a student from Nanyang Technological University. "Participants need to know how to deploy Linux servers, allocate clusters, compile and optimize programs, optimize power consumption, and so on. When I joined ASC for the first time, I didn't even know how to configure the InfiniBand. Through two years of competition and study, I learned a lot, which supplemented what I had learnt at school. In addition, by participating in the competition, I improved my ability to handle emergencies, and collaborating with peers is also rewarding."
According to Mr. Alexander Ditter, a researcher of Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) who had coached his students to participate in ASC17 and ASC18, it was an unforgettable experience for students to run workloads on the fastest supercomputer at that time, the Sunway TaihuLight. Moreover, he was able to attend the ASC organized "HPC Connection Workshop" with high-profile experts from the field. He and his students are returning for ASC19 and eagerly preparing for the new challenge.
ASC19 is split into three main phases. The first phase is registration and team set up from November 15, 2018 to January 7, 2019. Undergraduates register in group of five with one advisor. The second phase is a preliminary contest held from January to March 2019. Each team shall submit an optimization proposal for supercomputing applications as required. The ASC committee will select the top 20 teams. The third stage is the finals to be held at Dalian University of Technology from April 21 to 25. Based on the hardware platform provided by ASC, each of the 20 teams will design and build a supercomputing cluster that optimizes designated applications under 3000W.
ASC is sponsored and organized by China and supported by Asian, European and American experts and institutions. The main objectives of ASC are to encourage exchange and training of young supercomputer talents from different countries, improve supercomputer applications and R&D capacity, boost the development of supercomputing, and promote technical and industrial innovation.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/top-global-universities-take-up-asc19-student-supercomputer-challenge-300770584.html
SOURCE Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co., Ltd
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST