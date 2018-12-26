5 Reasons to Do Your Last-Minute Flexible Spending Account Shopping at FSAstore.com

|By PR Newswire
NEW YORK, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For more than 30 million Americans who have a flexible spending account (FSA), December 31 is not just New Year's Eve - it's their last chance to spend their 2018 FSA dollars before they are forfeited to the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule. Whether you have $5 or $500 left to spend, it's your hard-earned money we're talking about here, and there is no reason to lose your funds when you have so many great ways to use them.
FSAstore.com, the first and largest direct-to-consumer marketplace for all things FSA, is here to help you get your last-minute FSA shopping out of the way so you have more time to ring in the New Year in style. We make it easy to spend your remaining dollars to purchase the health and wellness products you and your family need to stay healthy year-round. We're also the ONLY vendor who will accept FSA debit card orders until 12 a.m. PST on January 1. Here's why there's only one choice for your 2018 FSA deadline spending:
1. Shop confidently with your FSA card
We accept all FSA cards and know just how important it is to ensure that purchases are made in accordance with your FSA plan sponsor's regulations. Best of all, we're here when other vendors shut down, or won't accept FSA card purchases in the first place. We have years of experience in processing FSA card transactions to make the whole process quick and easy.
2. Enjoy 24/7 Customer Service
No automated phone recordings here. If for any reason you have questions or an issue with your order, you can hit up our customer service team 24/7 using the chat box on our site, or call our customer service line. You'll even get to speak to a real, live person.
3. Our TPA partners trust us, you should too!
If for any reason you have an issue with your order or your benefits administrator denies your claim, we are partnered with many of the country's largest third-party administrators (TPAs) to advocate on your behalf. Our customer service team is specially trained to work with your administrator to ensure that your eligible purchase will soon be on its way.
4. We have more than 4,500 FSA-eligible products
We are the only site on the web with a 100 percent, FSA-eligible product selection with more than 4,500 health and wellness products for every member of your family. If you need help getting started, we have created a 2018 Deadline Buying Guide, which can help you find products that suit your lifestyle and how much you have left to spend.
5. We are fully stocked and ready
We know how important the final shopping push of the year is, so we have worked all year long to prepare for it. Our multiple warehouses are fully stocked and ready to ship your order as soon as it's placed, so you won't have to contend with backorders or a thin product selection when it's time to spend the last of your 2018 FSA dollars.
Last but not least, if you want to learn how to better manage and use your FSA throughout the year, check out the FSA Learning Center for more tips, frequently asked questions, calculators and planning tools. And be sure to sign up for our FSA Tracker, so you can receive email updates when your FSA deadline is approaching, so you never have to worry about forfeiting your flex dollars.
About FSAstore.com
FSAstore.com is flex spending with zero guesswork. It's both the largest online marketplace for guaranteed FSA-eligible products and an educational resource that you can actually understand. It's the company's mission to help millions of FSA holders manage and use their accounts, and save on more than 4,000 health items using tax-free funds.
