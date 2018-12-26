LUXROBO to present MODI, a DIY IoT Development Kit at CES expo in Las Vegas

|By PR Newswire
|
|December 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LUXROBO Co., Ltd., an IoT robotics company and a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre, will be showcasing its customizable IoT smart modules called MODI at CES 2019 in Las Vegas.
MODI, which will be shown at CES, is a winner of Reddot 2017 Design Awards, 2018 iF Design Awards, and an CES 2019 Innovation Award honoree. CES attendees and media can demo the product at CES Unveiled on January 6th (booth 43667) and during the show from January 8th to 11th (Sands Expo booth 43667).
LUXROBO will also unveil its DIY Smart Home platform at CES. By connecting MODI modules, MODI OS-embedded electronic devices and other IoT platforms through MODI IoT Hub, users can customize and code their own smart homes and smart classrooms. LUXROBO is also working with one of South Korea's biggest construction companies, Hanwha Construction, to offer its IoT platform as Hanwha's built-in smart home IoT solution.
"We are very excited to be bringing MODI to a US audience for the first time. MODI is a product I devised from my experience of competing with 7 teams who became worldwide robotics competition champions by coaching them. Our goal is to make robotics easy and enjoyable," said CEO Sang Hun Oh. "With so many newsworthy robotics innovations at CES this year, we are happy to be among the trailblazers."
MODI consists of 13 unique modules, each with particular functions designed to help anyone to create IoT devices. The modules can be effortlessly assembled via a magnetic connector that enables the construction of various electronic devices. LUXROBO has also developed MODI Studio, a Drag & Drop coding tool optimized for MODI modules.
Thanks to MODI, users can build DIY gadgets without needing electronic expertise. This simplification of coding and robotics means that everyone can become an inventor, fulfilling their innate desire to innovate and problem-solve. MODI's design is simple and minimalistic, with modules connecting magnetically from all sides and functions, and the use of convenient color-coded types and symbols.
MODI is a magnetic modular device for the building and connecting of DIY IoT and robotic creations. MODI allows students to express their creativity and apply it towards real-life scenarios, the basics for engineering in general.
MODI has demonstrated great potential for use in STEM Education thanks to its simple cause-and-effect programming which easily teaches children how to code. MODI's curriculum guide may be used in elementary schools, high schools and at home, teaching the basic concepts of coding, improving computing skills, developing integrated thinking skills and improving collaborative problem-solving skills.
Learning is facilitated by instructional MODI Creation Guide Videos that offer step-by-step instructions on how to create a new project, such as the construction of an RC car or the building of a security siren. Other modular devices have exposed circuit boards, but MODIs do not, making it a safe choice for children and a perfect interactive smart block for software education.
LUXROBO will be launching additional modules in the near future as well as additional coding tools and contents.
You can view pictures and videos of our MODI modules and MODI Smart Home solution here, https://www.dropbox.com/sh/973fqtdkdp3zucs/AADNqMtj_wMM6QfrvsTlKHlna?dl=0.
About LUXROBO Co., Ltd.
LUXROBO Co., Ltd. is a Seoul, South Korean-based robotics startup cofounded by Sang Hun Oh and Seung Bae Son. LUXROBO is a member company of the K-ICT Born2Global Centre. LUXROBO develops educational robots, IoT platforms and modular robotics kits, with a focus on creating products that make electrical appliances smarter and easier to use. Having started in 2013 with just "a room full of junk", the company rapidly expanded and won multiple distinguished awards, including the 2017 Reddot Design Award and the 2018 iF Design Award. LUXROBO was also nominated for the 2019 CES Innovation Award. LUXROBO has been recognized as one of Korea's top technology-based startups and was awarded Top 11 at the 2016 Echelon Asia Summit.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/luxrobo-to-present-modi-a-diy-iot-development-kit-at-ces-expo-in-las-vegas-300770704.html
SOURCE K-ICT Born2Global Centre
