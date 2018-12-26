Aaron's and Progressive Leasing Revitalize Boys & Girls Clubs of America Teen Spaces in Virginia and California at 31st and 32nd Keystone Club Makeovers

|By PR Newswire
|
December 26, 2018
ATLANTA, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, and its divisions Aaron's and Progressive Leasing, recently renovated Manassas, Va. and Los Angeles area Keystone Teen Centers, surprising teens with fresh paint, new furniture, technology and appliances.
Through a partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) and input from the teen members, Aaron's associates and Club officials decorated and furnished the Clubs' multipurpose spaces. Local Aaron's associates and Club officials revealed the new spaces, which are now equipped with new technology, sectionals, tables and chairs and sound systems.
"As part of our renewed three-year, $5 million gift to the Keystone Program announced in September, we are continuing our commitment to complete 24 Keystone Club makeovers during the next three years," said John Robinson, CEO of Aaron's, Inc. "These renovated spaces are vital to help Keystone teens have a safe place to grow and learn as they develop into leaders in their own communities."
In September 2018, the Aaron's Foundation renewed its national partnership with BGCA. The continued partnership supports Keystone Club, BGCA's premier national teen leadership and character program, for an additional three years with a $5 million commitment. This follows the 2015 Aaron's Foundation's three-year national partnership with BGCA's Keystone Program, helping underserved teens ages 14-18 develop their character and leadership skills in hopes of helping them reach their potential and creating positive change in their communities.
"Our Club serves over 1,200 members and our goal every year is to help more underserved youth of all backgrounds build confidence, develop character and acquire the skills needed to become productive, civic-minded, responsible adults," said Forrest Parker, branch director of the Martin K. Alloy Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manassas.
"At the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana, we work hard to instill confidence and self-worth in our teens, so they can live meaningful lives," said Terrie Schneider, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana. "The renovation generously provided by Aaron's will allow us to further our mission and help youth in the Fontana community to grow into successful and thriving adults."
Over the past several years, Aaron's has performed 32 makeovers at Teen Centers in cities such as Atlanta, Cincinnati, Chicago, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, Nashville and San Antonio. The makeovers were made possible by Aaron's in-kind donation of furniture, electronics and appliances and the hard work of the company's employees.
Keystone teen members of the Martin K. Alloy Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manassas and the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana said the program inspires them to take ownership of their choices to build the lives they deserve.
- "Keystone inspires me to set higher expectations for myself." Alexis H., 15
- "The Club to me is a place where I can grow and it has made a huge impact in my life." Cynthia C., 17
- "Keystone has inspired me to become the best version of myself. They've provided me with opportunities to grow, learn, and develop as I prepare in my teens to become a responsible and successful young adult." Kion M., 16
- "Keystone has taught me to be responsible. Without this program, I would not be where I'm at, they taught me how to make the best out of everything." Andee A., 17
- "Keystone, a club of cooperation, makes our club and community a better place. Keystone inspires me to become the best person I can be." Juan N., 16
- "I have been a member at the club for 11 years. Keystone has helped me become who I am today. They continue to give me many opportunities to learn and grow and become who I am meant to be." KayDee R., 15
America's teens are in crisis. One in five students will not graduate from high school, costing the nation $159 billion over their lifetimes. Through Keystone and other BGCA programs, Aaron's is helping teens take ownership of their lives to achieve their maximum potential. Aaron's hopes to inspire teens to "Own Their Future" through three principles:
- Own Your Path: No matter where you come from, the future is yours to decide.
- Own Your Decisions: Making good choices opens more doors for your future.
- Own Your Community: Use your talents to make an impact in your community.
Keystone Club is a BGCA program available at Clubs nationwide and BGCA-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations here and abroad. The program creates opportunities for teens to participate in a variety of developmental activities in education, career preparation and civic engagement. The program is an essential element of BGCA's strategy to engage and develop teens into productive citizens and leaders.
To see photos of the Keystone Club remodel at the Martin K. Alloy Clubhouse of the Boys & Girls Club of Manassas and the Boys & Girls Club of Fontana, visit Aaron's on Facebook (www.facebook.com/aaronsinc).
About Aaron's, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Progressive Leasing, a virtual lease-to-own company, provides lease-purchase solutions through more than 20,000 retail locations in 46 states. In addition, the Aaron's Business engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,700 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. Dent-A-Med, Inc., d/b/a the HELPcard®, provides a variety of second-look credit products that are originated through federally insured banks. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, Aarons.com, ProgLeasing.com, and HELPcard.com.
About Boys & Girls Clubs of America
For more than 150 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has enabled young people most in need to achieve great futures as productive, caring, responsible citizens. Today, 4,400 Clubs serve 4 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. They provide a safe place, caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Club programs promote academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. In a Harris Survey of alumni, 54 percent said the Club saved their lives. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more at Facebook and Twitter.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-and-progressive-leasing-revitalize-boys--girls-clubs-of-america-teen-spaces-in-virginia-and-california-at-31st-and-32nd-keystone-club-makeovers-300770843.html
SOURCE Aaron's, Inc.
