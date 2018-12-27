Zift Launches National Direct Response TV Advertising Campaign

|By PR Newswire
|
December 27, 2018
PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Zift, a new mobile app that provides essential screen time parenting tools, insights and resources to families in today's technology-driven world, announced the launch of a 30- and 60-second direct response television spot campaign that will air on cable and satellite networks. Zift's campaign, which commenced December 24, targets 'tech conscious' parents, aiming to educate them on the benefits that the free Zift app offers to parents seeking to monitor and manage their children's screen time and digital habits. The campaign launches at the height of the holiday season when many families are giving their children new smartphones and tablets that need to be protected.
Zift, which was recently featured on the annual ABC News Special: "The Year," was created as a comprehensive and free solution for families wanting a safe and healthy way to live with smartphones, social media, apps and other screen time media. Zift functions after downloading the app on both the parent's and child's phone, and is available for free download for iOS and Android users. From this, the free version of Zift offers the innovative "Family Feed," a true advance in parental controls, which gives parents instant reporting and visibility into their child's online searches, as well as updates on app usage, and notifications if children view content related to drugs, weapons, self-harm or pornography. The Zift app also provides parents with a running total of their children's daily screen time, and allows them to adjust screen time limits or allowances instantly. Parents can also instantly pause or turn off the Internet on their child's phone.
Through its Parent Portal and App Advisor at WeZift.com, Zift also provides numerous resources for families to understand and navigate a child's technology use. Zift Premium, a subscription app for $4.99 per month, provides additional screen time controls, including app blocking and Net Nanny® filtering of online content in 14 different categories.
"Accessibility to resources for parents in the digital age has become even more crucial as technology continues to dominate kids' lives," said David Savage, Co-Founder of Zift. "Our goal of this advertising campaign was to spread awareness that Zift is a resource, as well as a solution, for parents. The detriment of screen time has become more widely explored by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health which recently launched an ambitious study of the effects of screen time on adolescent brain development to date."
The study, as explained on 60 Minutes earlier this December, found significant differences in the brains of adolescents who used screens more than seven hours a day compared to those who were less active users. Zift aims to directly address these issues that are top of mind for most parents, hoping to raise even more awareness through their direct response TV advertising campaign this month.
For more information on Zift, its resources and to download the app, please visit http://www.wezift.com/.
About Zift:
Zift, your screen time parenting ally, offers a comprehensive and free solution for families wanting a safe and healthy way to live with smartphones, tablets, social media, and apps.
Zift's free app provides parents with the 'Family Feed' - a quick and easy way to understand their children's screen time activity in real-time - by alerting parents to online searches, app installations, and viewing of dangerous content. Through its Parent Portal found at WeZift.com, Zift provides parents and others entrusted with the care of children a place to learn about and discuss the latest topics related to screen time use, online safety, and social media. The Parent Portal also offers descriptions and reviews of the most popular and trending apps for kids, complete with parent advisories, as well as resources such as digital parenting guides, how-to videos, and infographics. Zift Premium, which includes the Net Nanny® Smart Filter, offers the best protection, screen time scheduling, and device control that parents need to help raise successful kids in a technology-driven world.
Zift was founded by a group of dads, each of whom have four children who love using their smartphones and tablets.
