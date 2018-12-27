|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 07:22 AM EST
AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are winding down, but for those who love a good deal - the seasons for saving is still in full force. Shoppers may be seeking a break from retail after finishing their holiday wish list, but now is a good time to grab the items they've had their eye on all season. RetailMeNot has compiled a full list of post-holiday sales to guide shoppers to savings this week.
Shopping and trends expert for RetailMeNot, Sara Skirboll, says, "The week in-between Christmas and the new year brings many opportunities to save on items like apparel, beauty, accessories, and of course, next year's holiday décor. Many retailers will be working to make room for all of the new inventory for 2019, so now is the time to shop for yourself or score some savings on last-minute gifts."
Regardless of who the shopping is for, shoppers still want to spend wisely after all of the holiday spending. For a full list of retailer's after-Christmas sales, head to the RetailMeNot blog, The Real Deal.
The best after-Christmas sales to kick off the new year:
- American Eagle: Get an additional 50% off clearance. Also, buy one, get one 50% off select jeans and joggers (expiring January 2).
- Bath & Body Works: Shop the Semi-Annual Sale for up to 75% off select products. Use this RetailMeNot cash back offer to get $5 off 3-wick candle purchases of $10+ (expiring January 20).
- Cabela's: Save up to 70% off in Cabela's biggest annual clearance sale (expiring December 31).
- Coach: Up to 50% off select styles and free shipping (expiring December 26).
- Express: Take 50% off everything (expiring December 26).
- Festive Lights: Get an extra 10% off everything in the end-of-season sale with code 10MORE (expiring soon).
- Gap: Get 40% off everything, including markdowns. Note: Markdowns are up to 75% off (expiring December 28).
- Home Depot: Shop up to 40% off select bedding and bath, plus an additional 15% off (expiring February 3).
- Kohl's: Get up to 70% off in the after-Christmas stock up (expiring December 31).
- Lands' End: Grab savings up to 65% off during the Great Winter Sale, plus 40% off full-price styles (expiring December 27).
- Macy's: Save 20% off in the after-Christmas sale. Plus, get free shipping when you spend $49 (expiring soon).
- Madewell: Take 40% off sale items (expiring December 30)!
- Michael Kors: Up to 70% off in the semi-annual sale (expiring January 28).
- Nordstrom: Save up to 50% off at Nordstrom's half-yearly sale, with free shipping and returns (expiring January 2)!
- Old Navy: Save up to 75% off in the epic clearance event (expiring January 2).
- Target: Save up to 50% off thousands of clearance items (expiring soon).
- World Market: Save 15% off sitewide and get free shipping on orders of $150+ (expiring December 27).
About RetailMeNot, Inc.
RetailMeNot, Inc. (https://www.retailmenot.com/corp/) is a leading savings destination connecting consumers with retailers, restaurants and brands, both online and in-store. The company enables consumers across the globe to find hundreds of thousands of offers to save money while they shop or dine out. RetailMeNot, Inc. estimates that $4.8 billion in retailer sales were attributable to consumer transactions from paid digital offers in its marketplace in 2017, more than $560 million of which were attributable to its in-store solution. The RetailMeNot, Inc. portfolio of websites and mobile applications includes RetailMeNot.com in the United States; RetailMeNot.ca in Canada; VoucherCodes.co.uk in the United Kingdom; ma-reduc.com and Poulpeo.com in France; and GiftCardZen.com and Deals2Buy.com in North America. As wholly owned subsidiaries of Harland Clarke Holdings, RetailMeNot and Valassis, a leader in intelligent media delivery, are partnering to connect retailers and consumers through meaningful digital, mobile and print promotions both online and in store.
Media Contact:
Hillary White
RetailMeNot
[email protected]
(832) 278-5615
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/post-holiday-sales-300770889.html
SOURCE RetailMeNot
