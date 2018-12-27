Multek recibe más calificaciones medioambientales “verdes” de la provincia de Guangdong (China) que las demás empresas de PCB

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 07:49 AM EST
Multek, proveedor líder de soluciones de interconexión, ha anunciado que tres de sus fábricas han sido reconocidas con la "etiqueta verde" por la Oficina de protección medioambiental (EPB en sus siglas en inglés) de la provincia de Guangdong. No sólo es más que cualquier otra fábrica de PCB, si no que también es la primera vez que una fábrica de circuitos impresos con sede en Zhuhai recibe esta distinción.
El sistema de calificación medioambiental de cuatro niveles chino es administrado oficialmente por cada provincia del país. La provincia de Guangdong publicó recientemente los resultados de su evaluación independiente durante un período de un año. La fábrica norte y la sur de Multek, ubicadas en Zhuhai (China), han recibido excelentes calificaciones. Esto supone que estas instalaciones obtienen la etiqueta verde oficial, el nivel más alto en un conjunto de normas medioambientales ya de por sí estrictas.
"Todo es mérito de nuestros empleados”, afirma Reza Meshgin, CEO de Multek. "Es un logro estimulante y de importancia histórica. Estoy muy orgulloso de todos los empleados de Multek por la prioridad constante que han dado al medio ambiente en las actividades diarias. Vivimos en el mismo planeta y producir con el mayor nivel de responsabilidad medioambiental es la forma de actuar adecuada en nombre de nuestros empleados, clientes y comunidades", añade Meshgin.
"La obtención de la certificación de etiqueta verde en varias plantas es sólo un ejemplo del compromiso Global Citizenship de Multek, pero esperamos sinceramente que otras empresas del sector se unan a nosotros como titulares de numerosas certificaciones de fábricas verdes”, comenta el Dr. Pauling Liu, director de operaciones de Multek. "Este éxito ha atraído considerables inversiones para la modernización de las instalaciones medioambientales y la fijación de una prioridad corporativa, cuyos beneficios continuarán para todos en los próximos años", concluye Liu.
Fundada en 1978, Multek opera en la actualidad instalaciones de producción de 185.806 metros cuadrados en Zhuhai (China), que ofrecen servicios únicos de ingeniería y fabricación para placas de circuitos impresos rígidos (PCB), circuitos impresos flexibles (FPC), rígidos-flexibles y de montaje. Las fábricas y laboratorios de Multek cuentan con equipos con tecnología de vanguardia.
Acerca de Multek
Multek, una filial de propiedad absoluta de DSBJ (SZSE: 002384), es fabricante líder de valor añadido de tecnologías de circuitos impresos (PCB en sus siglas en inglés), que ofrece un amplio espectro de experiencia en ingeniería y fabricación de PCB, con soluciones para unidades y circuitos impresos de interconexión de alta densidad, rígidos, flexibles y rígido flexibles. Multek presta servicios a clientes en los mercados de los dispositivos móviles, automoción, Internet de las cosas, médicos, portátiles, de telecomunicaciones, informáticos, industriales y de consumo, para que puedan introducir sus productos en el mercado rápidamente a través de ingeniería temprana, introducción de nuevos productos de tecnología avanzada y producción en volumen. Para más información, visite www.multek.com
El comunicado en el idioma original, es la versión oficial y autorizada del mismo. La traducción es solamente un medio de ayuda y deberá ser comparada con el texto en idioma original, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá validez legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005183/es/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST