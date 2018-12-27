New York City Deploys Everbridge to Keep Residents and Visitors Safe During Annual Times Square New Year’s Eve Celebration

|By Business Wire
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and businesses running, today announced that the City of New York has deployed its market-leading critical event management platform to alert attendees of the 2018 Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration in case of an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during the festivities. Everbridge powers the statewide emergency notification platform NY-ALERT and the New York City emergency notification platform Notify NYC.
The New Year’s Eve celebration is a New York tradition and is followed globally. An estimated one million people will flock to Times Square in New York City on December 31st to see the famous New Year's Eve Ball descend atop One Times Square, as millions more watch on live television.
Residents and visitors who are planning to usher in the new year in Times Square are encouraged to register for alerts by texting NEWYEARSEVE to 692692 (NYC-NYC) to receive critical updates directly from New York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety, traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and detours, transit delays, potential disruptions, reunification locations for missing persons, and updates throughout the evening.
Notify NYC has recently deployed Everbridge for the city’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Everbridge and its Community Engagement solution make it easy for residents, visitors and attendees to sign up to receive important safety and event information on their cellphones through an event-based keyword. The technology has been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Pride Parade in San Francisco, Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., and the Presidential Inauguration. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather situations, including Hurricane Lane, Hurricane Irma, and the California wildfires.
About Everbridge
Everbridge, Inc. (EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to keep people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 4,200 global customers rely on the company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. The company’s platform sent over 2 billion messages in 2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500 million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of the largest states in India. The company’s critical communications and enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®, Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging. Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10 largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
