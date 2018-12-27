VIVA Entertainment Group Announces Partnership with Courier and Delivery App Yello

|By PR Newswire
|
December 27, 2018 08:47 AM EST
December 27, 2018
VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTTV) ("VIVA" or "the Company"), a distributor of Over-The-Top (OTT) IPTV content to consumers in a bundled subscription format, today announced that it has agreed to partner with the recently launched courier and delivery app, YELLO, to embed the YELLO service within the VivaLiveTV program. This feature will allow VivaLiveTV users to order anything from pizza to packages direct to their location without leaving their programming or exiting the VivaLiveTV app.
Johnny Falcones, VIVA's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, explained that the YELLO app is like UBER, but instead of transporting people, the drivers will pick up and deliver items such as documents, food, parcels, etc. He commented, "Once again Viva is heightening the experience and adding value to Viva subscribers by incorporating YELLO into our framework. Recognizing that many people do not want to interrupt live programming to order delivery or transact business, this partnership provides an unique feature for users to access YELLO without leaving the Viva app. YELLO is on the cutting edge of mobile courier and delivery apps and we are excited to partner with them and watch them grow their business model."
Under the partnership, Viva will receive a service fee for every YELLO transaction ordered through the VivaLiveTV system. Mr. Falcones added, "This is just another revenue stream for the company. While YELLO is a new company and has recently launched its service in the Miami-Dade area, as they expand their service nationwide, we can see the revenues from this partnership becoming substantial."
The YELLO app will be integrated into the ViveLive TV program over the coming weeks and should be available to all subscribers by the end of February 2019.
Adrian Corrente YELLO's CEO happily commented: "Meeting Johnny Falcones was a breath of fresh air. His mind his open minded attitude made it clear to me there was no way we cannot team up with Vivalivetv. What they have accomplished and whats on the way its beyond what we all thought at YELLO. We are very excited about what the future holds. Revenues next year will make us a major force in our respective markets."
About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc:
VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider of an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet, instead of being delivered through traditional terrestrial, satellite signal and cable television formats. Viva, your entertainment partner, provides subscribers access to the content they want anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection our customers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand, Tele-video conference and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA looks to license and deliver to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV
http://www.vivalivetv.com
http://viva.kreditkoncepts.com
http://www.vivalivetv.net
About YELLO Technologies Inc.
YELLO is the ultimate courier and delivery app that helps every user experience to be easy and their daily lives easier. We all need to send, pick up or received. YELLO contains a network of drivers with any kind of vehicle affiliated to the platform no matter what the demand is. The user can solicit a delivery from the nearest driver around their location. The YELLO app can deliver food, documents, parcels, pets and more from point A to point B . We can make any delivery in a cost efficient way and most importantly in a friendly fashion. Hello also gives the drivers a platform in order to start their pwn business through our API.
Safe Harbor Statement:
The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.
Email us at:
Johnny Falcones, Chairman & CEO
[email protected]
+1-347-681-1668
Follow VIVA on Twitter
https://twitter.com/vivaentgroup
SOURCE Viva Entertainment Group, Inc
