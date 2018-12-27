MyBankTracker Announces Best of Banking Awards for 2019 - Chase, Axos Bank and Alliant Credit Union Among the Best Banks

|By PR Newswire
|
December 27, 2018
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MyBankTracker.com, a leading financial comparison site that matches consumers to their perfect bank, announced its annual Best of Banking Awards for 2019. The editorial staff analyzed and compared top financial institutions and products throughout the United States across various categories.
MyBankTracker.com increased the number of honors in years past from seven to 13 with additions like the best finance apps, investing tools and robo-advisors. Selections were made by evaluating criteria such as benefits, fees, interest rates, ATM access and other factors.
"When we curated our awards years ago, the focus was on banks," said Jason Reposa, CEO and co-founder of MyBankTracker.com. "However, with the financial space constantly evolving we decided to change the awards in our tenth year. Now, we not only honor the best banks, but also a variety of financial products that help consumers manage their money on a daily basis such as apps, automated services, and loans."
Chase took home the award for the best national bank because of its full range of deposit accounts, credit cards, extensive financial services, and investment offerings. The large branch and ATM network and mobile apps also played a part. The best online bank award went to Axos Bank for its free rewards and high-interest checking account, unlimited domestic ATM fee refunds, and no overdraft fees.
Alliant Credit Union was named the best credit union for 2019 for its availability nationwide, lenient membership eligibility requirements, low fees, and competitive interest rates. Four geographic winners were given the honor of best regional bank. Popular Bank received the award for the Northeast with BBVA Compass winning in the South. In the West, Bank of the West received the honor with Huntington Bank taking home the award in the Midwest.
"We're on a mission - changing the way consumers bank. For years, they had to fit their needs into whatever a bank offered. Now, with tools like the Best of Banking Awards, they can find products to best fit their situation. MyBankTracker.com is putting consumers first," Reposa noted.
Staff also examined the checking, savings and CD accounts at the biggest traditional banks, online banks, and credit unions to determine which was superior in its product group. Multiple winners were announced in numerous product categories including checking accounts, savings accounts, personal loans, certificates of deposit (CDs), money market accounts, credit cards, brokerages, robo-advisors, money-management apps, tax apps and automatic savings/investing apps. To see the full list of winners and runners-up, visit MyBankTracker.com/banking.
"We want consumers to grow their money in 2019 and decrease charges with features like no-fee accounts - ultimately maximizing their returns. Of course, everyone's situation is different, so research is key. Not everyone has the time, so our awards can help get consumers on the right financial track to save money in the new year," Reposa said. "Our advice? Be present. Review your statements. Educate yourself about paying your future you. You'll likely end up with more money in your pocket."
Methodology
The awards were chosen based on various criteria to include fees, interest rates, ATM access and perks. For more information on the methodology and participating banks, visit MyBankTracker.com/banking.
About MyBankTracker
MyBankTracker.com is an independent financial comparison site to help consumers make smarter banking and financial decisions. The company's mission is to match consumers with their perfect bank account and other financial tools. MyBankTracker provides and tracks in-depth information on more than 5,000 banks, credit unions, and financial products. Using a combination of technology and money-management expertise, the site equips users with easy-to-use tools to compare interest rates, fees and requirements for deposit accounts, credit cards, and various loans. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.
