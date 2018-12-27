Vuzix and AccuWeather Partner to Deliver First Augmented Reality Weather Content to Smart Glasses Users Across the Globe

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce the Company has entered into a strategic partnership with AccuWeather to bring compelling and dynamic interactive AR-based weather experiences to Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses users across the globe. A demonstration of the integration of AccuWeather's weather data in the Vuzix Blade® Smart Glasses will debut in Las Vegas at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January.

AccuWeather, the largest and fastest-growing weather media company and global leader in weather-related big data, business and analytics, provides localized weather forecasts to more than 1.5 billion people worldwide. Now, for the first-time, individuals will be able to interact and view localized weather content and weather forecasts through Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses. Planning for the weather is critically important at home or travelling to other cities or destinations. Vuzix users now will have the added convenience of leaving their phones in their pockets while wearing the Vuzix Blade to stay informed and updated regarding the weather without missing a beat.

"AccuWeather is one of the most trusted and recognized weather brands in the world with the largest collection of weather data. We are excited to be partnering with AccuWeather to deliver localized digital weather content and information via the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses for users at home or on-the-go across the globe, wherever they are," said Paul Travers, Vuzix President and Chief Executive Officer.

"With Vuzix, an innovator and category leader in AR smart glasses, we will deliver up-to-date weather forecasts and tools needed to help users prepare and stay prepared for a truly personalized and intimate weather experience on a level that only AR technology can provide," said Steve Smith, President of AccuWeather Digital Media. "We are thrilled to partner with Vuzix to combine the convenience and efficiency of AR with the Superior Accuracy™ of our weather forecasts to help people plan their lives, stay safe and protect their families and property."

Just as users of smart phones see routine weather forecasts on their mobile screens, wearers of the Vuzix Blade AR glasses will see a comprehensive weather forecast as a visual overlay that pops into their field of vision. For example, imagine getting ready for a day of air travel. You put on your Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses and check the current forecast of your departure city to see if weather might delay your flight. After landing in your destination, you see the current weather conditions as well as what the upcoming forecast is to help get the most from your trip.

All of this is done without having to pull a smart phone out of your bag, while juggling luggage or reservation documents, making it easy to stay informed on-the-go.

Demonstrations of "A Day in the Life with Blade," including the integration of AccuWeather forecasts, will occur at the Vuzix booth (Tech East LVCC, Central Hall - Vuzix Corp. Booth #15036) at CES. The AccuWeather AR weather app is expected to be released on the Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses during the first quarter of 2019.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 133 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2018 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ: VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, Barcelona, Spain and Tokyo, Japan.

About AccuWeather, Inc. and AccuWeather.com

More than 1.5 billion people worldwide rely on AccuWeather to help them plan their lives, protect their businesses, and get more from their day. AccuWeather provides hourly and Minute by Minute™ forecasts with Superior Accuracy™ with customized content and engaging video presentations available on smartphones, tablets, free wired and mobile Internet sites, connected TVs, and Internet appliances, as well as via radio, television, and newspapers. Established in 1962 by Founder, President and Chairman Dr. Joel N. Myers -- considered the "father of modern commercial meteorology," the nation's most respected source on the business of meteorology having been named "the most accurate man in weather" by The New York Times, and one of the top entrepreneurs in American history in Entrepreneur Magazine's Encyclopedia of Entrepreneurs -- AccuWeather also delivers a wide range of highly customized enterprise solutions to media, business, government, and institutions, as well as news, weather content, and video for more than 180,000 third-party websites.

