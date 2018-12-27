Multifamily Tech Innovation Leaders To Gather At New Housing Conference In Atlanta In February 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 09:41 AM EST
ATLANTA, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Complex technologies such as short-term rentals, unattended leasing and smart homes require new project management and operational skills for multifamily companies to generate new revenue. Industry experts will supply actionable, practical insights into adopting new technology and partnering with the third parties who are creating it at the RealPage Leaselabs Multifamily Innovation Conference - Atlanta (MICA), which will take place February 6-7, 2019, at Flourish Atlanta (micaconf.com).
Says Steve Lefkovits, "The Southeast is the vibrant heart of the multifamily housing business. For technology to work, it has to work for the owners in Atlanta, Charleston, Raleigh, Orlando, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Birmingham and Jacksonville. Atlanta is one of the birthplaces of professional apartment management, and we're excited to gather in one place the technology practitioners pushing for the next wave of financial and operating efficiency in the business."
MICA 2019 will highlight the innovations that are launching the business of apartment rentals into a thriving industry. Speaking of the "special sauce" that results in operational excellence, Jaja Jackson, director of Global Multifamily Housing Partnerships at Airbnb, "MICA is one of few conferences I see coming in 2019 that people can leave feeling not only informed about ways to financially out-perform competition, but also able to act on that information right away."
MICA 2019 will showcase the new technology-enabled business lines and revenue streams that add to the core multifamily housing business and create new business opportunities. Industry visionaries will discuss and present best practices in emerging new revenue areas such as:
Layering net income through:
- Short-stay program revenue, marketing and debt financing considerations
- Co-living and higher intensities of rental use
- Self-service leasing and industrial-scale uses for smart home technology
Discovering:
- How to install Smart access technology and in-home amenity services
- Potential game-changers in urban transportation that save space and make it rentable
- The recent arrival of blockchain investor relations platforms that can open secondary markets for real estate securities investments
Investing in:
- "Synthetic real estate" opportunities as a low-capital way to achieve real estate economics
- Technology fund investment versus direct deal investment
Tech investors, real estate investors, operational strategists and those interested in the potential of multifamily housing will learn the latest techniques in underwriting new opportunities and modeling risk; they will recognize the impact on valuation and discover how partnerships can eliminate barriers to achieving revenue.
Sponsorships are still available for those business leaders who are interested in forging connections with multifamily owners, executives, investors, innovators, asset managers, technology providers and other strategic customers in this $1 trillion industry.
About MICA 2019
The Multifamily Innovation Conference - Atlanta is the first event to bring leading-edge innovations to the heart of the multifamily business - the Southeast. Attendees will hear the latest trends and garner insights from industry visionaries.
The advisory board of MICA is comprised of senior representatives from multifamily companies such as:
Kim Bender, Executive Vice President - Head of Property Management at Fairfield Residential
Tracy Bowers, Managing Director, Pollack Shores | Matrix Residential at Matrix Residential
Mike Brewer, Executive Vice President at Radco Residential
Daniel Cohen, Founder at Daydream Apartments
Jaja Jackson, Director, Global Multifamily Housing Partnerships at Airbnb
Ian Davis, Founding Member Davis Craig Law Firm
Gigi Giannoni, Vice President of Marketing at Gables Residential
Sharon Hatfield, Chief Operating Officer at CF Real Estate Services
Kate Irving Jarrell, Director of Marketing at Northwood Ravin
Tim Hermeling, Executive Vice President, Marketing at Cortland
Matt Knight, Investor at Shadow Ventures & Blackhawk Capital
Khushbu Sikaria, Vice President, Innovation & Product Development at Bozzuto Development
Anne Ossewaarde, SVP Asset Management at Preferred Apartment Communities
Susan Vickery, Managing Director at Trammell Crow Residential
Darren Wesemann, Chief Innovation Officer at Berkadia
Kelly Weber, Vice President of Marketing and IT Systems at BH Management
Agenda, registration and biographies can be found at www.micaconf.com.
About Joshua Tree Conference Group
Joshua Tree Conference Group produces three annual conferences: AIM Apartment Innovation & Marketing Conference, MTEC Multifamily Technology and Entrepreneurship Conference and MICA Multifamily Innovation Conference - Atlanta. Dennis Cogbill serves as Managing Director and Steve Lefkovits is its Executive Producer. For more information, please visit jtimedia.com
CONTACT: Dennis Cogbill, (747) 226-0249, [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/multifamily-tech-innovation-leaders-to-gather-at-new-housing-conference-in-atlanta-in-february-2019-300770986.html
SOURCE Joshua Tree Conference Group
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST