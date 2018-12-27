Lounge Lizard, Top NYC Digital Marketing Agency, shares 5 Tips for more effective Google Ads

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 10:00 AM EST
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lounge Lizard is globally recognized as a Top NYC Digital Marketing Agency within the web design and development industry. Lounge Lizard's brandtenders are creative, tech-savvy, and passionate in developing innovative strategies that drive conversion for both startup and established clients of all industries, making them the "best of breed since 1998."
For those who might not feel SEO is worth it, Google Ads are one of the best paid-ad options out there to help drive traffic to a website. Of course, as these ads aren't free it makes sense to optimize them to see better performance. It can be frustrating to stand out from the other advertisers you end up sharing space with to obtain high click-through rates which ultimately leads to higher conversion rates. Today NYC based digital marketing agency, Lounge Lizard, shares 5 Tips for more effective Google Ads.
- Remove Bloat from Ad Groups – There is a limit that should be placed on the number of keywords being used in an ad group. The reason for this is relevancy. The keywords used in an ad group then determines which ad will be shown when that keyword is triggered. By using too many keywords the ads will either be too general to encompass them all or will not relate to the keyword very well. Ads that aren't relevant to a users' needs won't get clicked on. People on Google are searching for something to solve a problem or meet a need and they need to know that when they click on an ad, that business can provide what they need. Realistically anything more than 20 keywords is too many. Ad groups with more than 15 keywords should be reviewed carefully, looking for more than one theme to the ad. When you find these splits, simply sperate the themes into new ad groups to then narrow the focus of each group for increased relevancy.
- Focus on the End Goal – The end goal is what users will ultimately want to accomplish and they are looking for a product or service to help them get there. By understanding possible end goals for products or services a business provides, it can be easier to create better ad copy that starts with the solution of end goal in the headline and then works back towards the problem. This type of reverse engineering can be a way to stand out from the competition because your headlines tells them you can meet the end goal.
- Create Keywords from top Search Terms – The idea behind keywords are simple; these are words people input into a search string that will then trigger your ads to show up. It is critical when using pay-per-click campaigns that you are using the right keywords to maximize exposure to the proper audience. The right keywords aren't always the most basic option. To start, the shorter keywords are often a hot commodity and will have more people bidding on it and a higher level of competition. On the other side of the coin are longer search terms that will have less competition but can be just as effective as shorter counterparts. For example, if you have a pizza parlor then the term "Pizza" would seem to be a natural fit however that term is going to be highly sought after. You might find less competition for "San Francisco Best Pizza" or other variations which people will be searching under. Tools such as Google Ads Editor or other query insight options can provide detailed information of what people are searching for which can then be used as the basis for keywords.
- Include Negative Keywords – Negative keyword s are a way to exclude search terms in ad campaigns to ensure ads won't appear where they shouldn't. According to Google, over 20% of daily searches are completely unique to anything searched before. That increases the chance of an ad being picked up incorrectly and getting irrelevant clicks that will waste some of the ad budget. The example Google uses is if a business is an optometrist that sells eyeglasses then that business would want to add negative keywords for "wine glasses" and "drinking glasses" to avoid unintended targeting matches.
- Make Ads Hyper-Local – Ads should be as focused as possible including on the local level. Business that operate on a national or global level still need to let customers understand that they will be right there when needed. Geographic-specific campaigns can be created with ad copy and keywords used that are specific to an area. This same concept applies to local businesses as well where you need to stand out from big chains. Make sure they know that the business is literally right around the corner from them ready to help solve a problem or fill a need.
Lounge Lizard is an award-winning, high-end design boutique specializing in website and mobile app development, UX/UI, branding, and marketing. Lounge Lizard excels in creating the ultimate brand strategy, fully loaded with expertly crafted visuals that work together to increase sales and effectively communicate a client's unique personality.
Media Contact: Ken Braun, Lounge Lizard, 631-581-1000, ken.braun(at)loungelizard.com
SOURCE Lounge Lizard Inc.
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST