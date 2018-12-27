Royole to Showcase Its Game-Changing Flexible+ Platform at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 10:02 AM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Royole Corporation, a leading innovator and manufacturer of next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products, including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices, will be showcasing its full line of industry-leading fully flexible display and flexible sensor technologies at the upcoming CES® 2019. These advanced technologies are part of the company's Flexible+ platform, and are ideal for numerous applications in a variety of product categories, including Consumer Electronics, Sports & Fashion, Office & Education, Smart Home, and Robotics.
In addition to highlighting these categories, the company will be demonstrating, for the first time at CES, its groundbreaking fully flexible displays. The live demos will underline the virtually limitless possibilities for flexible electronics technologies, including a look at the world's first commercial smartphone with a flexible display, FlexPai, a first-of-its-kind flexible display integration with high-definition fashion wearables – including a top hat and shirt, and its RoWrite Smart Writing Pad, designed to accurately create, capture, store, and share all manner of real-time, conventionally written material on standard paper for digital application.
"Royole's Flexible+ technologies have squarely put us in a leadership position in today's ever-evolving consumer technology industry," stated Royole's Senior Director of Marketing, Michael Williams. "We are currently working with over 220 business partners worldwide to implement flexible displays and sensors in a variety of products that will reshape the world of consumer technologies. The total number of improved consumer experiences is restricted only by our imaginations, and that is the very essence of the Royole Flexible+ platform."
Flexible+ Platform
Royole's Flexible+ platform has forever changed the way humans interact with the world around them and the ways they view entertainment and information content. The company's next-gen flexible display and flexible sensor technologies can be easily integrated into a variety of products and applications, an astounding array of which will be demonstrated at CES 2019.
Flexible Display Technology
With curved displays currently the talk of the tech world, Royole has developed – and is mass producing – the next generation of fully flexible displays. Royole's patented flexible displays are thin, lightweight, and bendable, creating unique functionality and new applications. They feature high-resolution and high-color saturation for stunning image clarity and quality.
Royole's flexible displays are produced at the company's quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China, a 100% self-designed, R&D and manufacturing facility with a total investment of around $1.7B.
The company has accumulated scores of intellectual property rights and key technical experiences covering all aspects of display manufacturing including materials, processing, devices, circuits, electronic systems and module development. This enabled Royole to introduce the world's thinnest (0.01 mm) full-color flexible display in 2014.
FlexPai Smartphone
Royole officially launched the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a flexible display, FlexPai, a combination of smartphone and tablet on October 31, 2018 in Beijing. Disrupting consumers' traditional concept of a smartphone, FlexPai can be used either folded or unfolded, giving it the portability of a smartphone plus the screen size of a high-definition tablet. FlexPai features Royole's independently developed and mass produced 2nd generation Cicada WingTM fully flexible displays. The device can be bent freely from 0 to 180 degrees and supports more than 200,000 bends. Moreover, FlexPai's screen cannot be cracked or easily scratched, ending the era of broken smartphone screens. When unfolded, FlexPai supports split-screen mode and multi-tasking; supports drag-and-drop across applications, enabling it to share features just as a computer does; automatically adjusts screen sizes; and provides enjoyable video-watching and gaming experiences.
FlexPai uses Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8-series flagship SoC, integrating their 7nm process SoC, the most powerful AI and upgradable to support 5G. Its camera set-up is made up of a 20-megapixel telephoto lens, and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens, that can be used for both normal photo shooting or taking a selfie, thanks to the dual view camera mode. Fast-charging is powered by the company's own Ro-Charge technology, which delivers a speed increase of 40%.
Flexible Sensor Technology
Royole has also developed and mass produced flexible sensor technology that delivers high-precision, linearity, and sensitivity. The company is well known for its ability to provide customers with diverse products and solutions, fast turnaround time, short production cycles, large-volume production capabilities, and low costs. Royole sensors are fully compatible with flexible and traditional applications and deliver a bending radius of just 1~3mm that is operational even after 200,000 bends.
Royole will be a featured exhibitor at CES 2019. The company's expansive booth will be located in the Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 1, #21400. The event runs from January 8-11, 2019.
Availability
The developer model of FlexPai is available to order globally now at www.royole.com/flexpai. The consumer model is available to order to Chinese consumers. The RoWrite Smart Writing Pad comes with an elegant and functional textured cloth folio and is available at e-tail and retail locations nationwide.
About Royole Corporation
Founded by Stanford engineering graduates in 2012, Royole's mission is to improve the way people interact with and perceive their world. The company creates and manufactures next-generation human-machine interface technologies and products including advanced flexible displays, flexible sensors, and smart devices. Technology milestones include the world's thinnest full-color AMOLED flexible displays and flexible sensors (2014), the world's first foldable 3D mobile theater (2015), the world's first curved car dashboard based on flexible electronics (2016), the first smart writing pad, RoWrite, based on flexible sensors (2017), the volume production of Royole's quasi-G6 mass production campus for fully flexible displays (2018), and the world's first commercial foldable smartphone with a fully flexible display, FlexPai (2018).
Royole has received numerous global awards for its technological innovations and fast growth. Holding over 2000 IPs, it provides IP licenses, services, mass production, and solutions for flexible electronics applications with its novel "Flexible+" platform. Royole, backed by leaders in global finance, has begun producing fully flexible displays in volume from its 4.5-million-square-feet quasi-G6 mass production campus in Shenzhen, China with a total investment of $1.7B. Royole has offices in Fremont, CA, Breda, The Netherlands, London, England, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen, China. For more information, please visit: www.royole.com.
PR Contact:
Fran Ma
[email protected]
Susan van Barneveld/Andrew Wille
Copernio
(714) 891-3660/(847) 917-3174
[email protected]
All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies. ©2018 Royole Corp. All rights reserved.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/royole-to-showcase-its-game-changing-flexible-platform-at-ces-2019-300770923.html
SOURCE Royole Corporation
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST