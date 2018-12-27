SurchX Accelerates Growth with Office Opening in Phoenix

|By PR Newswire
|
December 27, 2018 11:00 AM EST
PHOENIX, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SurchX, a software company that enables retailers to recover losses from merchant processing fees, today announced the opening of its new offices in downtown Phoenix. Previously located in Tempe, Arizona, the new space will facilitate SurchX's accelerated growth as the company expands in the U.S., including hiring more than 150 employees over the next 12 months. In addition, SurchX is also now eligible to apply for Quality Jobs tax credits through the Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA).
"Downtown Phoenix is vibrant and innovative - we're thrilled with our new space and the opportunity it brings to continue building and investing in our A-team," said Robert Maynard, Founder of SurchX. "As we ramp-up for launch early next year, we look forward to helping more merchants improve their margins by recovering lost profits from credit card processing fees."
"SurchX is revolutionizing the way companies handle credit card transactions by providing merchants with cutting-edge technology," said Governor Doug Ducey. "With the establishment of its corporate headquarters in Arizona, SurchX will create 400 high-value jobs and add to the strength of Arizona's innovation ecosystem."
"We're excited that SurchX recognizes Arizona as the best place to test, launch and scale their innovative new financial technology," said Sandra Watson, President & CEO of the Arizona Commerce Authority. "Our state continues to be a top location for tech job growth, thanks to companies like SurchX."
SurchX, the latest venture of serial entrepreneur Robert Maynard, creator, and co-founder of the world's largest identity theft protection company, LifeLock, occupied the entire 21st floor of Phoenix's Two Renaissance Square beginning December 1, 2018.
For more information about SurchX, visit: http://www.surchx.com.
About Arizona Commerce Authority
The Arizona Commerce Authority (ACA) is the state's leading economic development organization with a streamlined mission to grow and strengthen Arizona's economy. The ACA uses a three-pronged approach to advance the overall economy: attract, expand, create - attract out-of-state companies to establish operations in Arizona; work with existing companies to expand their business in Arizona and beyond; and help entrepreneurs create new Arizona businesses in targeted industries. For more information, please visit http://www.azcommerce.com and follow the ACA on Twitter at @azcommerce.
About SurchX
SurchX is changing the profit game for retailers in the United States. Powered by patent-pending technology, our simple turnkey API empowers merchants to recover losses from interchange fees and boost the bottom line. SurchX identifies card type, associated fees and adds it to the customer's invoice in a matter of seconds. All transactions are secure, and compliance with state and federal regulations is guaranteed. SurchX is the latest venture of serial entrepreneur Robert Maynard, creator, and co-founder of the world's largest identity theft protection company, LifeLock. The company's leadership boasts seven exits, four IPO's and more than $10 Billion in wealth creation. For more information visit http://www.surchx.com.
SOURCE SurchX
