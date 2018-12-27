GTL Recaps Year of Charitable Giving in 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
|December 27, 2018 11:22 AM EST
RESTON, Va., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GTL, a leader in transformative corrections technology that improves outcomes for inmates and facilities, today emphasized its commitment to its local communities through increased charitable giving and volunteer participation.
GTL's mission focuses on the use of technology to improve the lives of inmates and enable communication between inmates and their loved ones. In 2018, GTL proved that commitment by giving back not only to the communities in which its employees reside but also to charities focused on rehabilitation and reducing recidivism.
The biggest and most important gift GTL can give is communication. When Hurricanes Florence and Michael ravaged the East Coast in September and October of 2018, GTL provided free phone calls so inmates could check on loved ones affected by the storm and let their loved ones know that they were okay. The same held true when wildfires blazed across California, namely the Camp Fire in November 2018. Inmates located in facilities in the fire's path were able to place free calls back home. GTL was able to provide over 1.75 million minutes of free call time to inmates affected by these natural disasters.
During the holiday season, GTL held a company-wide food drive that resulted in offices bringing in over 6,700 items that were then donated to local food pantries to help families in need of support. GTL also donated the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Francisco and Boys & Girls Clubs of South Alabama.
Throughout the year, GTL donated to charitable causes related to corrections and law enforcement, such as the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office Memorial Wall and similar organizations honoring officers lost in the line of duty. Other charities donated to in 2018 included Because We Care Foundation, which provides personalized stuffed bears to law enforcement and first responders to help them comfort children during traumatic cases.
To encourage rehabilitation, GTL donated Mac computers to The Last Mile, which uses business and technology training to prepare incarcerated individuals for successful reentry. In addition, GTL sponsored the Dads4Life Kids Camp at Oregon Department of Corrections–Snake River Correctional Institution, which prepares incarcerated individuals for the role of fatherhood upon their release. GTL also provides free weekly calls to all 55 dads in the program so relationships with their child/children can be maintained throughout the year.
"GTL and its employees are dedicated to giving back to the communities and customers we serve," said Matt Caesar, GTL Executive Vice President, Customer Solutions and Information Systems. "As our technologies and innovations help to ease the burdens of our correctional facility customers, we seek to positively impact as many people as possible outside facilities as well, whether friends and family members or at-risk youth, with our charitable donations and community involvement. We feel that 2018 has been a success on all fronts."
Looking to 2019 and beyond, GTL is dedicated to increasing community involvement and finding new ways to assist with rehabilitating inmates and reducing recidivism. For more information, please visit www.gtl.net.
About GTL
GTL leads the fields of corrections technology, education, and intelligence, as well as government payment services, with visionary solutions that integrate seamlessly to deliver security, financial value, and operational efficiencies while aiding inmate rehabilitation. As a trusted industry leader, GTL provides services to over 2 million inmates in more than 2,500 correctional facilities in the United States and Canada, including more than 30 U.S. departments of corrections, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons. GTL is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with an employee presence throughout North America. To learn more about GTL, please visit www.gtl.net or social media sites on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.
Press Contact: Vinnie Mascarenhas
703-955-3894
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gtl-recaps-year-of-charitable-giving-in-2018-300771010.html
SOURCE GTL
