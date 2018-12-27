Survey of Post-Christmas Shopping Behavior Highlights Consumer Behavior Trends

|By PR Newswire
December 27, 2018
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Gringo Group ApS, the Denmark-based media publishing group, today released a 360-degree research report that determines the post-Christmas shopping habits and preferences of both men and women. With over 2000 women and men surveyed in the UK and the United States, the study indicates when people started their Christmas shopping and ranks the items that were most wanted during the 2018 holiday season.
When it comes to giving and receiving gifts in the UK, women tend to give 8.2 gifts to their spouses and men tend to come in at 5.3 gifts for their spouses. Women indicate spending $15 more than men, and both sexes keep it to roughly $100 spent on all gifts for spouses. The survey indicates that in the US, it's a bit different with men who spend $136 on their partners and women spent $116 on their partners. About 12% of most adults spend more than $300 on their partners, 25% of adults spend nothing on their children and 35% of adults spend nothing on their best friend.
Even though most consumers spend more time on their phones than they do with most other gadgets, this survey discovered that 26% of consumers preferred a physical book while 8% wanted an eBook. Over 21% of consumers wanted a physical DVD movie, while 7% wanted a movie download. Also, interesting to note that 28% of men and 42% of women would prefer a chocolate gift versus 21% of men and 26% of women who would prefer a new smartphone.
Some of the other key findings from the survey include:
- Over 45% of women have lied about liking a gift, while men only lie 27% of the time.
- Just 42% of women and 28% of men would be happy with chocolates as a gift, while 26% of women and 21% of men would be happy with a smartphone gift.
- Over 24% of women have sold unwanted gifts on eBay while only 14% of men have sold their unwanted gifts on the auction site.
- In terms of funding for Christmas shopping, 12% of men and women took out a loan, 11% borrowed from friends and family, 38% used a credit card and 38% claimed to have used "other" resources.
About Gringo Group ApS:
Gringo Group ApS is an international media publishing company primarily focused on running big, authority websites in a variety of niches. The company employs over 100+ people from all over the world. The company's continued success is built by cultivating a very unique company culture despite having no face to face contact on a daily basis. Frugality, urgency, and innovation remain some of the most important values in the company and has ensured consistent growth so far. During recent years, Gringo Group has significantly reduced the number of websites it operates based on the assumption that quality trumps quantity.
