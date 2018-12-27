NEC adquire a maior empresa de TI da Dinamarca, KMD

|By Business Wire
|
December 27, 2018 04:27 PM EST
A NEC Corporation (NEC; TÓQUIO:6701) anunciou hoje a aquisição da KMD Holding ApS, a empresa controladora da KMD A/S (KMD), a maior empresa de TI da Dinamarca. A NEC está adquirindo a KMD por aproximadamente 8 bilhões de coroas dinamarquesas (DKK) da Advent International, um dos maiores e mais experientes investidores de participações privadas do mundo. A aquisição deverá ser concluída até o final de fevereiro de 2019.
A NEC é uma líder na integração de tecnologias de rede e TI que beneficiam negócios e pessoas em todo o mundo. Esta aquisição acelerará o negócio de segurança global da NEC, posicionado como um mecanismo de crescimento em seu plano de gerenciamento de médio prazo de três anos, o "Plano de gerenciamento de médio prazo para 2020” e está promovendo uma mudança para empresas de prestação de serviços que utilizam plataformas implementáveis horizontalmente. A NEC também está ampliando seu domínio comercial através da utilização de suas tecnologias de biometria e inteligência artificial (IA) avançadas para desenvolver áreas que incluem segurança pública, governo digital e transporte inteligente. Essas iniciativa estão sendo implementadas segundo o programa "NEC Safer Cities" (Cidades mais seguras), que apoia a construção de cidades seguras, protegidas, eficientes e iguais.
A KMD principalmente oferece software e serviços de TI na Dinamarca por meio de modelos de negócio que geram lucro de maneira contínua e periódica, como ofertas de software como um serviço (SaaS). Especificamente, a KMD tem uma forte base de clientes entre governos centrais e locais e uma ampla variedade de software para oferecer suporte à digitalização da Dinamarca, que é o principal país na "UN E-Government Survey 2018" (Pesquisa de governo eletrônico das Nações Unidas de 2018), conforme anunciado pelo Departamento de Assuntos Econômicos e Sociais das Nações Unidas. Além disso, a KMD tem um histórico bem-sucedido de execução de fusões e aquisições estratégicas, o que tem aplicado sua oferta de serviço em diversos segmentos verticais importantes.
“A Dinamarca e o Reino Unido são considerados modelos europeus para a implementação de medidas de governo digital unificadas para melhorar os serviços administrativos e reduzir os custos”, disse Takashi Niino, presidente e CEO da NEC Corporation. “Por meio dessa aquisição, a NEC irá adquirir um modelo de negócio que potencializa plataformas no domínio do governo digital tendo como objetivo ampliar o negócio do norte da Europa para toda a Europa e globalmente.”
“Esse é um momento histórico para a KMD. Fazer parte da NEC oferecerá à KMD uma plataforma nova e muito eficiente para o desenvolvimento estratégico do nosso negócio. A NEC desenvolve tecnologias de ponta e tem uma organização global com fortes capacidades”, disse Eva Berneke, CEO da KMD. “A NEC é uma marca reconhecida mundialmente e, como nós, tem um forte histórico quando se trata do desenvolvimento da sociedade através da tecnologia. A NEC se concentra em soluções para a sociedade e temos orgulho pela NEC reconhecer as nossas competências nesse aspecto. Estamos ansiosos por trabalhar juntos para alcançar as novas metas comuns e criar produtos ainda melhores para os nossos clientes.”
A NEC considera a aquisição ideal em relação às suas ambições estratégicas no setor público. A KMD tem uma experiência eficaz e uma forte carteira de software neste segmento de mercado. A tecnologia da NEC e o software da KMD têm inúmeras oportunidades sinergéticas e ambas as partes se beneficiarão do intercâmbio e da integração dos produtos, do conhecimento e das competências. A NEC espera que suas tecnologias de IA de ponta, "NEC the WISE" e suas tecnologias de biometria, “Bio-IDiom”, estejam entre as áreas de maior oportunidade mútua.
Além disso, a NEC promoverá o alcance global do software da KMD ao usar os canais de vendas do grupo NEC, inclusive a venda mútua de software entre a KMD e a Northgate Public Services Limited sediada no Reino Unido, que a NEC adquiriu em janeiro de 2018.
A NEC continuará a promover o desenvolvimento de suas tecnologias e soluções centrais, enquanto adquire novas bases de clientes, recursos de entrega, tecnologias centrais e modelos de negócio por meio de fusões e aquisições e parcerias, para expandir ainda mais seus negócios de solução social, concentrando-se no negócio de segurança, e melhorar a lucratividade.
