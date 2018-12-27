Hybrid Cloud Market by Component, Service Model (Software as a Service, Infrastructure as a Service, and Platform as a Service), Organization Size, Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025

|By PR Newswire
December 27, 2018
NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hybrid Cloud Market by Component (Solution and Services), Service Model [Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS)), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium Enterprises), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Government, Media & Entertainment, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025
Hybrid Cloud Market Overview :
Hybrid cloud combines private clouds or on-premises infrastructure with public clouds that enable organizations to reap the advantages of both the services. In a hybrid cloud, applications and data can move between private and public clouds for greater flexibility and more deployment options. A hybrid cloud configuration offers numerous benefits such as flexibility, security, cost efficiency, scalability, and others. To achieve large spaces along with security of applications and data, enterprises are deploying a combination of public and private cloud. The adoption of hybrid cloud has increased among organizations as it provides flexibility of switching between clouds and gain competitive advantage over other organizations.
As hybrid cloud provides multiple features of both, private and public cloud, it reduces the cost of deployment, which is a major factor fueling the growth of the global hybrid cloud market. Moreover, ongoing technological advancements associated with increased flexibility and efficiency to meet disparate needs, surge in need for more computational power, and rise in awareness about the benefits of hybrid cloud boost the growth of the market. However, concerns regarding data security and privacy is a major factor hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rapid increase in the adoption rate of hybrid cloud among small and medium-sized organizations and the rise in demand from firms to increase their IT service management capabilities without adding servers provide opportunities for the growth of the market.
The global hybrid cloud market is segmented based on component, service model, organization size, industry vertical, and region. In terms of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. The solution segment is further bifurcated into hardware and software. Based on service model, the market is segmented into software as a service (SaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS), and platform as a service (PaaS). Based on organization size, the market is divided into large enterprises, and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is classified into IT & telecom, healthcare, BFSI, retail, government, media & entertainment, transportation & logistics, manufacturing, and others. As per region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
The global hybrid cloud market is dominated by key players such as Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., VMware, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Dell EMC, IBM Corporation (International Business Machines), Google LLC, Verizon Enterprise, Cisco Systems, Inc., and others.
Key Benefits for Hybrid Cloud Market :
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global hybrid cloud market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analyses on the market is provided.
Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the global hybrid cloud industry.
The quantitative analysis of the global hybrid cloud market from 2017 to 2025 is provided to determine the market potential.
Hybrid Cloud Key Market Segments :
By Component
Solutions
Hardware
Software
Services
By Service Model
Software as a service (SaaS)
Infrastructure as a service (IaaS)
Platform as a service (PaaS)
By Oeginazation Size
Large enterprises
Small and medium enterprises
By Industry Vertical
IT & Telecom
Healthcare
BFSI
Retail
Government
Media & entertainment
Transportation & Logistics
Manufacturing
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
LAMEA
Latin America
Middle East
Africa
Key Market Players
Microsoft Corporation
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
VMware, Inc.
Rackspace Inc.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise
Dell EMC
IBM Corporation (International Business Machines)
Google LLC
Verizon Enterprise
Cisco Systems, Inc.
