NEC adquiere la mayor empresa danesa de TI, KMD

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|December 27, 2018 06:03 PM EST
NEC Corporation (NEC)(TOKYO: 6701) anunció hoy la adquisición de KMD Holding ApS, la compañía de cartera de KMD A/S (KMD), la compañía de tecnología de la información (TI) más grande de Dinamarca. NEC está adquiriendo KMD por aproximadamente 8 mil millones de coronas danesas (DKK) de Advent International, uno de los inversores de capital privado más grandes y con mayor experiencia del mundo. Se prevé que la adquisición se complete para fines de febrero de 2019.
NEC es líder en la integración de tecnologías de red y TI y beneficia a empresas y personas de todo el mundo. Esta adquisición acelerará el negocio de seguridad global de NEC, que se ha posicionado como un motor de crecimiento en su plan de gestión a medio plazo de tres años, el "Plan de gestión a mediano plazo 2020", y está promoviendo un cambio hacia empresas de servicios que utilizan plataformas implementadas horizontalmente. NEC también está expandiendo su dominio comercial a través de la utilización de sus tecnologías avanzadas de biometría e inteligencia artificial (AI) para desarrollar áreas que incluyen la seguridad pública, el gobierno digital y el transporte inteligente. Estas iniciativas se están implementando en el marco del programa "Ciudades más seguras de NEC", que apoya la realización de ciudades seguras, eficientes e iguales.
KMD proporciona principalmente software y servicios de TI en Dinamarca a través de modelos de negocio que generan ganancias continuamente de forma recurrente, como las ofertas de software como servicio (SaaS). Específicamente, KMD tiene una sólida base de clientes entre los gobiernos centrales y locales y cuenta con una amplia variedad de software para respaldar la digitalización de Dinamarca, que es el país que ocupa el primer lugar en la "Encuesta de gobierno electrónico de la ONU 2018", anunciada por el Departamento de Asuntos Económicos y Sociales de las Naciones Unidas. Además, KMD tiene un exitoso historial de ejecución de M&A estratégico que ha ampliado su oferta de servicios en una serie de verticales clave.
"Dinamarca y el Reino Unido se consideran modelos europeos para la implementación de medidas de gobierno digital unificadas con el fin de mejorar los servicios administrativos y reducir los costos", señaló Takashi Niino, presidente y director ejecutivo de NEC Corporation. "A través de esta adquisición, NEC adquirirá un modelo de negocio que aprovecha las plataformas en el dominio del gobierno digital, ya que apunta a expandir el negocio desde el norte de Europa a toda Europa y globalmente".
“Este es un momento histórico para KMD. Convertirse en parte de NEC le dará a KMD una plataforma nueva y muy robusta para el desarrollo estratégico de nuestro negocio. NEC desarrolla tecnologías de vanguardia y tiene una organización global con capacidades sólidas”, señaló Eva Berneke, directora ejecutiva de KMD. “NEC es una marca reconocida mundialmente y, como nosotros, tiene una sólida historia en lo que respecta al desarrollo de la sociedad a través de la tecnología. NEC se enfoca en soluciones para la sociedad y estamos orgullosos de que NEC reconozca nuestras competencias a este respecto. Esperamos trabajar juntos para lograr nuevos objetivos comunes y crear productos aún mejores para nuestros clientes".
NEC considera que la adquisición es una buena combinación con sus ambiciones estratégicas dentro del sector público. KMD tiene una experiencia sólida y una sólida cartera de software en este segmento de mercado. La tecnología NEC y el software de KMD tienen muchas oportunidades sinérgicas y ambas partes se beneficiarán del intercambio y la integración de productos, conocimientos técnicos y competencias. NEC espera que sus tecnologías de vanguardia para la IA, "NEC the WISE" y sus tecnologías biométricas, "Bio-IDiom" estén entre las áreas de gran oportunidad mutua.
Además, NEC promoverá el alcance global del software de KMD utilizando los canales de ventas del Grupo NEC, incluida la venta mutua de software entre KMD y Northgate Public Services Limited, con sede en el Reino Unido, que NEC adquirió en enero de 2018.
NEC continuará promoviendo el desarrollo de sus tecnologías y soluciones principales, a la vez que adquirirá nuevas bases de clientes, recursos de entrega, tecnologías básicas y modelos de negocios a través de M&A y asociaciones, para expandir aún más el negocio de soluciones sociales, centrándose en el negocio de seguridad, y para mejorar la rentabilidad.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005381/es/
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST