Des verdicts à l’encontre de Huawei et ZTE sont prononcés en Allemagne

December 27, 2018
MPEG LA a annoncé aujourd’hui que les détenteurs de brevets figurant dans la licence de portefeuille de brevets AVC/H.264 de MPEG LA avaient imposé des verdicts d’injonction résultant d’affaires traitées par un tribunal de district allemand (« Landgericht Dusseldorf ») dans lesquelles il a été décrété qu’Huawei Deutschland GmbH (« Huawei ») et ZTE Deutschland GmbH (« ZTE ») avaient enfreint des brevets de par une utilisation dans des téléphones mobiles en appliquant la norme AVC/H.264 (MPEG-4 Partie 10). Cf. http://www.mpegla.com/Lists/MPEG%20LA%20Legal%20Action%20List/Attachments/61/FINAL%20Huawei%20ZTE%20Infringement%20PrsRls%202018-11-16.pdf.
Contre Huawei, dans l’affaire 4a O 17/17 (EP 1 773 067/le procès en appel n° I-15 U 73/18), l’ordonnance a été imposée.
Contre ZTE, dans l’affaire 4b O 5/17 (EP 1 750 451/le procès en appel n° I-2 U 76/18), l’ordonnance a été imposée.
Dans les deux affaires, la Cour d’appel (« Oberlandesgericht Dusseldorf ») a rejeté les demandes de Huawei et de ZTE qui souhaitaient obtenir une suspension immédiate de l’exécution tant que la procédure d’appel était en cours.
En conséquence, Huawei et ZTE doivent cesser de proposer en Allemagne des dispositifs conformes à la norme AVC/H.264, de types smartphones et tablettes, utilisant les brevets en vigueur. En outre, tous les produits en leur possession ou en possession de tiers doivent être rappelés et détruits.
« L’absence de licence a rendu ces mesures nécessaires, quand le simple fait de prendre une licence en vertu des brevets AVC aurait permis de remédier facilement à la situation, et nous continuons d’inviter Huawei et ZTE à le faire », a déclaré Larry Horn, président et chef de la direction de MPEG LA.
Les affaires relatives aux brevets en cause sont pendantes devant le Tribunal fédéral des brevets de Munich, en Allemagne (« Bundespatentgericht »).
Une équipe dirigée par Axel Verhauwen, de Krieger Mes & Graf v. Der Groeben, et Gottfried Schüll, de Cohausz & Florack a représenté les demandeurs.
MPEG LA, LLC
MPEG LA est le principal fournisseur mondial de licences centralisées pour les normes et autres plateformes technologiques. En lançant, dès les années 1990, le pool des brevets modernes, la société a contribué à définir les normes les plus largement utilisées dans l’histoire de l’électronique grand public. Aujourd’hui, MPEG LA gère des programmes d’octroi de licence pour diverses technologies représentant plus de 20 000 brevets dans 90 pays, avec plus de 250 détenteurs de brevets et plus de 6 000 titulaires de licences. Environ 2 000 titulaires de licences jouissent de la couverture mondiale centralisée de la Licence de portefeuille de brevets AVC de MPEG LA, en vertu de brevets essentiels détenus par 38 propriétaires de brevets. En aidant les utilisateurs à mettre en œuvre leurs choix technologiques, MPEG LA offre des solutions d’octroi de licences qui permettent d’accéder à la propriété intellectuelle essentielle, et à la liberté d’action, réduisant le risque de litiges et améliorant la prévisibilité lors de la planification des activités. Pour de plus amples informations, consultez www.mpegla.com.
