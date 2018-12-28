Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

Select rating Give it 1/5 Give it 2/5 Give it 3/5 Give it 4/5 Give it 5/5

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.

Financial Highlights

Revenues were approximately € 13 . 9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately € 10 .8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in revenues reflects the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands (one in November 2017 and the other in June 2018 ) and the results of the photovoltaic site in Talmei Yosef, Israel (the " Talmei Yosef Project "), acquired in October 2017 , partially offset by lower revenues in Italy due to relatively lower radiation levels compared to 2017.

. million for the nine months ended , compared to approximately € .8 million for the nine months ended . The increase in revenues reflects the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in (one in and the other in ) and the results of the photovoltaic site in Talmei Yosef, (the " "), acquired in , partially offset by lower revenues in due to relatively lower radiation levels compared to 2017. Operating expenses were approximately € 4 .6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in operating expenses and in depreciation expenses is mainly attributable to additional expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and in connection with the Talmei Yosef Project.

.6 million for the nine months ended , compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended . Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.4 million for the nine months ended , compared to approximately €3.3 million for the nine months ended . The increase in operating expenses and in depreciation expenses is mainly attributable to additional expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in and in connection with the Talmei Yosef Project. Project development costs were approximately €2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the development of the project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain (the " Talasol Project ").

, compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended . The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the development of the project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, (the " "). General and administrative expenses were approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted mainly from payment of approximately €0.4 million pursuant to a VAT assessment agreement from previous years in Israel and related expenses and from increased expenses in connection with the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and with the Talmei Yosef Project.

, compared to approximately €1.9 million for the nine months ended . The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted mainly from payment of approximately €0.4 million pursuant to a VAT assessment agreement from previous years in and related expenses and from increased expenses in connection with the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in and with the Talmei Yosef Project. The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to an increase in sales of electricity by Dorad Energy Ltd. (" Dorad ") due to increased production and lower financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks and related parties.

, compared to approximately €1.6 million in the nine months ended . The increase in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to an increase in sales of electricity by Dorad Energy Ltd. (" ") due to increased production and lower financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the nine months ended as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks and related parties. Financing expenses, net was approximately € 1 . 8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately € 6 . 9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The decrease in financing expenses was mainly due to: (i) a profit of approximately €0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 in connection with the reevaluation of derivatives, compared to a loss of approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 , and (ii) income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to expenses in connection with the exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2 million. The change from exchange rate differences was mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures and the loan to an equity accounted investee, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.

. million for the nine months ended , compared to approximately € . million for the nine months ended . The decrease in financing expenses was mainly due to: (i) a profit of approximately €0.3 million for the nine months ended in connection with the reevaluation of derivatives, compared to a loss of approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended , and (ii) income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.4 million in the nine months ended , compared to expenses in connection with the exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2 million. The change from exchange rate differences was mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures and the loan to an equity accounted investee, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates. Taxes on income was approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The decrease resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in the Netherlands claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit.

, compared to approximately €1.1 million for the nine months ended . The decrease resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit. Net loss was approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €4. 2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 .

, compared to approximately €4. million for the nine months ended . Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to a profit of approximately €0. 2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.

, compared to a profit of approximately €0. million for the nine months ended . The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates. Total comprehensive loss was approximately €0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 .

, compared to approximately €4 million for the nine months ended . BITDA was approximately €6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately €7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 .

, compared to approximately €7.1 million for the nine months ended . Net cash from operating activities was approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 , compared to approximately € 3 . 5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 . The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly due to an interest payment received during 2018 on a loan to an equity accounted investee and to an increase in cash flow resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef Project.

, compared to approximately € . million for the nine months ended . The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly due to an interest payment received during 2018 on a loan to an equity accounted investee and to an increase in cash flow resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy projects in and from the Talmei Yosef Project. As of December 1, 2018 , the Company held approximately €46.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €2.2 million in marketable securities and approximately €5.2 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash.

Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "We are concluding nine months that reflect the continued growth of the company with a substantial increase in revenues, resulting mainly from the commencement of operations of two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and the revenues of the Talmei Yosef photovoltaic site. We are continuing with the development of the Talasol project (a 300 MW photovoltaic site in Spain) and the Manara project (a 156 MW pumped storage site in the Manara Cliff, Israel) and the aggregate development costs were approximately euro 2.6 million during January-September 2018, an increase of approximately 53% compared to the same period in 2017. These expenditures are expected to yield an increase in the company's revenues and to strengthen its position in the renewable energy market."

Information for the Company's Series A and Series B Debenture Holders

As of September 30, 2018, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €15.3 million (consisting of approximately €72.6 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €56.9 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €49.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €64.7 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).

Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.

About Ellomay Capital Ltd.

Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.

To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:

Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy , approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel ;

, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in ; 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;

largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of total current electricity consumption; 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel ;

; 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands , respectively.

Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.

For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.

Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position



December 31, September 30, September 30,



2017 2018 2018



Audited Unaudited Unaudited



€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$ in thousands Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

23,962 47,386 55,076 Marketable securities

2,162 2,143 2,491 Restricted cash and marketable securities

3,265 3,410 3,963 Receivable from concession project

1,286 1,314 1,527 Financial assets

1,249 1,305 1,517 Trade and other receivables

10,645 11,367 13,212



42,569 66,925 77,786 Non-current assets







Investment in equity accounted investee

27,655 28,581 33,219 Advances on account of investments

8,825 8,813 10,243 Receivable from concession project

27,725 26,497 30,797 Fixed assets

78,837 77,850 90,484 Intangible asset

5,505 5,053 5,873 Restricted cash and deposits

3,660 2,021 2,349 Deferred tax

1,777 2,386 2,773 Long term receivables

1,535 1,376 1,599



155,519 152,577 177,337 Total assets

198,088 219,502 255,123









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities







Current maturities of long term loans

3,103 5,467 6,354 Debentures

4,644 8,905 10,350 Trade payables

1,349 1,640 1,907 Other payables

2,187 3,924 4,561



11,283 19,936 23,172 Non-current liabilities







Finance lease obligations

3,690 - - Long-term loans

42,091 63,408 73,698 Debentures

52,987 48,043 55,840 Deferred tax

5,982 6,225 7,235 Other long-term liabilities

4,555 5,271 6,126



109,305 122,947 142,899 Total liabilities

120,588 142,883 166,071









Equity







Share capital

19,980 19,980 23,222 Share premium

58,339 58,342 67,810 Treasury shares

(1,736) (1,736) (2,018) Reserves

2,357 1,580 1,836 Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)

(299) 85 99 Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company

78,641 78,251 90,949 Non-Controlling Interest

(1,141) (1,632) (1,897) Total equity

77,500 76,619 89,052 Total liabilities and equity

198,088 219,502 255,123 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)





Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)

For the year ended

December 31, For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30,

2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 2018

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands € in thousands € in thousands Convenience

Translation into US$* Revenues 13,636 4,001 5,720 10,769 13,871 16,122 Operating expenses (2,549) (793) (1,963) (1,656) (4,573) (5,315) Depreciation expenses (4.518) (1,107) (1,597) (3,305) (4,364) (5,072) Gross profit 6,569 2,101 2,160 5,808 4,934 5,735













Project development costs (2,739) (307) (851) (1,738) (2,622) (3,048) General and administrative expenses (2,420) (651) (785) (1,861) (2,762) (3,210) Share of profits of equity accounted investee 1,531 1,658 1,713 1,585 2,214 2,573 Other income, net 18 5 - 14 73 85 Operating profit 2,959 2,806 2,237 3,808 1,837 2,135













Financing income 1,333 186 518 477 1,857 2,158 Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and other assets, net (3,156) (1,258) 31 (2,848) 316 367 Financing expenses (7,405) (86) (1,468) (4,549) (4,008) (4,658) Financing expenses, net (9,228) (1,158) (919) (6,920) (1,835) (2,133)













Profit (loss) before taxes on income (6,269) 1,648 1,318 (3,112) 2 2













Taxes on income (372) (402) (302) (1,051) (120) (139)













Profit (loss) for the period (6,641) 1,246 1,016 (4,163) (118) (137) Profit (loss) attributable to:











Owners of the Company (6,115) 1,269 1,282 (3,897) 384 446 Non-controlling interests (526) (23) (266) (266) (502) (583) Profit (loss) for the period (6,641) 1,246 1,016 (4,163) (118) (137) Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after











initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)











were or will be transferred to profit or loss:











Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations (359) (660) 270 446 (529) (615)













Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges (1,244) (82) 192 (208) (532) (618) Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to

profit or loss 1,382 218 (183) 836 295 343 Total other comprehensive income (loss) (221) (524) 279 182 (766) (890) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period (6,862) 722 1,295 (3,981) (884) (1,027)













Basic net income (loss) per share (0.57) 0.12 0.12 (0.36) 0.04 0.04 Diluted net income (loss) per share (0.57) 0.12 0.12 (0.36) 0.04 0.04 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





















Share Share Retained

earnings (accumulated Treasury Translation reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total



For the nine month ended

September 30, € in thousands 2018 (unaudited):

















January 1, 2018 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500 Profit (loss) for the period - - 384 - - - 384 (502) (118) Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - - - (540) (237) (777) 11 (766) Total comprehensive profit

(loss)for the period - - 384 - (540) (237) (393) (491) (884) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 3 - - - - 3 - 3 Balance as at

















September 30, 2018 19,980 58,342 85 (1,736) 1,679 (99) 78,251 (1,632) 76,619





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





















Share Share Retained

earnings (accumulated Treasury Translation

reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total



For the nine month ended

September 30, US$ in thousands* 2018 (unaudited):

















January 1, 2018 23,222 67,806 (347) (2,018) 2,579 160 91,402 (1,327) 90,075 Profit (loss) for the period - - 446 - - - 446 (583) (137) Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - - - (628) (275) (903) 13 (890) Total comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - 446 - (628) (275) (457) (570) (1,027) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 4 - - - - 4 - 4 Balance as at

















September 30, 2018 23,222 67,810 99 (2,018) 1,951 (115) 90,949 (1,897) 89,052 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained

earnings (accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total



For the three month ended

September 30, € in thousands 2018 (unaudited):

















June 30, 2018 19,980 58,341 (1,197) (1,736) 1,397 (108) 76,677 (1,354) 75,323 Profit (loss) for the period - - 1,282 - - - 1,282 (266) 1,016 Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - - - 282 9 291 (12) 279 Total comprehensive profit

(loss)for the period - - 1,282 - 282 9 1,573 (278) 1,295 Transactions with owners of the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















September 30, 2018 19,980 58,342 85 (1,736) 1,679 (99) 78,251 (1,632) 76,619





Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium earnings shares Operations Reserve Total



For the nine month ended

September 30, € in thousands 2017 (unaudited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2017 19,980 58,334 5,816 (1,722) 2,664 - 85,072 (701) 84,371 Loss for the period - - (3,897) - - - (3,897) (266) (4,163) Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - - - (473) 628 155 27 182 Total comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - (3,897) - (473) 628 (3,742) (239) (3,981) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 3 - - - - 3 - 3 Own shares acquired - - - (14) - - (14) - (14) Balance as at

















September 30, 2017 19,980 58,337 1,919 (1,736) 2,191 628 81,319 (940) 80,379





























Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)



Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium earnings shares Operations Reserve Total



For the three month ended

September 30, € in thousands 2017 (unaudited):

















Balance as at

















June 30, 2017 19,980 58,336 650 (1,736) 2,886 492 80,608 (952) 79,656 Profit (loss) for the period - - 1,269 - - - 1,269 (23) 1,246 Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - - - (695) 136 (559) 35 (524) Total comprehensive profit

(loss) for the period - - 1,269 - (695) 136 710 12 722 Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized

directly in equity:

















Share-based payments - 1 - - - - 1 - 1 Balance as at

















September 30, 2017 19,980 58,337 1,919 (1,736) 2,191 628 81,319 (940) 80,379

































Attributable to shareholders of the Company Non- controlling Total



Interests Equity





























Translation









Share Share Retained

earnings (accumulated Treasury reserve from foreign Hedging







capital premium deficit) shares Operations Reserve Total



For the year ended € in thousands December 31, 2017 (audited):

















Balance as at

















January 1, 2017 19,980 58,334 5,816 (1,722) 2,664 - 85,072 (701) 84,371 Loss for the year - - (6,115) - - - (6,115) (526) (6,641) Other comprehensive profit

(loss) for the year - - - - (445) 138 (307) 86 (221) Total comprehensive profit

(loss) for the year - - (6,115) - (445) 138 (6,422) (440) (6,862) Transactions with owners of

the Company, recognized directly in equity:

















Own shares acquired - - - (14) - - (14) - (14) Share-based payments - 5 - - - - 5 - 5 Balance as at

















December 31, 2017 19,980 58,339 (299) (1,736) 2,219 138 78,641 (1,141) 77,500

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)

For the year ended

December 31, 2017 For the three

months ended

September 30, 2017 For the three

months ended

September 30, 2018 For the nine

months ended

September 30, 2017 For the nine

months ended

September 30, 2018 For the nine

months ended

September 30,

2018

Audited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience Translation

into US$* Cash flows from operating activities











Profit (loss) for the period (6,641) 1,246 1,016 (4,163) (118) (137) Adjustments for :











Financing expenses, net 9,228 1,158 919 6,920 1,835 2,133 Depreciation 4,518 1,107 1,597 3,305 4,364 5,072 Share-based payment transactions 5 1 1 3 3 4 Share of profits of equity accounted investees (1,531) (1,658) (1,713) (1,585) (2,214) (2,573) Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee 407 407 - 407 1,176 1,367 Change in trade receivables and other receivables 2,012 209 (356) 508 (200) (232) Change in other assets 126 (1,351) (355) (547) (220) (256) Change in receivables from concessions project (84) - 454 - 1,076 1,251 Change in accrued severance pay, net 2 1 (2) 2 15 17 Change in trade payables (258) 425 (37) 210 291 338 Change in other payables (2,655) 1,029 271 (1,253) (39) (45) Taxes on income 372 402 302 1,051 120 139 Income taxes paid (42) - (28) - (44) (51) Interest received 505 135 518 360 1,406 1,634 Interest paid (3,659) (206) (206) (1,720) (2,803) (3,258) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 2,305 2,905 2,381 3,498 4,648 5,403













Cash flows from investing activities











Acquisition of fixed assets (7,576) (2,240) (455) (6,356) (3,061) (3,558) Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (9,851) - - - - - Advances on account of investments (8,000) - - (8,978) - - Repayment of loan to an equity accounted investee - - - - 490 570 Acquisition of marketable securities (6,677) - - (6,677) - - Proceeds from marketable securities 1,277 1,277 3,316 1,277 3,316 3,854 Proceeds (Investment) in restricted cash, net 3,225 38 (3,393) 3,264 (1,789) (2,079) Proceeds of Forward contract - 1,788 187 1,788 594 690 Settlement of derivatives, net 620 - - (2,027) (184) (214) Loans to others (361) - - (361) - - Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (27,343) 863 (345) (18,070) (634) (737)













Cash flows from financing activities











Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations (2,224) (459) (201) (1,205) (14,928) (17,351) Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net 31,175 - - 31,175 - - Repayment of Debentures (4,842) - - - - - Proceeds from long-term loans 5,575 - 14 5,419 34,515 40,116 Repurchase of own shares (14) - - (14) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 29,670 (459) (187) 35,375 19,587 22,765













Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents (3,156) (1,371) (73) (3,207) (177) (206) Increase in cash and cash equivalents 1,476 1,938 1,776 17,596 23,424 27,225 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 22,486 38,144 45,610 22,486 23,962 27,851 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 23,962 40,082 47,386 40,082 47,386 55,076 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)

Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands)

For the year

ended

December 31, For the three months

ended September 30, For the nine months

ended September 30, For the nine

months ended

September 30,

2017 2017 2018 2017 2018 2018

Unaudited

€ in thousands Convenience

Translation

into US$* Net Profit (loss) for the period (6,641) 1,246 1,016 (4,163) (118) (137) Financing expenses, net 9,228 1,158 919 6,920 1,835 2,133 Taxes on income 372 402 302 1,051 120 139 Depreciation 4,518 1,107 1,597 3,305 4,364 5,072 EBITDA 7,477 3,913 3,834 7,113 6,201 7,207 * Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)

Contact:

Kalia Weintraub

CFO

Tel: +972(3)797-1111

Email: mailto:[email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellomay-capital-reports-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2018-300771226.html

SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd