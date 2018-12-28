Ellomay Capital Reports Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|December 28, 2018 06:50 AM EST
TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellomay Capital Ltd. (NYSE American: ELLO) (TASE: ELLO) ("Ellomay" or the "Company"), a renewable energy and power generator and developer of renewable energy and power projects in Europe and Israel, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018.
Financial Highlights
- Revenues were approximately €13.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €10.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in revenues reflects the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands (one in November 2017 and the other in June 2018) and the results of the photovoltaic site in Talmei Yosef, Israel (the "Talmei Yosef Project"), acquired in October 2017, partially offset by lower revenues in Italy due to relatively lower radiation levels compared to 2017.
- Operating expenses were approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. Depreciation expenses were approximately €4.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €3.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in operating expenses and in depreciation expenses is mainly attributable to additional expenses resulting from the commencement of operations at the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and in connection with the Talmei Yosef Project.
- Project development costs were approximately €2.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €1.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in project development costs is mainly attributable to consultancy expenses in connection with the development of the project to construct a photovoltaic plant with a peak capacity of 300 MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain (the "Talasol Project").
- General and administrative expenses were approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €1.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in general and administrative expenses resulted mainly from payment of approximately €0.4 million pursuant to a VAT assessment agreement from previous years in Israel and related expenses and from increased expenses in connection with the commencement of operations of the Company's two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and with the Talmei Yosef Project.
- The Company's share of profits of equity accounted investee, after elimination of intercompany transactions, was approximately €2.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €1.6 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in the Company's share of profit of equity accounted investee is mainly attributable to an increase in sales of electricity by Dorad Energy Ltd. ("Dorad") due to increased production and lower financing expenses incurred by Dorad for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 as a result of the CPI indexation of loans from banks and related parties.
- Financing expenses, net was approximately €1.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €6.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease in financing expenses was mainly due to: (i) a profit of approximately €0.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 in connection with the reevaluation of derivatives, compared to a loss of approximately €2.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017, and (ii) income in connection with exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €0.4 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to expenses in connection with the exchange rate differences amounting to approximately €2 million. The change from exchange rate differences was mainly in connection with the Company's NIS denominated Debentures and the loan to an equity accounted investee, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.
- Taxes on income was approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €1.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The decrease resulted mainly from deferred tax income included in connection with the application of a tax incentive in the Netherlands claimable upon filing the relevant tax return by reducing the amount of taxable profit.
- Net loss was approximately €0.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €4.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
- Total other comprehensive loss was approximately €0.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to a profit of approximately €0.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The change was mainly due to changes in fair value of cash flow hedges and from foreign currency translation differences on New Israeli Shekel denominated operations, as a result of fluctuations in the euro/NIS exchange rates.
- Total comprehensive loss was approximately €0.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
- BITDA was approximately €6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €7.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017.
- Net cash from operating activities was approximately €4.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2018, compared to approximately €3.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2017. The increase in net cash from operating activities is mainly due to an interest payment received during 2018 on a loan to an equity accounted investee and to an increase in cash flow resulting from the commencement of operations of a waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and from the Talmei Yosef Project.
- As of December 1, 2018, the Company held approximately €46.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, approximately €2.2 million in marketable securities and approximately €5.2 million in restricted short-term and long-term cash.
Ran Fridrich, CEO and a board member of Ellomay commented: "We are concluding nine months that reflect the continued growth of the company with a substantial increase in revenues, resulting mainly from the commencement of operations of two waste-to-energy projects in the Netherlands and the revenues of the Talmei Yosef photovoltaic site. We are continuing with the development of the Talasol project (a 300 MW photovoltaic site in Spain) and the Manara project (a 156 MW pumped storage site in the Manara Cliff, Israel) and the aggregate development costs were approximately euro 2.6 million during January-September 2018, an increase of approximately 53% compared to the same period in 2017. These expenditures are expected to yield an increase in the company's revenues and to strengthen its position in the renewable energy market."
Information for the Company's Series A and Series B Debenture Holders
As of September 30, 2018, the Company's Net Financial Debt (as such term is defined in the Deeds of Trust of the Company's Debentures) was approximately €15.3 million (consisting of approximately €72.6 million of short-term and long-term debt from banks and other interest bearing financial obligations and approximately €56.9 million in connection with the Series A Debentures issuances (in January and September 2014) and the Series B Debentures issuance (in March 2017), net of approximately €49.5 million of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and net of approximately €64.7 million of project finance and related hedging transactions of the Company's subsidiaries).
Use of NON-IFRS Financial Measures
EBITDA is a non-IFRS measure and is defined as earnings before financial expenses, net, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The Company presents this measure in order to enhance the understanding of the Company's historical financial performance and to enable comparability between periods. While the Company considers EBITDA to be an important measure of comparative operating performance, EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income or other statement of operations or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS as a measure of profitability or liquidity. EBITDA does not take into account the Company's commitments, including capital expenditures, and restricted cash and, accordingly, is not necessarily indicative of amounts that may be available for discretionary uses. Not all companies calculate EBITDA in the same manner, and the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies. The Company's EBITDA may not be indicative of the historic operating results of the Company; nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. A reconciliation between results on an IFRS and non-IFRS basis is provided in the last table of this press release.
About Ellomay Capital Ltd.
Ellomay is an Israeli based company whose shares are registered with the NYSE American and with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "ELLO". Since 2009, Ellomay Capital focuses its business in the renewable energy and power sectors in Europe and Israel.
To date, Ellomay has evaluated numerous opportunities and invested significant funds in the renewable, clean energy and natural resources industries in Israel, Italy and Spain, including:
- Approximately 22.6MW of photovoltaic power plants in Italy, approximately 7.9MW of photovoltaic power plants in Spain and a photovoltaic power plant of approximately 9 MW in Israel;
- 9.375% indirect interest in Dorad Energy Ltd., which owns and operates one of Israel's largest private power plants with production capacity of approximately 850 MW, representing about 6%-8% of Israel's total current electricity consumption;
- 75% of Chashgal Elyon Ltd., Agira Sheuva Electra, L.P. and Ellomay Pumped Storage (2014) Ltd., all of which are involved in a project to construct a 156 MW pumped storage hydro power plant in the Manara Cliff, Israel;
- 51% of Groen Gas Goor B.V. and of Groen Gas Oude-Tonge B.V., project companies developing anaerobic digestion plants with a green gas production capacity of approximately 375 Nm3/h, in Goor, the Netherlands and 475 Nm3/h, in Oude Tonge, the Netherlands, respectively.
Ellomay Capital is controlled by Mr. Shlomo Nehama, Mr. Hemi Raphael and Mr. Ran Fridrich. Mr. Nehama is one of Israel's prominent businessmen and the former Chairman of Israel's leading bank, Bank Hapohalim, and Messrs. Raphael and Fridrich both have vast experience in financial and industrial businesses. These controlling shareholders, along with Ellomay's dedicated professional management, accumulated extensive experience in recognizing suitable business opportunities worldwide. Ellomay believes the expertise of Ellomay's management enables the Company to access the capital markets, as well as assemble global institutional investors and other potential partners. As a result, we believe Ellomay is capable of considering significant and complex transactions, beyond its immediate financial resources.
For more information about Ellomay, visit http://www.ellomay.com.
Information Relating to Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties, including statements that are based on the current expectations and assumptions of the Company's management. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding the Company's plans and objectives, expectations and assumptions of management are forward-looking statements. The use of certain words, including the words "estimate," "project," "intend," "expect," "believe" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements. Various important factors could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those that may be expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements, including weather conditions, regulatory changes, changes in the supply and prices of resources required for the operation of the Company's facilities (such as waste and natural gas), changes in demand and technical and other disruptions in the operations or construction of the power plants owned by the Company. These and other risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business are described in greater detail in the filings the Company makes from time to time with Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 20-F. The forward-looking statements are made as of this date and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
December 31,
September 30,
September 30,
2017
2018
2018
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience Translation
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
23,962
47,386
55,076
Marketable securities
2,162
2,143
2,491
Restricted cash and marketable securities
3,265
3,410
3,963
Receivable from concession project
1,286
1,314
1,527
Financial assets
1,249
1,305
1,517
Trade and other receivables
10,645
11,367
13,212
42,569
66,925
77,786
Non-current assets
Investment in equity accounted investee
27,655
28,581
33,219
Advances on account of investments
8,825
8,813
10,243
Receivable from concession project
27,725
26,497
30,797
Fixed assets
78,837
77,850
90,484
Intangible asset
5,505
5,053
5,873
Restricted cash and deposits
3,660
2,021
2,349
Deferred tax
1,777
2,386
2,773
Long term receivables
1,535
1,376
1,599
155,519
152,577
177,337
Total assets
198,088
219,502
255,123
Liabilities and Equity
Current liabilities
Current maturities of long term loans
3,103
5,467
6,354
Debentures
4,644
8,905
10,350
Trade payables
1,349
1,640
1,907
Other payables
2,187
3,924
4,561
11,283
19,936
23,172
Non-current liabilities
Finance lease obligations
3,690
-
-
Long-term loans
42,091
63,408
73,698
Debentures
52,987
48,043
55,840
Deferred tax
5,982
6,225
7,235
Other long-term liabilities
4,555
5,271
6,126
109,305
122,947
142,899
Total liabilities
120,588
142,883
166,071
Equity
Share capital
19,980
19,980
23,222
Share premium
58,339
58,342
67,810
Treasury shares
(1,736)
(1,736)
(2,018)
Reserves
2,357
1,580
1,836
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)
(299)
85
99
Total equity attributed to shareholders of the Company
78,641
78,251
90,949
Non-Controlling Interest
(1,141)
(1,632)
(1,897)
Total equity
77,500
76,619
89,052
Total liabilities and equity
198,088
219,502
255,123
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share data)
For the year ended
For the three months
For the nine months
For the nine months
2017
2017
2018
2017
2018
2018
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
€ in thousands
€ in thousands
€ in thousands
Convenience
Revenues
13,636
4,001
5,720
10,769
13,871
16,122
Operating expenses
(2,549)
(793)
(1,963)
(1,656)
(4,573)
(5,315)
Depreciation expenses
(4.518)
(1,107)
(1,597)
(3,305)
(4,364)
(5,072)
Gross profit
6,569
2,101
2,160
5,808
4,934
5,735
Project development costs
(2,739)
(307)
(851)
(1,738)
(2,622)
(3,048)
General and administrative expenses
(2,420)
(651)
(785)
(1,861)
(2,762)
(3,210)
Share of profits of equity accounted investee
1,531
1,658
1,713
1,585
2,214
2,573
Other income, net
18
5
-
14
73
85
Operating profit
2,959
2,806
2,237
3,808
1,837
2,135
Financing income
1,333
186
518
477
1,857
2,158
Financing income (expenses) in connection with derivatives and other assets, net
(3,156)
(1,258)
31
(2,848)
316
367
Financing expenses
(7,405)
(86)
(1,468)
(4,549)
(4,008)
(4,658)
Financing expenses, net
(9,228)
(1,158)
(919)
(6,920)
(1,835)
(2,133)
Profit (loss) before taxes on income
(6,269)
1,648
1,318
(3,112)
2
2
Taxes on income
(372)
(402)
(302)
(1,051)
(120)
(139)
Profit (loss) for the period
(6,641)
1,246
1,016
(4,163)
(118)
(137)
Profit (loss) attributable to:
Owners of the Company
(6,115)
1,269
1,282
(3,897)
384
446
Non-controlling interests
(526)
(23)
(266)
(266)
(502)
(583)
Profit (loss) for the period
(6,641)
1,246
1,016
(4,163)
(118)
(137)
Other comprehensive income (loss) items that after
initial recognition in comprehensive income (loss)
were or will be transferred to profit or loss:
Foreign currency translation differences for foreign operations
(359)
(660)
270
446
(529)
(615)
Effective portion of change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(1,244)
(82)
192
(208)
(532)
(618)
Net change in fair value of cash flow hedges transferred to
1,382
218
(183)
836
295
343
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
(221)
(524)
279
182
(766)
(890)
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(6,862)
722
1,295
(3,981)
(884)
(1,027)
Basic net income (loss) per share
(0.57)
0.12
0.12
(0.36)
0.04
0.04
Diluted net income (loss) per share
(0.57)
0.12
0.12
(0.36)
0.04
0.04
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
Translation reserve
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
deficit)
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the nine month ended
€ in thousands
2018 (unaudited):
January 1, 2018
19,980
58,339
(299)
(1,736)
2,219
138
78,641
(1,141)
77,500
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
384
-
-
-
384
(502)
(118)
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
(540)
(237)
(777)
11
(766)
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
384
-
(540)
(237)
(393)
(491)
(884)
Transactions with owners of
Share-based payments
-
3
-
-
-
-
3
-
3
Balance as at
September 30, 2018
19,980
58,342
85
(1,736)
1,679
(99)
78,251
(1,632)
76,619
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
Translation
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
deficit)
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the nine month ended
US$ in thousands*
2018 (unaudited):
January 1, 2018
23,222
67,806
(347)
(2,018)
2,579
160
91,402
(1,327)
90,075
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
446
-
-
-
446
(583)
(137)
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
(628)
(275)
(903)
13
(890)
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
446
-
(628)
(275)
(457)
(570)
(1,027)
Transactions with owners of
Share-based payments
-
4
-
-
-
-
4
-
4
Balance as at
September 30, 2018
23,222
67,810
99
(2,018)
1,951
(115)
90,949
(1,897)
89,052
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Translation
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
reserve
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
deficit)
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the three month ended
€ in thousands
2018 (unaudited):
June 30, 2018
19,980
58,341
(1,197)
(1,736)
1,397
(108)
76,677
(1,354)
75,323
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
1,282
-
-
-
1,282
(266)
1,016
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
282
9
291
(12)
279
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
1,282
-
282
9
1,573
(278)
1,295
Transactions with owners of
the Company, recognized
Share-based payments
-
1
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
Balance as at
September 30, 2018
19,980
58,342
85
(1,736)
1,679
(99)
78,251
(1,632)
76,619
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Translation
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
reserve
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
earnings
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the nine month ended
€ in thousands
2017 (unaudited):
Balance as at
January 1, 2017
19,980
58,334
5,816
(1,722)
2,664
-
85,072
(701)
84,371
Loss for the period
-
-
(3,897)
-
-
-
(3,897)
(266)
(4,163)
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
(473)
628
155
27
182
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
(3,897)
-
(473)
628
(3,742)
(239)
(3,981)
Transactions with owners of
Share-based payments
-
3
-
-
-
-
3
-
3
Own shares acquired
-
-
-
(14)
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Balance as at
September 30, 2017
19,980
58,337
1,919
(1,736)
2,191
628
81,319
(940)
80,379
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Equity (in thousands) (cont'd)
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Translation
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
reserve
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
earnings
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the three month ended
€ in thousands
2017 (unaudited):
Balance as at
June 30, 2017
19,980
58,336
650
(1,736)
2,886
492
80,608
(952)
79,656
Profit (loss) for the period
-
-
1,269
-
-
-
1,269
(23)
1,246
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
(695)
136
(559)
35
(524)
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
1,269
-
(695)
136
710
12
722
Transactions with owners of
Share-based payments
-
1
-
-
-
-
1
-
1
Balance as at
September 30, 2017
19,980
58,337
1,919
(1,736)
2,191
628
81,319
(940)
80,379
Attributable to shareholders of the Company
Non- controlling
Total
Interests
Equity
Translation
Share
Share
Retained
Treasury
reserve
from foreign
Hedging
capital
premium
deficit)
shares
Operations
Reserve
Total
For the year ended
€ in thousands
December 31, 2017 (audited):
Balance as at
January 1, 2017
19,980
58,334
5,816
(1,722)
2,664
-
85,072
(701)
84,371
Loss for the year
-
-
(6,115)
-
-
-
(6,115)
(526)
(6,641)
Other comprehensive profit
-
-
-
-
(445)
138
(307)
86
(221)
Total comprehensive profit
-
-
(6,115)
-
(445)
138
(6,422)
(440)
(6,862)
Transactions with owners of
Own shares acquired
-
-
-
(14)
-
-
(14)
-
(14)
Share-based payments
-
5
-
-
-
-
5
-
5
Balance as at
December 31, 2017
19,980
58,339
(299)
(1,736)
2,219
138
78,641
(1,141)
77,500
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flow (in thousands)
For the year ended
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
For the nine
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience Translation
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) for the period
(6,641)
1,246
1,016
(4,163)
(118)
(137)
Adjustments for:
Financing expenses, net
9,228
1,158
919
6,920
1,835
2,133
Depreciation
4,518
1,107
1,597
3,305
4,364
5,072
Share-based payment transactions
5
1
1
3
3
4
Share of profits of equity accounted investees
(1,531)
(1,658)
(1,713)
(1,585)
(2,214)
(2,573)
Payment of interest on loan from an equity accounted investee
407
407
-
407
1,176
1,367
Change in trade receivables and other receivables
2,012
209
(356)
508
(200)
(232)
Change in other assets
126
(1,351)
(355)
(547)
(220)
(256)
Change in receivables from concessions project
(84)
-
454
-
1,076
1,251
Change in accrued severance pay, net
2
1
(2)
2
15
17
Change in trade payables
(258)
425
(37)
210
291
338
Change in other payables
(2,655)
1,029
271
(1,253)
(39)
(45)
Taxes on income
372
402
302
1,051
120
139
Income taxes paid
(42)
-
(28)
-
(44)
(51)
Interest received
505
135
518
360
1,406
1,634
Interest paid
(3,659)
(206)
(206)
(1,720)
(2,803)
(3,258)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
2,305
2,905
2,381
3,498
4,648
5,403
Cash flows from investing activities
Acquisition of fixed assets
(7,576)
(2,240)
(455)
(6,356)
(3,061)
(3,558)
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
(9,851)
-
-
-
-
-
Advances on account of investments
(8,000)
-
-
(8,978)
-
-
Repayment of loan to an equity accounted investee
-
-
-
-
490
570
Acquisition of marketable securities
(6,677)
-
-
(6,677)
-
-
Proceeds from marketable securities
1,277
1,277
3,316
1,277
3,316
3,854
Proceeds (Investment) in restricted cash, net
3,225
38
(3,393)
3,264
(1,789)
(2,079)
Proceeds of Forward contract
-
1,788
187
1,788
594
690
Settlement of derivatives, net
620
-
-
(2,027)
(184)
(214)
Loans to others
(361)
-
-
(361)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(27,343)
863
(345)
(18,070)
(634)
(737)
Cash flows from financing activities
Repayment of long-term loans and finance lease obligations
(2,224)
(459)
(201)
(1,205)
(14,928)
(17,351)
Proceeds from issuance of debentures, net
31,175
-
-
31,175
-
-
Repayment of Debentures
(4,842)
-
-
-
-
-
Proceeds from long-term loans
5,575
-
14
5,419
34,515
40,116
Repurchase of own shares
(14)
-
-
(14)
-
-
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
29,670
(459)
(187)
35,375
19,587
22,765
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
(3,156)
(1,371)
(73)
(3,207)
(177)
(206)
Increase in cash and cash equivalents
1,476
1,938
1,776
17,596
23,424
27,225
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
22,486
38,144
45,610
22,486
23,962
27,851
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
23,962
40,082
47,386
40,082
47,386
55,076
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)
Ellomay Capital Ltd. and its Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Loss to EBITDA (in thousands)
For the year
For the three months
For the nine months
For the nine
2017
2017
2018
2017
2018
2018
Unaudited
€ in thousands
Convenience
Net Profit (loss) for the period
(6,641)
1,246
1,016
(4,163)
(118)
(137)
Financing expenses, net
9,228
1,158
919
6,920
1,835
2,133
Taxes on income
372
402
302
1,051
120
139
Depreciation
4,518
1,107
1,597
3,305
4,364
5,072
EBITDA
7,477
3,913
3,834
7,113
6,201
7,207
* Convenience translation into US$ (exchange rate as at September 30, 2018: euro 1 = US$ 1.162)
Contact:
Kalia Weintraub
CFO
Tel: +972(3)797-1111
Email: mailto:[email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ellomay-capital-reports-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-september-30-2018-300771226.html
SOURCE Ellomay Capital Ltd
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Most organizations are awash today in data and IT systems, yet they're still struggling mightily to use these invaluable assets to meet the rising demand for new digital solutions and customer experiences that drive innovation and growth. What's lacking are potent and effective ways to rapidly combine together on-premises IT and the numerous commercial clouds that the average organization has in place today into effective new business solutions.
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST
Keeping an application running at scale can be a daunting task. When do you need to add more capacity? Larger databases? Additional servers? These questions get harder as the complexity of your application grows. Microservice based architectures and cloud-based dynamic infrastructures are technologies that help you keep your application running with high availability, even during times of extreme scaling. But real cloud success, at scale, requires much more than a basic lift-and-shift migrati...
Nov. 11, 2018 10:45 PM EST
David Friend is the co-founder and CEO of Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company that delivers fast, low-cost, and reliable cloud storage. Prior to Wasabi, David co-founded Carbonite, one of the world's leading cloud backup companies. A successful tech entrepreneur for more than 30 years, David got his start at ARP Instruments, a manufacturer of synthesizers for rock bands, where he worked with leading musicians of the day like Stevie Wonder, Pete Townsend of The Who, and Led Zeppelin. David has ...
Nov. 11, 2018 05:30 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 11, 2018 04:15 PM EST
Dion Hinchcliffe is an internationally recognized digital expert, bestselling book author, frequent keynote speaker, analyst, futurist, and transformation expert based in Washington, DC. He is currently Chief Strategy Officer at the industry-leading digital strategy and online community solutions firm, 7Summits.
Nov. 11, 2018 04:00 PM EST Reads: 3,170
Addteq is a leader in providing business solutions to Enterprise clients. Addteq has been in the business for more than 10 years. Through the use of DevOps automation, Addteq strives on creating innovative solutions to solve business processes. Clients depend on Addteq to modernize the software delivery process by providing Atlassian solutions, create custom add-ons, conduct training, offer hosting, perform DevOps services, and provide overall support services.
Nov. 11, 2018 02:45 PM EST